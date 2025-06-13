- Home
Brew HaHa: Trolley Square
1400 N Dupont St
Wilmington, DE 19806
DRINKS
Coffee/Espresso
Spring Specialty Lattes
Spring Seasonal Lattes$5.75
American Cappuccino
Espresso and Aerated Milk
Breve Latte
Latte made with Half and Half
Cafe Au Lait
Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
Mochaccino
Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Thai Iced Coffee
Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup
Coffee
Drip Coffee$3.05
Espresso
Double Shot of Espresso$3.45
Brewski
Drip Coffee with Espresso$4.25
Caffe Americano
Water with Espresso$4.00
Espresso Macchiato
Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk$3.75
Espresso Con Panna
Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream$3.75
Cortado
8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk$4.55
Traditional Cappuccino
8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk$4.55
Cubano
Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar$3.55
Shakerato
5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker$4.55
Cold Brew
House Made Cold Brew$4.95
Cold Brew Fridge Box
1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.$29.00OUT OF STOCK
Frozen
Tea/Other
Loose Leaf Tea
Loose Leaf Tea$3.85
Iced Tea
Black or Green Iced Tea$3.50
Chai Latte
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk$5.15
Hot Chocolate
White hot chocolate with Salted Caramel syrup$4.05
Golden Turmeric Latte
Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom$5.15
Matcha Latte$5.15
Steamer
Steamed Milk with your choice of flavor$3.95
OJ
Orange Juice$2.95
Lemonade
Lemonade$3.25
London Fog
Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk$4.85
Italian Soda
Carbonated Water with Flavored Syrup$4.25
Milk$2.50
Chocolate Milk$3.85
Cider$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Bottled
BREAKFAST/ BRUNCH
Brunch
Blueberry and Raspberry Jam Parfait
Raspberry jam, Greek yogurt, fresh blueberries, granola (oats, dried berries, toasted nuts and seeds), honey$7.00
Avocado Toast
with Serrano Pepper, Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro$9.75
Classic Egg and Cheese
Fried Egg and Cheese* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.$6.75
Classic Plus
Fried Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.$7.65
Florentine
Fried Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Red Pepper Spread, Mango Chutney* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.$7.15
Bagel
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads$2.75
Mediterranean Bagel
hummus, spinach, red pepper, cucumber$7.25
Bagel Gone Bananas
Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana, Drizzled Honey$6.95
Veggie Works
Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Capers$6.95
Yogurt$1.50
Oatmeal
Vegan & Gluten Free$5.65
Desserts
Homemade Chocolate Chunk Brownie$4.95
Homemade Lemon Crumb Bar$4.95
Homemade Oreo Cheesecake Blondie$4.95
Small Cookie$1.65
Large Cookie$2.95
Black and White Cookie$3.75
Cinnamon Bun$4.50
Crumb Cake$4.05
Biscotti$2.85
Marshmallow Bar$3.25
Toffee Crunch Blondie$3.50
Grandma's Coffee Cake$3.15
Pumpkin Blondie$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Peanut Butter Brownie$4.95OUT OF STOCK
Velvet Cremes
Vegan Product$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Marble Loaf$3.55OUT OF STOCK
Iced Lemon Loaf$3.55OUT OF STOCK
Banana & Blueberry Loaf$3.55
LUNCH
Sandwiches
Greenville
with Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato$10.95
Silverside
with Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo$10.95
Arden Wrap
with Hummus, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Lettuce and Tomato$10.45
Newark
with Fresh Mozzarella, Greens, Tomato, Pesto$10.65
Meadowood
With Turkey, Brie, Granny-Smith apple, Lettuce, Fig Spread$10.95
