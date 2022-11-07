  • Home
Brew HaHa: Christiana Hospital E-Tower

No reviews yet

4755 Ogleton-Stanton Rd

Newark, DE 19718

Popular Items

Coffee
Classic Plus
Specialty Latte

Coffee/Espresso

Specialty Latte

Specialty Latte

Our Specialty Lattes

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

Espresso and lightly textured milk

American Cappuccino

American Cappuccino

Espresso and Aerated Milk

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk

Mochaccino

Mochaccino

Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

Latte with Chocolate Sauce

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup

Breve Latte

Breve Latte

Latte made with Half and Half

Fall Specialty Lattes

Fall Specialty Lattes

Fall Specialty Lattes

Coffee

Coffee

$2.55+

Drip Coffee

Brewski

Brewski

$3.50+

Drip Coffee with Espresso

Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$3.35+

Water with Espresso

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.30+

House Made Cold Brew

Cold Brew Fridge Box

Cold Brew Fridge Box

$29.00

1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk

Cubano

Cubano

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar

Espresso

Espresso

$2.95

Double Shot of Espresso

Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$3.25

Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk

Shakerato

Shakerato

$3.95

5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker

Traditional Cappucino

Traditional Cappucino

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk

Coffee To-Go Box

Coffee To-Go Box

$19.95

Frozen

Frozen Specialty Latte

Frozen Specialty Latte

$5.25+
Frozen Coffee/Mocha

Frozen Coffee/Mocha

$5.50+
Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$5.45+

Strawberry, Wildberry or Mango Fruit Smoothie

Tea/Other

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.35+

Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25

Loose Leaf Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.45+

Black or Green Iced Tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.35+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+

Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk

London Fog

London Fog

$4.15+

Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk

Steamer

Steamer

$3.35+

Steamed Milk

Golden Turmeric Latte

Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.25+

Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom

OJ

OJ

$2.45+

Orange Juice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.45+

Lemonade

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.25

carbonated water with flavored syrup

Milk

Milk

$2.30+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Cider

$2.75+

Hot Water

$0.50

Chai-der

$3.85+

Bottled

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
San Pellegrino Bottle

San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.50
San Pellegrino Can

San Pellegrino Can

$2.90
Boylans Pure Cane Soda

Boylans Pure Cane Soda

$2.95
Mash Sparkling juice

Mash Sparkling juice

$3.25
Galaxy Cold Brew Can

Galaxy Cold Brew Can

$5.50Out of stock

In collaboration with Elemental Beverage Co, these cans are brewed hot in the same way as a normal batch of hot coffee but cooled instantly through their proprietary process. This preserves more of the subtleties and nuances of the beans than we're able to get with traditional cold brew cans. We Taste: Mixed Berries, Bright Citrus, Chocolate Velvety Syrup

Retail Coffee

Smithbridge Road Blend

Smithbridge Road Blend

$14.50

Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste

Rockland Road Decaf

Rockland Road Decaf

$14.50Out of stock

This decaf coffee is made with the Swiss water process and has tasting notes of Honey, Brown Sugar and Black Cherry.

Supercell Blend

Supercell Blend

$15.50

This bold blend of dark roasted African coffee is the perfect cup for a grey day. A strong up front dark chocolate, with a slight nougat sweet finish will get you through any stormy day

Devil's Road Blend

Devil's Road Blend

$18.50
Columbia Santa Maria Washed

Columbia Santa Maria Washed

$17.00
Reggie's Fund Coffee

Reggie's Fund Coffee

$18.25Out of stock

Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.

Summer Days blend

$18.50
Brazil: Legender

Brazil: Legender

$15.50Out of stock

This single origin Brazilian coffee is a dark roast with talking notes of creamy, cocoa and walnut.

Sumatra Blend

Sumatra Blend

$15.50Out of stock

This blend of Sumatran Coffee offers tasting notes of bold, earthly and chocolate.

Doe Run

Doe Run

$18.50Out of stock

Breakfast/Brunch

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.25Out of stock

with Serrano Pepper, Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

Classic Egg and Cheese

Classic Egg and Cheese

$5.25

Egg and Cheese* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Classic Plus

Classic Plus

$5.95

Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Bagel

Bagel

$2.00

Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads

Veggie Works

Veggie Works

$5.50

Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Capers

Bagel Gone Bananas

Bagel Gone Bananas

$5.50

Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana, Drizzled Honey

Mediterranean Bagel

Mediterranean Bagel

$5.85

hummus, spinach, red pepper, cucumber

Florentine

Florentine

$5.95

Fried Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Red Pepper Spread, Mango Chutney* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Pastries

Scone

Scone

$3.25
Muffin

Muffin

$3.25
Croissant

Croissant

Biscuit

Biscuit

$3.45
Loaf Slice

Loaf Slice

$3.00
Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$3.95

Desserts

Small Cookie

Small Cookie

$1.45
Large Cookie

Large Cookie

$2.95
Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$3.95
Toffee Crunch Blondie

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Crumb Bar

$3.00
Apple Crumb Cake

Apple Crumb Cake

$3.75
Black and White Cookie

Black and White Cookie

$3.50
Loaf Slice

Loaf Slice

$3.00
VEGAN Chocolate Eclair Cake

VEGAN Chocolate Eclair Cake

$7.50
VEGAN Banana Foster Cake

VEGAN Banana Foster Cake

$7.50

VEGAN Strawberry Shortcake Crunch

$7.50
Chocolate Pecan Brownie

Chocolate Pecan Brownie

$3.35

Pumpkin Blondie

$3.35
Chocolate Chunk Brownie

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$3.00Out of stock
Marshmallow Bar

Marshmallow Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Chips and Snacks and Sides

Side Butter

$0.75

Side Cream Cheese

$1.25
Protein Puck

Protein Puck

$3.50
Dirty Chips

Dirty Chips

$2.25
Banana

Banana

$1.35

Biscotti

$2.85

Side Bacon

$1.65

Side Bacon (Copy)

$1.65

Sandwiches

Greenville

Greenville

$8.75

with Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Silverside

Silverside

$8.85

with Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Arden

Arden

$8.75

with Hummus, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Lettuce and Tomato

Meadowood

$8.85

Trolley Square

$8.85
Newark

Newark

$8.75

with Fresh Mozzarella, Greens, Tomato, Pesto

Salads

Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Red Onion
House Salad

House Salad

$6.85

Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Red Onion

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Greens, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Queso Fresco

Retail Products

Campfire Mug

Campfire Mug

$12.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$15.00

Brew Crew Hats

$20.00
Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$25.00Out of stock
Beanie

Beanie

$20.00

T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Keep Cup

$19.95

BCR T-Shirt

$18.00
BHH Scrunchie

BHH Scrunchie

$4.50
Ringer T-shirt

Ringer T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Brew Haha Magnet

Brew Haha Magnet

$4.00
Miir BCR Travel mug

Miir BCR Travel mug

$31.00Out of stock
BHH Bandana

BHH Bandana

$15.00Out of stock
BCR Long Sleeve

BCR Long Sleeve

$35.00
BCR Alien Baseball T-Shirt

BCR Alien Baseball T-Shirt

$35.00
BHH Socks

BHH Socks

$18.00Out of stock
BCR Fanny Pack

BCR Fanny Pack

$20.00
BCR Maroon Hat

BCR Maroon Hat

$25.00
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

4755 Ogleton-Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718

Directions

