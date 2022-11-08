Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Bagels

Brew HaHa: Trolley Square

1400 N Dupont St

Wilmington, DE 19806

Popular Items

Classic Plus
Caffe Latte
Specialty Latte

Coffee/Espresso

Seasonal Specialty Lattes

Seasonal Specialty Lattes

Spring Seasonal Lattes

Specialty Latte

Specialty Latte

Our Specialty Lattes

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

Espresso and lightly textured milk

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

Latte with Chocolate Sauce

Mochaccino

Mochaccino

Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream

Breve Latte

Breve Latte

Latte made with Half and Half

American Cappuccino

American Cappuccino

Espresso and Aerated Milk

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup

Coffee

Coffee

$2.55+

Drip Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$2.95

Double Shot of Espresso

Brewski

Brewski

$3.50+

Drip Coffee with Espresso

Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$3.35+

Water with Espresso

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk

Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$3.25

Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream

Cortado

Cortado

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk

Traditional Cappuccino

Traditional Cappuccino

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk

Cubano

Cubano

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar

Shakerato

Shakerato

$3.95

5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50+

House Made Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.20+Out of stock
Cold Brew Fridge Box

Cold Brew Fridge Box

$29.00Out of stock

1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.

Frozen

Frozen Specialty Latte

Frozen Specialty Latte

$5.45+
Frozen Mocha/Coffee

Frozen Mocha/Coffee

$5.45+
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.55
Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$5.45+

Strawberry, Wildberry or Mango Fruit Smoothie

Espresso Affogato

Espresso Affogato

$4.25

Vanilla ice cream topped with 2oz. of espresso

Tea/Other

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25

Loose Leaf Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.45+

Black or Green Iced Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.35+

Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+

Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk

Golden Turmeric Latte

Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.25+

Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.35+
Steamer

Steamer

$3.35+

Steamed Milk with your choice of flavor

OJ

OJ

$2.45+

Orange Juice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.45+

Lemonade

London Fog

London Fog

$4.25+

Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.25

Carbonated Water with Flavored Syrup

Milk

Milk

$2.30+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Cider

$2.75+

Bottled

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
San Pellegrino Bottle

San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.70
San Pellegrino Can

San Pellegrino Can

$2.90
Boylans Pure Cane Soda

Boylans Pure Cane Soda

$2.95
MASH Sparkling Juice

MASH Sparkling Juice

$3.25
Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.50
Galaxy Standard Cold Brew

Galaxy Standard Cold Brew

$5.50

Brunch

Blueberry and Raspberry Jam Parfait

Blueberry and Raspberry Jam Parfait

$6.75

Raspberry jam, Greek yogurt, fresh blueberries, granola (oats, dried berries, toasted nuts and seeds), honey

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.25

with Serrano Pepper, Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

Classic Egg and Cheese

Classic Egg and Cheese

$5.25

Fried Egg and Cheese* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Classic Plus

Classic Plus

$5.95

Fried Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Florentine

Florentine

$5.95

Fried Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Red Pepper Spread, Mango Chutney* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Bagel

Bagel

$2.00

Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads

Mediterranean Bagel

Mediterranean Bagel

$5.85

hummus, spinach, red pepper, cucumber

Bagel Gone Bananas

Bagel Gone Bananas

$5.50

Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana, Drizzled Honey

Veggie Works

Veggie Works

$5.50

Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Capers

Pastries

Scone

Scone

$3.25
Muffin

Muffin

$3.25
Croissant

Croissant

Biscuit

Biscuit

$3.45

Desserts

Small Cookie

Small Cookie

$1.45
Large Cookie

Large Cookie

$2.95
Black and White Cookie

Black and White Cookie

$3.50
Chocolate Chunk Brownie

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$3.00Out of stock
Toffee Crunch Blondie

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$3.00Out of stock
Lemon Crumb Bar

Lemon Crumb Bar

$3.00
Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$3.95
Crumb Cake

Crumb Cake

$3.75

Grandma's Coffee Cake

$2.95

Biscotti

$2.85

Vegan Velvet Cakes

$7.50

Pumpkin Blondie

$3.35

Reese's Pieces Brownie

$3.25Out of stock

Marble Loaf Slice

$2.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

Greenville

Greenville

$8.75

with Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Silverside

Silverside

$8.85

with Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Arden Wrap

Arden Wrap

$8.75

with Hummus, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Lettuce and Tomato

Newark

Newark

$8.75

with Fresh Mozzarella, Greens, Tomato, Pesto

Meadowood

$8.85

With Turkey, Brie, Granny-Smith apple, Lettuce, Fig Spread

Trolley Square

$8.85

With Ham, Brie, Spicy Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.85

Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Red Onion

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.50

Greens, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Queso Fresco

Chips and Snacks

Dirty Chips

$2.25

Kind Bar

$2.85

Retail Coffee

Smithbridge Road Blend

Smithbridge Road Blend

$14.50

Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste

Decaf Colombia Swiss Water Process

Decaf Colombia Swiss Water Process

$14.50

This decaf coffee is made with the Swiss water process and has tasting notes of Honey, Brown Sugar and Black Cherry.

Sumatra Blend

Sumatra Blend

$15.50

This blend of Sumatran Coffee offers tasting notes of bold, Earthly and Chocolate.

Brazil: Legender

Brazil: Legender

$15.50

This single origin Brazilian coffee is a dark roast with talking notes of creamy, cocoa and walnut.

Supercell Blend

Supercell Blend

$15.50

This bold blend of dark roasted African coffee is the perfect cup for a grey day. A strong up front dark chocolate, with a slight nougat sweet finish will get you through any stormy day

Instant Coffee Magic

$17.50
2lb Coffee Bag

2lb Coffee Bag

$25.00

Stock up on coffee for the holidays with our new 2LB bags of in house roasted Smithbridge blend and decaf coffee

Longbottom

$16.00

Ask us about our available flavors!

Valley Ride

$18.25
Ethiopia Kembata Natural

Ethiopia Kembata Natural

$18.25

Demogorgon

$21.00Out of stock
Reggie's Fund

Reggie's Fund

$18.25

Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.

Columbia Santa Maria Washed

Columbia Santa Maria Washed

$17.00