Trolley Square
With Ham, Brie, Spicy Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato$10.95
Salads
Chips and Snacks
SHOP
Retail Coffee
2lb Coffee Bag
Stock up on coffee for the holidays with our new 2LB bags of in house roasted Smithbridge blend and decaf coffee$25.00
A" Street
Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.$19.00
BCR Anniversary Blend
We Taste: Strawberry Shortcake, Vanilla, Toasted Coconut Components: Colombia Santa Barbara Estate Natural, Colombia El Vergel Pink Borbon Cake, Colombia Rodrigo Sanchez Coconut Lemonade$29.00
Boxwood Road
Brazil Legender Natural Process$16.50
Colombia Santa Barbara$19.25
Costa Rica La Rosa
This blend of Sumatran Coffee offers tasting notes of bold, Earthly and Chocolate.$19.25
Dad Coffee
We Taste: Craisins, Black Tea, Cacao Nibs Components: Burundi Ninga Honey, Rwanda Kanzu Washed$23.25OUT OF STOCK
Ethiopia Guji$19.25
Ethiopia Kubi$19.25
Instant Coffee Magic$17.50
Mom Magic$23.25
Monkey Hill
Dark Roast blend$16.50
PaperMill Road
Columbia Santa Barbara Estate$17.50
Rockland Road Decaf$15.50
Smithbridge Road Blend
Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste$15.50
Valley Ride$23.25
Pride 2025
We Taste: Concord Grape Jelly, Hibiscus, Raspberry Components: Ethiopia Guji Washed, Colombia Sangria Coferment$23.25OUT OF STOCK
Retail Products
BCR 10th Anniversary T$28.00
BCR Alien Pint Glass$14.50OUT OF STOCK
BCR Created Cold Cup$36.00
BCR Onesie$15.00OUT OF STOCK
BCR Punk Hat$32.00
BCR Strawberry Tote$15.00OUT OF STOCK
BCR Tie- Dye$24.00
BCR Toddler Shirt$15.00OUT OF STOCK
BCR Zip Up Hoodie$50.00OUT OF STOCK
BHH Cat and Dog Hat$22.00
BHH Marbled Beanie$25.00
BHH Socks$18.00
BHH Support Local T$20.00
Blue Kitty Wizard Hoodie$35.00OUT OF STOCK
Boo Haha Shirt$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Brown BCR Long Sleeve$35.00
Campfire Mug$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Catnip Toy$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Coffee Mug$10.00
Dog toy$20.00
Gengar BCR Shirt$32.00OUT OF STOCK
Green Flower BCR T-Shirt$18.00
Green Miir Tumbler$32.00
Halloween Mini Tote$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Holiday Bundle '24
Holiday Bundle includes: 12oz bag of Doe Run, 16ct Brandywine Breakfast Sachets and a luminous holiday mug all inside a screen printed tote bag.$50.00OUT OF STOCK
Latte Bowl
Holds 16 oz of your favorite drink!$12.00
Long Sleeve T-Shirts$20.00
Matcha Whisk$10.00
New Brew Crew Pullover$50.00
Portal Tote$15.00
Romance Mug$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Springtime Coozie$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Teal BCR Coffee Magic Long Sleeve$33.00OUT OF STOCK
Tie-Dye T$25.00
White BCR Travel Tumbler$35.00OUT OF STOCK
XL Tote Bag$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Retail Tea
Brew HaHa! Breakfast Blend
A simple black cup of tea, hearty enough to pair with milk and sugar, with tasting notes of honey and malt.$13.00
Cosmic Hibiscus Berry
An herbal blend of hibiscus berry & rose petals. The tartness of the hibiscus is balanced with notes of blueberry, mango and currant.$13.00
Earl Grey
Ceylon black tea blended with blue corn flowers and bergamot, a citrus fruit with the appearance and flavor somewhere between an orange and a lemon and taste of grapefruit or lime.$13.00
Gemini Green
A blend of gunpowder green leaves with notes of earthiness anchored by the brightness of peppermint mellowed with spearmint and luscious marigold flowers.$13.00
Jasmine Green Tea$13.00
Masala Chai
Classic Indian spiced tea. A blend of Assam black tea with cardamom, anise, cinnamon, clove, ginger and black pepper.$13.00
Matcha Tin$18.00
Organic Turmeric Ginger
Turmeric plays off the notes of lemongrass, fading into sweetness of licorice, rounding out with the warming heat of ginger.$13.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!
