Brew HaHa: Trolley Square
1400 N Dupont St
Wilmington, DE 19806
Popular Items
Coffee/Espresso
Seasonal Specialty Lattes
Spring Seasonal Lattes
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
Mochaccino
Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
Breve Latte
Latte made with Half and Half
American Cappuccino
Espresso and Aerated Milk
Cafe Au Lait
Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk
Thai Iced Coffee
Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Double Shot of Espresso
Brewski
Drip Coffee with Espresso
Caffe Americano
Water with Espresso
Espresso Macchiato
Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk
Espresso Con Panna
Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream
Cortado
8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk
Traditional Cappuccino
8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk
Cubano
Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar
Shakerato
5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker
Cold Brew
House Made Cold Brew
Nitro Cold Brew
Cold Brew Fridge Box
1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.
Frozen
Tea/Other
Loose Leaf Tea
Loose Leaf Tea
Iced Tea
Black or Green Iced Tea
Chai Latte
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
Golden Turmeric Latte
Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom
Matcha Latte
Steamer
Steamed Milk with your choice of flavor
OJ
Orange Juice
Lemonade
Lemonade
London Fog
Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk
Italian Soda
Carbonated Water with Flavored Syrup
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Cider
Bottled
Brunch
Blueberry and Raspberry Jam Parfait
Raspberry jam, Greek yogurt, fresh blueberries, granola (oats, dried berries, toasted nuts and seeds), honey
Avocado Toast
with Serrano Pepper, Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro
Classic Egg and Cheese
Fried Egg and Cheese* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Classic Plus
Fried Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Florentine
Fried Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Red Pepper Spread, Mango Chutney* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Bagel
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Mediterranean Bagel
hummus, spinach, red pepper, cucumber
Bagel Gone Bananas
Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana, Drizzled Honey
Veggie Works
Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Capers
Desserts
Small Cookie
Large Cookie
Black and White Cookie
Chocolate Chunk Brownie
Toffee Crunch Blondie
Lemon Crumb Bar
Cinnamon Bun
Crumb Cake
Grandma's Coffee Cake
Biscotti
Vegan Velvet Cakes
Pumpkin Blondie
Reese's Pieces Brownie
Marble Loaf Slice
Sandwiches
Greenville
with Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
Silverside
with Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Arden Wrap
with Hummus, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Lettuce and Tomato
Newark
with Fresh Mozzarella, Greens, Tomato, Pesto
Meadowood
With Turkey, Brie, Granny-Smith apple, Lettuce, Fig Spread
Trolley Square
With Ham, Brie, Spicy Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato
Salads
Chips and Snacks
Retail Coffee
Smithbridge Road Blend
Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste
Decaf Colombia Swiss Water Process
This decaf coffee is made with the Swiss water process and has tasting notes of Honey, Brown Sugar and Black Cherry.
Sumatra Blend
This blend of Sumatran Coffee offers tasting notes of bold, Earthly and Chocolate.
Brazil: Legender
This single origin Brazilian coffee is a dark roast with talking notes of creamy, cocoa and walnut.
Supercell Blend
This bold blend of dark roasted African coffee is the perfect cup for a grey day. A strong up front dark chocolate, with a slight nougat sweet finish will get you through any stormy day
Instant Coffee Magic
2lb Coffee Bag
Stock up on coffee for the holidays with our new 2LB bags of in house roasted Smithbridge blend and decaf coffee
Longbottom
Ask us about our available flavors!
Valley Ride
Ethiopia Kembata Natural
Demogorgon
Reggie's Fund
Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.