BREWHEMIA

review star

No reviews yet

1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Popular Items

Breakfast Burritto
Latte
Bohemian

Breakfast (Served 8am - 2 pm)

Hashbrowns

$2.50

No modifications or add on's. Sorry :)

BYO Avocado Toast

BYO Avocado Toast

$5.99

Breakfast Burritto

$10.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99
Shiitaki Mushroom Biscuits & Gravy

Shiitaki Mushroom Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

2 open faced biscuits smothered in creamy shiitaki mushroom gravy. Vegetarian.

The Trashmore

The Trashmore

$9.99

Either a base of hashbrowns or a base of eggs with whatever fixins you desire! Toast included.

Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

Breakfast Wrap

$9.99

Third Street Special

$7.00

2 Eggs, Meat & Toast.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$6.99

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.99
Southwestern Egg Sandwich

Southwestern Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Eggs, roasted peppers, onions, tomato layered in cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Simple & Delicious. Add meat of your choice. Can be made Vegetarian or Gluten Free.

Bacon Biscuit (no egg)

Bacon Biscuit (no egg)

$3.50+
Sausage Biscuit (no egg)

Sausage Biscuit (no egg)

$3.50+
Breakfast Tacos (3)

Breakfast Tacos (3)

$8.99+

3 Hearty Breakfast Tacos on Soft Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico & Sour Cream. Your choice of meat or veggie. Gluten Free. Can be made Vegetarian.

Quiche: 1

Quiche: 1

$7.99

Ham, Green & Red Peppers, Tomato, Onion,

Quiche 2: Mixed Veggie

Quiche 2: Mixed Veggie

$7.99

Cauliflower, Tomato, Onions, Mushrooms, White Cheddar.

Vegan Hash

Vegan Hash

$9.99

Potatoes, Sauteed Green & Red Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Avocado on a bed of greens.

The Olympic!

The Olympic!

$10.99

Bed of hashbrowns, 2 eggs over easy, bacon, onions, cheese, mushrooms, sauteed veggies.

Huevos Avocado Biscuit

$7.99

Open face biscuit, egg, pico, avocado, sour cream.

6 Apple Cider Donuts

$10.00

Wilson's Orchard Local Donuts!

Apple Cider Donut

$2.00

Wilson's Orchard Local Donut's

Pumpkin Donut

$2.00

6 Pumpkin Donuts

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$3.50

Blueberry Donut (Almost Out)

$2.00

Lunch

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.99

Hummus, Quinoa Greens, Cucumber, Feta, Olives, Onions, Golden Raisins in a wrap. With side of kettle chips. Vegetarian. Can be made Gluten Free.

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, avocado, mayo, pickled jalepeno.

Quesadilla

$6.99
Curry Chicken Sandwich

Curry Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

One of our most popular sandwiches! House made chicken salad with curry on a croissant (or your bread of choice). Comes with side of chips.

Parmesan Encrusted Grilled Cheese

Parmesan Encrusted Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basil, Goat Cheese, Vermont Cheddar, Tomato, Encrusted in a Parmesan Sandwich. It's rich. Served with a side of chips. Vegetarian. Can be made Gluten Free.

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$9.99

Classic Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. Can be made Gluten Free.

Lunch Burrito

Lunch Burrito

$9.99+

Rice & house made refried beans with your choice of meat or veggie. Can be made Gluten Free.

Classic Turkey Sandwich

Classic Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar. Choose mayo or mustard. Served with side of chips. Can be made Gluten Free.

Veggie Melt Sandwich

Veggie Melt Sandwich

$8.99

Sauteed veggies with hummus. Served with side of chips. Vegetarian. Can be made Gluten Free.

Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Hot Sandwich. Served with side of Chips. Can be made Gluten Free.

New Bo Cheese Steak

$10.99

Cut Sirloin, bacon, red & green peppers, onion, mushrooms, creamy cheese sauce on a hoagie bun.

