Brew HaHa: Delaware Avenue

78 Reviews

$

222 Delaware Ave

Wilmington, DE 19801

Order Again

Popular Items

Coffee
Classic Plus
Specialty Latte

Coffee/Espresso

Specialty Latte

Specialty Latte

Our Specialty Lattes

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

Espresso and lightly textured milk

American Cappuccino

American Cappuccino

Espresso and Aerated Milk

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk

Breve Latte

Breve Latte

Latte made with Half and Half

Mochaccino

Mochaccino

Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

Latte with Chocolate Sauce

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup

Fall Specialty Lattes

Fall Specialty Lattes

Out of stock

Fall Seasonal Lattes

Coffee

Coffee

$2.55+

Drip Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$2.95

Double Shot of Espresso

Cold Brew Fridge Box

Cold Brew Fridge Box

$29.00Out of stock

1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk

Cubano

Cubano

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar

Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$3.15

Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream

Cortado

Cortado

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk

Traditional Cappucino

Traditional Cappucino

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk

Shakerato

Shakerato

$3.95

5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker

Brewski

Brewski

$3.50+

Drip Coffee with Espresso

Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$3.35+

Water with Espresso

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50+

House Made Cold Brew

Frozen

Frozen Specialty Latte

Frozen Specialty Latte

$5.55+
Frozen Mocha/Coffee

Frozen Mocha/Coffee

$5.50+
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.95Out of stock
Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$5.45+

Strawberry, Wildberry or Mango Fruit Smoothie

Espresso Affogato

Espresso Affogato

$4.50Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream topped with 2oz. of espresso

Tea/Other

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25

Loose Leaf Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.45+

Black or Green Iced Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.35+

Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.35+

Green Matcha with steamed milk

Golden Turmeric Latte

Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.25+

Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+

Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk

Steamer

Steamer

$3.35+

Steamed Milk with Your Choice of Flavor

London Fog

London Fog

$4.25+

Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.05

carbonated water with flavored syrup

Milk

Milk

$2.00+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.80+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.45+

Lemonade

Cider (seasonal)

$2.75+

Hot or Iced Cider

Bottled

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
San Pellegrino Bottle

San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.70
San Pellegrino Can

San Pellegrino Can

$2.90
Boylans Pure Cane Soda

Boylans Pure Cane Soda

$2.95Out of stock
Mash Sparkling juice

Mash Sparkling juice

$3.25

Galaxy Cold Brew Can

$5.50Out of stock

In collaboration with Elemental Beverage Co, these cans are brewed hot in the same way as a normal batch of hot coffee but cooled instantly through their proprietary process. This preserves more of the subtleties and nuances of the beans than we're able to get with traditional cold brew cans. We Taste: Mixed Berries, Bright Citrus, Chocolate Velvety Syrup

Retail Coffee

Smithbridge Road Blend

Smithbridge Road Blend

$14.50

Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste

Rockland Road Decaf

Rockland Road Decaf

$14.50

This decaf coffee is made with the Swiss water process and has tasting notes of Honey, Brown Sugar and Black Cherry.

Bird Friendly Honduras

Bird Friendly Honduras

$18.25Out of stock

Bird Friendly Honduras is a Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.

Brazil: Legender

Brazil: Legender

$15.50

This single origin Brazilian coffee is a dark roast with talking notes of creamy, cocoa and walnut.

Columbia Santa Maria Washed

Columbia Santa Maria Washed

$17.00
Costa Rica: De La Rosa

Costa Rica: De La Rosa

$15.50

This single origin Costa Rican coffee is light roasted with tasting notes of black cherry, vanilla cake, almond and molasses

Devil's Road Blend

Devil's Road Blend

$18.50
Ethiopia Kembata Natural

Ethiopia Kembata Natural

$18.25
Pride Bag

Pride Bag

$18.50

blend of Washed and Natural Colombian beans We Taste: Fruity Pebbles and Milk Chocolate

Reggie's Fund

Reggie's Fund

$18.25

Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.

Sumatra Blend

Sumatra Blend

$15.50

This blend of Sumatran Coffee offers tasting notes of bold, Earthly and Chocolate.

Summer Days blend

Summer Days blend

$18.50Out of stock
Supercell Blend

Supercell Blend

$15.50

This bold blend of dark roasted african coffee is the perfect cup for a grey day. A strong up front dark chocolate, with a slight nougat sweet finish will get you through any stormy day

Valley Ride

Valley Ride

$18.25Out of stock

Valley ride is a blend of 60% Kenya Kapluso AB and 40% Peru Baltazar Guerrero with tasting notes of caramelized pineapple, honeysuckle, lime skittles

2lb Coffee Bag

2lb Coffee Bag

$25.00

Stock up on coffee for the holidays with our new 2LB bags of in house roasted Smithbridge blend and decaf coffee

Retail Tea

Cosmic Rose

Cosmic Rose

$12.00

An herbal blend of hibiscus berry &amp; rose petals. The tartness of the hibiscus is balanced with notes of blueberry, mango and currant.

