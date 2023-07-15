Crepes

Choco-licious

$14.00

Our signature crepe topped with just the right amount of Hazelnut Chocolate spread.

Black & Red

$14.00

Crepe filled with strawberries and even more strawberries served with Hazelnut Chocolate spread

Black & White

$14.00

Crepe served with Hazelnut Chocolate Spread and topped with a mountain of fresh hand-cut banana

Tuttie-Fruittie

$14.00

Crepe filled with fresh hand-cut banana and strawberries swimming in a rich Hazelnut Chocolate spread

Fruit Patisserie Strawberry

$14.00

Freshly sliced strawberries poured over a warm crepe, topped with creamy custard

Fruit Patisserie Banana

$14.00

Freshly sliced banana poured over a warm crepe, topped with creamy custard

Dulce

$14.00

Sliced banana and dulce de leche, sprinkled with shredded coconut

Caramel Apple

$14.00

Sliced apples combined with a luscious caramel sauce and walnuts crunch

Classic Milkshakes

Vanilla

$8.00

Vanilla milkshake with whipped cream on top

Chocolate

$8.00

Chocolate milkshake with whipped cream on top

Strawberry

$8.00

Strawberry milkshake with whipped cream on top

Cookies and cream

$8.00

Cookies and cream milkshake with whipped cream on top

Gourmet Milkshakes

Jakey Shakey

$12.00

Vanilla milkshake mixed with brownies, crushed cookies and cream and a chocolate rim, topped with whipped cream

Bananas foster

$12.00

Fresh bananas, buttery caramel toffee sauce, with a hint of cinnamon

Peanut butter brownie

$12.00

Creamy peanut butter sauce, melted fudge, and oven-baked brownies

Coffee Master

$12.00

Vanilla milkshake with a shot of espresso, topped with whipped cream

Mocha Master

$12.00

Chocolate milkshake with a shot of espresso, topped with whipped cream

Coffee

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

Mochaccino

$5.25

Brewed Coffee

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso Single

$3.50

Espresso Double

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Caprese

$14.00

Fresh mozarella with tomato, basil and balsamic reduction on a baguette

Brie Royal

$14.00

Brie, caramelized onions and arugula on a baguette

Tuna Crossant

$10.00

Tuna salad and pickles on a cressent

Cheese Crossant

$10.00

Cressent filled with cheese

Acai Bowl

Almond Butter Acai Bowl

$18.99

Organic acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, praline cashews crunch, chocolate chips, and almond butter

Refresher Acai Bowl

$18.99

Organic acai, banana, strawberry, mango, coconut flakes, cinnamon cashews crunch, and organic agave

Traditional Acai Bowl

$18.99

Organic acai, banana, strawberry, mango, coconut flakes, cinnamon cashews crunch, and organic agave

Brazilian Acai Bowl

$18.99

Organic acai, banana, blueberry, strawberry, coconut flakes, cinnamon pecan, and organic agave

Signature Acai Bowl

$18.99

Organic acai, banana, blueberry, kiwi, cinnamon almonds, coconut flakes, and organic honey

Peanut Butter Acai Bowl

$18.99

Organic acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, chocolate chips granola, cacao nibs, and peanut butter.

Hemp Acai Bowl

$18.99

Organic acai, blueberry, strawberry, kiwi, coconut flakes, vanilla and almond granola, organic honey and hemp

Acai Bowl - Build your Own

$18.99

Delicious, healthy, refreshing acai bowls

Acai - Cheese waffles

Brazilian Cheese Waffles - 4 units

$5.99

Gluten-free Brazilian cheese waffles are crunchy and fluffy inside made with cheese and tapioca flour

Brazilian Cheese Waffles - 9 units

$11.99

Gluten-free Brazilian cheese waffles are crunchy and fluffy inside made with cheese and tapioca flour

Brazilian Cheese Waffles - 18 units

$18.18

Gluten-free Brazilian cheese waffles are crunchy and fluffy inside made with cheese and tapioca flour

Brazilian Cheese Waffles -36 units

$35.35

Gluten-free Brazilian cheese waffles are crunchy and fluffy inside made with cheese and tapioca flour

Display Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$6.00

Crumb Top Cheesecake

$6.00

Ferrero Rocher

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Lemon Meringue Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.00

Warm chocolate cake with a melted center, served with vanilla ice cream and strawberries

Runny Chip

$11.00

Warm cookie with a runny center, served with vanilla ice cream and banana slices

Churros

$9.00

Warm churros covered in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with Chocolate hazelnut spread, served with a side of ice cream

Macaron - French Vanilla

$2.00

Macaron - Cherry

$2.00

Macaron - Lemon

$2.00

Macaron - Cappuccino

$2.00

Crembo - Vanilla

$2.00

Crembo - Mocca

$2.00

Crembo - Banana

$2.00

Frozen Drinks

Mocachinno Frappe

$8.00

French Vanilla Frappe

$8.00

Cappuccino Frappe - No added sugar

$8.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$8.00

Mango Smoothie

$8.00