Brewligans Public House 2385 Fort St

review star

No reviews yet

2385 Fort St

Trenton, MI 48183

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Menu

Little

Fresh to Death Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken with a mixture of greens and veggies with your choice of dressing. (Dressing: house Italian, blue cheese, honey mustard, ranch, orange vinaigrette)

3pc Pickle Brined Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Hand-tossed and battered chicken tenderloins. Dill pickle brined and served with one of our many dipping sauces. (Sauces: honey mustard, BBQ, ranch, brewligans buffalo, reaper sauce, Carolina gold, hoisin sesame)

5pc Pickle Brined Chicken Tenders

$11.99

2 sauces. Hand-tossed and battered chicken tenderloins. Dill pickle brined and served with one of our many dipping sauces. (Sauces: honey mustard, BBQ, ranch, brewligans buffalo, reaper sauce, Carolina gold, hoisin sesame)

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.49

Fresh cut onion rings hand dipped in our secret recipe beer batter

Truffle Fries

$9.99

A smattering of shrinkle cut fries tossed in white truffle oil, truffle salt, and rosemary with a garlic/chive aioli

Best Ever Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Our mouth-watering house-made Coney chili and brewligans queso

Proper Canadian Poutine

$8.99

Shrinkle cut fries smothered in savory brown gravy with Wisconsin white cheddar curds, eh!

Pub Shrooms

$8.49

Beer battered fresh mushrooms served with housemade ranch or cocktail sauce

Choose Your Own Chipventure

$6.99

A healthy portion of our hot and fresh tortilla chips with option to add your choice of queso, homemade red salsa, or smoked salsa Verde

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

$8.99

Wisconsin white Cheddar cheese curds rolled in flour, egg wash, and Italian house-seasoned panko breading and deep fried to gooey perfection

Bacon Bourbon Brussels

$8.99

Crispy fried brussels sprouts tossed with applewood smoked bacon and coated in a brown sugar bourbon reduction

Chicken Tinga Pre-rolls

$10.99

Otherwise known as "Taquitos". Shredded chicken cooked low and slow in a tomato and spicy chipotle sauce then rolled into food doobies with muenster cheese in corn tortillas and deep-fried to delicious perfection. Garnished with cotija cheese, cilantro, an

Chip Refill

Sides N Such

Cup Homemade Brisket Chili

$4.99

Bowl Homemade Brisket Chili

$5.99

Shrinkle Cut Fries

$2.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Mac N Cheese

$6.99

1/2 lb Burnt Ends

$6.99

Brisket Burnt Ends

Brisket Burnt Ends

$16.99

We smoke our brisket in-house with Michigan hickory. Served with house-made BBQ or your choice of wing sauce

Wings

5pc Wings

$8.99

Hickory smoked, and naked. Tossed in your choice of sauce or order it on the side

10pc Wings

$15.99

Hickory smoked, and naked. Tossed in your choice of sauce or order it on the side

20pc Wings

$27.99

Hickory smoked, and naked. Tossed in your choice of sauce or order it on the side

Sauce Flight

$2.00

Can't make up your mind? Try 4 sauces and dip to your heart's desire!

Chicken Nugz

1/2 Dozen Chicken Nugz

$8.99

Boneless wings are stupid, because there is no such thing. Our nugz, on the other hand, are very, very real. And they're stupid delicious! Order them naked and dip them in your choice of wing sauce or get them tossed and saucy!

Dozen Chicken Nugz

$15.99

Boneless wings are stupid, because there is no such thing. Our nugz, on the other hand, are very, very real. And they're stupid delicious! Order them naked and dip them in your choice of wing sauce or get them tossed and saucy!

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$13.99

Recipe by Fourth & Co. A 1 lb portion of possibly the most enjoyable form of wings in all of Austin, TX. Thanks to our good friend Andres for the recipe! We know you'll enjoy them as much as we did!

Big

H.O.T.G

$9.99

This is homage to the hamburger that the Taylor Brothers ate as prepared by their late dad Gary. He would claim that people would come from miles around for his burgers when he was a short order cook. Every time our mom asked him what he wanted for dinner, his answer was "Hamburgers On The Grill." 7oz of fresh ground burger, seasoned to perfection, and topped with American cheese on a Martins potato roll. Your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

The Mattkins Burger

$3.99

3 oz ground beef patty topped with grilled thin sliced onions, pickles, mustard, & ketchup

Double Cheese Smashburger

$8.99

Two 3 oz smash patties with melty American cheese, dill pickle chips, and f$ck it sauce, on a potato roll