Dreamer's Sympathy

Dreamer's Sympathy

$12.00Out of stock

An herbal blend of chamomile and lavender, soothing and calming with hints of fruit, floral and notes of honey.

Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$12.00

Classic Indian spiced tea. A blend of Assam black tea with cardamom, anise, cinnamon, clove, ginger and black pepper.

Organic Turmeric ginger

Organic Turmeric ginger

$12.00

Turmeric plays off the notes of lemongrass, fading into sweetness of licorice, rounding out with the warming heat of ginger.

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$12.00

Ceylon black tea blended with blue corn flowers and bergamot, a citrus fruit with the appearance and flavor somewhere between an orange and a lemon and taste of grapefruit or lime.

Brew HaHa! Breakfast Blend

Brew HaHa! Breakfast Blend

$12.00

A simple black cup of tea, hearty enough to pair with milk and sugar, with tasting notes of honey and malt.

Organic Peppermint

$12.00

Pinhead Green Tea

$12.00
Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

$12.00

Brunch

Classic Egg and Cheese

Classic Egg and Cheese

$5.25

Fried Egg and Cheese* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Classic Plus

Classic Plus

$5.95

Fried Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Bagel

Bagel

$2.00

Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads

Veggie Works

Veggie Works

$5.50

Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Capers

Bagel Gone Bananas

Bagel Gone Bananas

$5.50

Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana, Drizzled Honey

Mediterranean Bagel

Mediterranean Bagel

$5.85

hummus, spinach, red pepper, cucumber

Florentine

Florentine

$5.95

Fried Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Red Pepper Spread, Mango Chutney* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.25Out of stock

Pastries

Muffin

Muffin

$3.25
Scone

Scone

$3.25
Croissant

Croissant

Biscuit

Biscuit

$3.45
Apple Crumb

Apple Crumb

$3.75
Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$3.95

Desserts

Small Cookie

Small Cookie

$1.45
Large Cookie

Large Cookie

$2.95
Marshmallow Bar

Marshmallow Bar

$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk Brownie

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$3.00
Toffee Crunch Blondie

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$3.00Out of stock
Black and White Cookie

Black and White Cookie

$3.50

Peanut Butter Brownie

$3.25

Biscotti

$2.85

Sandwiches

Greenville

Greenville

$8.75Out of stock

with Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Silverside

Silverside

$8.85

with Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Arden

Arden

$8.75

with Hummus, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Lettuce and Tomato

Newark

Newark

$8.75

with Fresh Mozzarella, Greens, Tomato, Pesto

Meadowood

Meadowood

$8.85

with Turkey, Brie, Granny-Smith apple, Greens, Fig Spread

Trolley Square

$8.85

with Ham, Brie, Greens, Honey Mustard

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.85

Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Red Onion

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Greens, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Queso Fresco

Retail Products

Campfire Mug

Campfire Mug

$12.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$15.00
T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$15.00

Matcha Tin

$9.00

Keep Cups

$19.95
BCR Maroon Hat

BCR Maroon Hat

$25.00Out of stock
Instant Coffee

Instant Coffee

$17.50

This is instant coffee done right... Our super sweet washed lot from Finca La Ilusion has been hand creepily crafted and small batch freeze dried by Swift Cup Coffee in Lancaster Pennsylvania, and is tasting better than ever! Each Pack makes 1 8-11oz cup of coffee just add hot or cold water and enjoy! We Taste: Brown Sugar , Green Apple, Raspberries, and Peaches

Brew Haha Magnet

Brew Haha Magnet

$4.00
BCR Alien Baseball T-Shirt

BCR Alien Baseball T-Shirt

$35.00
BCR Long Sleeve

BCR Long Sleeve

$35.00
Miir BCR Travel mug

Miir BCR Travel mug

$31.00
BCR Fanny Pack

BCR Fanny Pack

$20.00

Teapot

$16.00Out of stock
Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$25.00Out of stock

Brew Crew Hat

$20.00Out of stock
Beanie

Beanie

$20.00Out of stock
BCR T-Shirt

BCR T-Shirt

$18.00Out of stock
BHH Scrunchie

BHH Scrunchie

$4.50Out of stock
Ringer T-shirt

Ringer T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock
BHH Bandana

BHH Bandana

$15.00Out of stock
BHH Socks

BHH Socks

$18.00Out of stock
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

222 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

Brew HaHa image
Brew HaHa image
Brew HaHa image

