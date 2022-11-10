Cafes, Coffee & Tea
BREWHEMIA
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Brewhemia is a family owned café and located in the historic New Bohemia District of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 4.5 Stars on Yelp! We feature amazing coffee, pastries, full breakfast and lunch as well as Iowa craft beer, local spirits, and amazing wine.
Location
1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
