Bars & Lounges
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

John Russell Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

7520 Peach St

Erie, PA 16509

Features

S'mores Flat

$8.99

our take on a classic dessert! melted chocolate morsels & toasted marshmallows baked in our oven & drizzled with chocolate sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

chilled shrimp tossed in our house sweet & spicy sauce, red onion, roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, pineapple & mango in tortillas

Smoked Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.99

house smoked pulled pork with a housemade sweet chili apple slaw with a sour cream drizzle; served with tricolored tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream

Appetizers

4 Pizza Muffins

$8.99

your choice of 4 muffins; cheese or pepperoni served with marinara

6 Pizza Muffins

$10.99

your choice of 6 muffins; cheese or pepperoni served with marinara

Asiago Artichoke Dip

$14.99

creamy asiago artichoke dip blended with fresh spinach & fresh parmesan topped with diced tomatoes; served with toasted flatbreads & tricolored tortilla chips

Chips & Dips

$8.59

tricolored tortilla chips served with spicy salsa [ + guacamole or cheddar sauce 1.59 ]

Homemade Stout Pretzel

$8.99

jumbo stout brick oven baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard. also available with our hot fudge dipping sauce!

Meatballs & Muffins

$10.99

oven baked meatballs topped with our house cheese blend & drizzled with our housemade red sauce & melted parmesan; served with cheese pizza muffins

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.99

tricolored tortilla chips topped with house smoked pulled pork, shredded lettuce, cheese sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes & a sour cream drizzle; served with a side of salsa

Smoked Turkey Poutine

$13.99

baked pub fries topped with a house smoked turkey, turkey gravy & cheddar cheese curds

Smoked Wings

$12.99

one pound of chicken wings dressed in our house dry rub, then smoked; served with our house bbq sauce [ + carrots & celery 1.79 ]

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce, roma tomatoes & red onion topped with baked brew city pub fries & cheddar jack cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.99

chopped romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, black olives, croutons & fresh parmesan tossed in caesar dressing [ + chicken, steak or shrimp + 3.49 ]

House Salad

$8.99

mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & croutons; served with your choice of dressing

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$13.99

mixed greens topped with chilled shrimp tossed in our house sweet & spicy sauce, red onion, roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, pineapple & mango; served with ranch dressing

Steak & Avocado Salad

$14.99

freshly cooked, seasoned steak tips on a bed of mixed greens topped with roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, avocado & goat cheese

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

diced chicken breast, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing in a soft tortilla

Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

house smoked pulled pork with ham, swiss cheese, pickle slaw & a tangy golden bbqsauce on a fresh baguette

Pesto Avocado Grilled Cheese

$12.99

white american & gruyere cheese, basil pesto, roma tomatoes bacon & avocado on toasted sourdough bread

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

bbq smoked pulled pork on a brioche bun, topped with creamy coleslaw; served with a side of kettle chips our house smoked pork, drizzled in BBQ sauce on a brioche bun topped with coleslaw, and bread and butter pickle chips…. served with kettle chips and a pickle spear

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

diced chicken breast, bbq sauce, cheddar jack & gouda cheese; topped with fresh cilantro & scallions

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing

Carbonara Pizza

$14.99

our signature white sauce topped with diced smoked bacon, prosciutto, tomato, our house cheese blend & scallions baked with a fried egg [ + chicken 3.49 ]

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99

diced chicken breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

bbq sauce topped with our house cheese blend, ham & pineapple

Margherita Pizza

$13.99

crushed plum tomatoes & dollops of fresh mozzarella garnished with fresh basil; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning

Pickles Galore Pizza

$13.99

garlic dill alfredo sauce topped with out house cheese blend & sliced bread and butter pickles; garnished with shredded parmesan [ + chicken 3.49 ]

Quattro (Four Cheese) Pizza

$12.99

our signature pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella & white cheddar baked in our oven, then topped with fresh mozzarella & shredded parmesan

Veggie Pizza

$13.49

portobello mushrooms, roasted roma tomatoes, artichokes, tricolored peppers & beer-braised onions, sprinkled with fresh goat cheese & our house cheese blend. your choice of herbed olive oil, our signature pizza sauce, or white sauce

Flatbreads

FRESH DOUGH. WOOD-FIRED OVEN.

Bacon Grape Flat

$13.99

our signature white sauce, grape halves, smoked bacon, beer-braised onions & our house cheese blend drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Chicken Pesto Flat

$11.99

basil pesto sauce, diced chicken breast & our house cheese blend topped with sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh parmesan

Jamaican Jerk Flat

$11.99

jerk bbq sauce, cheddar jack cheese, diced jerk chicken, tricolored peppers & pineapple; garnished with scallions

Steak Fiesta Flat

$13.29

a spicy tomato cream sauce, steak tips, crushed tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese & avocado; served with a side of salsa & sour cream

'Bolis

Cordon Bleu Boli

$14.99

diced chicken breast, ham & swiss cheese; served with a side of honey mustard

Italian Boli

$13.99

salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage & our house cheese blend; served with a side of our signature pizza sauce

Meatball Boli

$14.29

meatballs, our house cheese blend & pepperoncinis; served with a side of our house marinara sauce

Burgers

Bacon Gruyere Burger

$15.99

half pound pub burger with gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato & bacon on a brioche bun

Classic Burger

$10.99

half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo on a brioche bun

Maple Cheddar Turkey Burger

$14.99

turkey burger with cheddar jack cheese, apple slices & a housemade maple dijon sauce

Smoked Turkey Poutine Burger

$14.99

half pound pub burger topped with baked pub fries, house smoked turkey, turkey gravy & cheese curds on a brioche bun

Soups & Sides

Chili

$7.29

our house chili topped with cheddar jack cheese; served with oyster crackers

Kettle Chips

$3.29

Coleslaw

$3.29

Potato Salad

$3.29

Pub Fries

$3.29

Muffin Cheese

$2.39

Muffin Pepperoni

$2.39

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pizza Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pizza Pepperoni

$6.99

Kids Sundae

$4.99

Kids Applesauce

$0.59

Kids Grapes

$0.59

Kids Soda

$1.39

Kids Juice

$1.39

Kids Milk

$1.39

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.39

Apparel

JRB Badge Logo Tee

$18.00

JRB Badge Logo Tee

$18.00
JRB Cheers Tee

JRB Cheers Tee

$18.00
JRB Hoppiness Tee

$18.00

JRB Hoppiness Tee

$18.00
JRB Text Tee

JRB Text Tee

$18.00
JRB Text Hoodie

JRB Text Hoodie

$40.00
JRB Snapback Hat

$15.00

JRB Snapback Hat

$15.00

JRB Beanie Knit Hat

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

we're all about beer...and so much more! conveniently located in the lakeview plaza at peach & i-90! :: full menu featuring specialty pizzas, flatbreads, salads, appetizers, and more! :: specializing in craft and import beers with 12 beers on tap and cask beer! :: full bottle shop with great selections in bottles, 6 packs to go, and bombers. :: growlers available in different styles to fill with your choice from what's on tap :: outdoor patio area

Website

Location

7520 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509

Directions