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$9.99

Mozarella, Basil, Pesto, Tomato, Balsamic on a wheat hoagie served with chips. Vgetarian.

Friday Special

$9.99

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$9.99
Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$5.99+

Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Cucumber, Feta, Olives, Onions, Golden Raisins, Peppers

Chef Salad

$5.99+

Mixed greens, turkey, chicken, egg, tomato, cheese.

Curry Chicken Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

$5.99+

Curry Chicken Mayo Salad on a bed of mixed greens, green & red peppers, onions.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.99+

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, onion, green & red peppers, 3 cheese blend.

1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad

1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad

$9.99

Choose your favorite sandwich and salad.

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$9.99

Choose a sandwich and pair it with Chili or Soup of the Day.

1/2 Salad & Soup

1/2 Salad & Soup

$9.99

Choose your favorite salad and soup.

1/2 Sandwich & Sandwich

Out of stock

1/2 Salad 1/2 Salad

Out of stock

Chili

$4.99

From scratch amazing chili!

Chicken + Veggie Soup

$3.99

Spanish Rice

$1.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

Rice & Beans

$3.50

Kids

PB&J

$5.00

Basic Peanut Butter and Jelly served with Chips

Basic Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Basic Grilled Cheese with Chips

Small Pancake

$3.00

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Coffee & Drinks

16 oz Drip Coffee

16 oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

Fresh brewed from Kickapoo or Ross Street!

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Drip Coffee & Steamed Milk

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Double Espresso

$2.45
Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso & Steamed milk (Top Seller)

Macchiato - 2 oz

Macchiato - 2 oz

$3.00

Espresso & Dollop of foam

Espresso Con Panna - 2 oz

$3.50

Espresso & whip cream

Cortado - 4 oz

Cortado - 4 oz

$3.50

Espresso & Steamed Milk (Employee Favorite)

Cappuccino - 5 oz

Cappuccino - 5 oz

$3.50

Espresso & Steamed Milk

Bohemian

Bohemian

$5.00
Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Chocolate

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, White Chocolate

Americano

Americano

$2.50

Espresso & Hot Water

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.50+

House made Chai, Steamed Milk, shot of espresso.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.80+

House made Chai with steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Japanese ceremonial matcha green tea lightly sweetened with local honey.

Horchata

$3.50

Mango Sunrise Redbull

$6.00

Nitro (12oz.)

$5.00Out of stock

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea - 16oz

$2.50
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.50
Sparkling Water San Pel

Sparkling Water San Pel

$2.50
Flavored San Pellegrino

Flavored San Pellegrino

$2.50
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.50

Italian Soda 16 oz

$2.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice 10 oz.

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Hibiscus Water

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer 16 oz.

$3.00Out of stock

Kombucha 5 oz (In House Only)

$2.50Out of stock

Kombucha 12 oz.

$5.00+Out of stock

Hot Water

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Steamer

$2.75
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.35

Bulk Drinks

For your Home or Office!!
Bohemian (Our signature drink)

Bohemian (Our signature drink)

$32.00+

Cold Brew Coffee, whole milk, vanilla, heavy cream.

Hot Coffee 96 oz. Airpot to Go

Hot Coffee 96 oz. Airpot to Go

$17.99

Coffee Service

$7.00

Merchandise

Brewhemia Sweatshirt

Brewhemia Sweatshirt

$35.00+Out of stock

EcoLips

$3.00

Glass Of Gloog

$9.00Out of stock

Swedish Coureses Plus Gloog

$28.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewhemia is a family owned café and located in the historic New Bohemia District of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 4.5 Stars on Yelp! We feature amazing coffee, pastries, full breakfast and lunch as well as Iowa craft beer, local spirits, and amazing wine.

Website

Location

1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Directions

Gallery
BREWHEMIA image
BREWHEMIA image
BREWHEMIA image
BREWHEMIA image