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.99

1/2 lb of our premiere ground beef with applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin sharp cheddar, sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, and house-battered onion straws

Trojan Smash

$11.99

Two three ounce patties topped with applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin cheese curds, pickles, and melted jalapeno havarti

Garlic Parm Butter Burger

$11.99

The name says it all. A mouth-watering H.O.T.G. With fresh minced garlic and garlic parm butter on a local baked martin's potato roll

Spicy AF Chicken Mac Wrap

$14.99

The winner of our 2022 "Mac Madness" elimination bracket! Cajun-breaded crispy chicken, brewligans mac n cheese, sriracha aioli, red & green bell peppers, jalapeños, and crispy onion straws all rolled up into a flour tortilla and ready to make sweet love t

Left Coast Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

Amish grilled chicken topped with applewood smoked bacon, honey mustard, spring mix, jalapeño havarti, and tomato

Chicken Parm Sliders

$11.59

We call Chicken Parmesan "Chicky-Chicky Parm-Parm!" crispy chicken topped with smoked provolone and marinara sauce served on a potato roll. Two to an order!

Korean BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.59

Hickory-smoked pulled pork slathered in Korean BBQ sauce, topped with carrot, cucumber, and jalapeno slaw and served on a potato roll

Detroit Style Reuben

$14.59

Freshly cooked, freshly shredded, freshly delicious Sy Ginsberg corned beef piled high on marble rye topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing

Quesadilla

$11.99

Blend of muenster and Cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, and red onion on a flour tortilla. Served with fresh tortilla chips and side of sour cream and salsa

Fully Loaded Nachos

$15.99

Homemade corn tortillas topped with your choice of ground beef or taco chicken, chile queso, onions, diced tomatoes, spring mix, and fresh jalapeños

1/2 Order Fully Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Homemade corn tortillas topped with your choice of ground beef or taco chicken, chile queso, onions, diced tomatoes, spring mix, and fresh jalapeños

Klassy Zack's Krunched Wrap

$9.99

Seasoned beef, queso, spring mix, Cheddar, and tomato all piled on a corn tostada, wrapped in a flour tortilla, and grilled to perfection!

Frito Pie Burrito

$15.59

Our severely underrated Mac n Cheese, house-smoked brisket burnt ends, chili cheese Fritos, Brewligans queso, onion straws, and fresh pico De gallo

Hand Dipped Corn Dog W/ FF

$8.59

Our housemade corn dog is 100% beef 1/4 lb Hebrew national frank. Served on a bed of hand-cut fries with sriracha ketchup and spicy wasabi mustard

Jobee's Footlong Chili Dog

$7.99

Dearborn footlong in a classic white bread bun topped with our Coney chili, yellow mustard, and diced onions

Mac N Cheese

Brewligans Mac

$12.99

Cavatappi noodles with béchamel cheese sauce with crispy panko Parmesan topping

Buffalo Chicken N Blue Cheese Mac

$18.59

A meal-sized portion of our pickle-brined chicken tenders served atop our Brewligans blue mac n cheese and drizzled in our spicy hot buffalo sauce

Pulled Pork BBQ Mac

$16.99

A dinner-sized portion of our homemade mac n cheese topped with 4 oz pulled pork, onion straws, and our sweet BBQ

Brewligans Chili Mac

$13.99

A perfect mix of our mouth-watering signature Coney chili and our homemade mac n cheese

Vegan

Vegan Krunch Wrap

$14.49

Beyond meat™, spring mix, vegan Cheddar, and tomato all piled on a corn tostada, wrapped in a flour tortilla, and grilled to perfection!

Stadium Sausage & Peppers

$8.99

Beyond meat, hot Italian sausage, caramelized peppers, and onions, Gulden's spicy brown mustard on locally baked bun served with shrinkle cut fries

Bratwurst & Kraut

$8.99

Beyond meat Bratwurst topped with fresh sauerkraut on a locally baked bun served with a side of shrinkle cut fries

Beyond Burger

$12.99

Served on a locally baked brioche bun with vegan Cheddar, fresh spring mix, tomato, thin sliced onions and pickle

Vegan Quesadilla

$13.99

Vegan Cheddar, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, roasted red peppers served with a side of chips and salsa

Tiger Specials

Tigers 5 Smoked Wings

$5.00

Tigers Game Time Nachos

$9.99

Tigers Dirty Blonde Pints Special

$3.00

Tigers Old Fashioned Special

$5.00

Tigers Miller Lite Pitcher Special

$10.00

Tigers Modelo Pitcher Special

$10.00

Tigers Green Tea Special

$4.00

Tigers Fireball Special

$4.00

Funnel Cake

$5.00

Brunch

Breakfast Classics

Hair of the Dog

$10.99

2 cage-free eggs cooked your way, 2 links of Detroit made sausage, 2 slices of applewood smoked bacon, breakfast potatoes, toast choice, or English muffin. Served with yellow beer and a shot of whiskey

Strawberry Shortcake Stuffed French Toast

$11.99

Three thick-cut locally baked pieces of brioche made French toast style, "Stuffed" with a sweet cream filling and topped with fresh candied strawberries. Served with 2 eggs your way and choice of meat

MTS Famous Fluffy Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99

Stack of the same pancakes Matt's kids lose their mind over. Served with your choice of bacon, sausage, or Dearborn ham. Served with organic maple syrup, and whipped cream

Brewlies Style Corned Beef Hash

$14.99

Yukon gold potatoes and Irish stout braised Sy Ginsberg corned beef with red onion, roasted red peppers, green bell pepper, topped with melted Swiss, a cage-free fried egg, and served with marble rye toast

Rise & Shine Poutine

$13.99

Shrinkle cut fries topped with 2 eggs over easy, cheese curds, chorizo, bacon, and hickory smoked brisket gravy

Omelettes

Jobee's Footlong Coney Omelette

$10.99

Three cage-free eggs with our house made Coney chili, diced onion, 12 inch Dearborn hotdog, and Cheddar cheese. Topped with our house made queso and served with breakfast potatoes and a side of toast

Build Your Own

$8.99

A 3 egg omelette built to your own specs. Served with your choice of cheese and side of breakfast potatoes

Breakfast Sammiches

BBQ Bae

$11.99

Sliced Angus brisket, avocado, egg, melted cheddar, and house-fried onion straws with our special breakfast aioli and spring mix on a toasted English muffin

Hangover Healer BLT

$10.99

Delicious applewood smoked bacon, USDA organic spring mix, tomato, Finlandia Swiss, two cage-free over easy eggs, and smashed avocado on Italian white

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Dearborn Ham

$3.99

2 Cage Free Eggs

$2.99

Toast

$1.29

Toasted English Muffin

$1.59

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.99

Brunch Tacos

Vegan Breakfast Tacos (3)

$9.99

Breakfast potatoes, roasted red peppers, jalapeno, red onion, vegan cheddar cheese. Served with avocado salad and housemade taco sauce

Migas Breakfast Tacos (3)

$8.99

An Austin, TX specialty. Scrambled cage-free eggs with onion, jalapeno, roasted red pepper, fresh tortilla chips, and sharp Cheddar in local corn tortillas. Serve with choice of taco sauce

Chorizo and Eggs Tacos (3)

$7.99

Locally ground chorizo, scrambled eggs, muenster. Served with your choice of taco sauce

Brunch Burritos

BPH Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

A two-handed burrito stuffed with cage-free scrambled eggs, breakfast ham, applewood smoked bacon, sausage, home-fried potatoes, and melty American cheese

Buenos Dias Burrito

$12.99

12-inch tortilla stuffed with chorizo, eggs cooked to order, breakfast potatoes, BPH queso, avocado, and our housemade ranchero sauce

Mac Burrito

$15.99

An impressively large burrito filled with Brewligans Mac n Cheese, scrambled eggs, chorizo, carne asada, pico De gallo, and our creamy avocado sauce

Other Brunch Bangers

Sunrise Brunch-Adilla

$13.99

A breakfast-inspired quesadilla with chorizo, scrambled eggs, jalapenos, roasted green chiles, and a spicy cilantro sauce mixed with a blend of muenster and jalapeno havarti cheeses

Breakfast Enchiladas

$9.99

Three homemade enchiladas filled with chorizo, scrambled eggs, and potatoes topped with housemade enchilada sauce and cotija cheese. Served with chips and salsa

Breakfast Nachos

$13.99

Fresh made corn tortilla chips topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, ham, and two cage-free eggs. Topped with your choice of house-made queso or brisket gravy. Served with choice of sauce and sour cream

Brunchwrap

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, sausage, ham, Cheddar, and brisket gravy packaged together fast food style. It's sort of like if our Krunched Wrap had a baby with a breakfast scramble

Zack's Links

$12.50

Literally breakfast corn dogs! 3 Detroit sausage links wrapped in blueberry pancake batter, skewered, and served with blueberry-infused maple syrup. Three to an order!

Mac of the Day

BBQ Chicken Mac

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza Mac

Full Mac with 4 nugz, diced red onion, bacon bits, chopped cilantro, and BBQ sauce.

BBQ Chicken Pizza Mac

$16.99

Big Kahuna Mac

$12.99

Blackened Chicken Mac

$13.99

BLT Mac of the Day

$15.00

Brisket Chili Mac

$13.49

Brisket Mac Fries

$14.99

Cajun Chicken Mac

$15.99

Carnitas Mac Tacos

$13.49

Chicken Mole Mac

$9.99

Chicken Parm Mac

$12.99

Chicken Parm Mac Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Tinga Mac

$14.50

Chicken Tinga Mac burrito

$14.99

Chili Cheese Mac Fries

$12.99

Chorizo & Mac Krunchwrap

$12.99

Chorizo Mac

$13.99

Coney Island Mac

$11.99

Creamy Garlic Parm Chicken Mac

F*ck It Mac Fries

$10.99

F*ck It Mac Wrap

$14.99

flamin hot mac

$14.99

French Onion Mac

$12.99

Fully loaded beef nacho mac

$13.99

Garden Mac

$15.99

green chicken chili mac

$13.99

habanero grilled chicken mac

$14.99

Honey Sriracha Bacon Brussel Mac

$14.99

Kahuna Mac Footlong

$11.27

Korean BBQ Mac

$13.99

Mac Bolognese

$16.99

Mattkins Mac

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss Mac

$13.99

Nacho Daddy Mac Wrap

$14.99

Fully Loaded Beef Nacho Mac

$13.99

Patty Melt Mac

$14.99

pepperjack mac smash burger

$10.99

Pepperoni Pizza Mac

$12.99

Pico Pollo Mac

$14.99

Pig Out Mac

$16.99

Pizza Mac

$13.99

Pizza Supreme Mac

$13.99

Poutine Mac

$13.99

Pulled Pork Mac Wrap

$14.59

Reuben Mac

$14.99

Smashburger Mac

$14.99

Smoked Cheddar Patty Melt Mac

$13.99

Spicy Green Chili Chicken Mac

$13.99

Spicy Guac Mac

$13.99

Spicy Mac Krunchwrap

$12.99

Spicy Southwest Chicken Mac

$16.00

Taco Truck Mac

$13.49

Torta Mac Sammy

$13.99

Brewligans Lobster Mac N Cheese

$20.00

Making its return to Brewligans for the first time in over a year. Our beloved mac n cheese with buttery, delicious lobster

Soups

adobo red pepper bisque

$5.99

Bowl Carrot Ginger Soup

$6.99

Bowl Cheesy Potato Soup

$6.99

Bowl Chicken and Dumpling Soup

$6.99

Bowl Chicken Lemon Potato Soup

$6.99

Bowl Chicken Peprikash

$6.99

Bowl Cream of Mushroom

$6.99

Bowl Creamy Cauliflower Soup

$6.99

Bowl Dill Pickle Soup

$6.99

Bowl Egg Drop Soup

$6.99

Bowl French Onion Soup

$6.99

Bowl Hungarian Mushroom Soup

$6.99

Bowl Loaded Potato Soup

$6.99

Bowl of Green Chicken Chili

$6.99

Bowl of Sausage and Potato Stew

$6.99

Bowl Red Pepper Bisque

$6.99

Bowl Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.99

Bowl Smoked Red Pepper Soup

$6.99

Bowl Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Bowl Tomato Soup

$6.99

Bowl Veggie Soup

$6.99

Cup Carrot Ginger Soup

$4.99

Cup Cheesy Potato Soup

$4.99

Cup Chicken and Dumpling Soup

$4.99

Cup Chicken Lemon Potato Soup

$4.99

Cup Chicken Peprikash

$4.99

Cup Cream of Mushroom Soup

$4.99

Cup Dill Pickle Soup

$4.99

Cup Egg Drop Soup

$4.99

Cup French Onion Soup

$4.99

Cup Hungarian Mushroom Soup

$4.99

Cup Loaded Potato Soup

$4.99

Cup of Creamy Cauliflower

$4.99

Cup of Green Chicken Chili

$4.99

Cup of Sausage and Potato Stew

$4.99

Cup Red Pepper Bisque

$4.99

Cup Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99

Cup Smoked Red Pepper Soup

$4.99

Cup Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Cup Tomato Soup

$4.99

Cup Veggie Soup

$4.99

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$8.00

Merchandise

Vipers Shirt

$25.00

Stranger Things Shirt

$35.00

King of Bars (White)

$25.00

King of Bars (Black)

$25.00

Long Live Emo Shirt

$20.00

Red & Black Beanie

$30.00

Foam Trucker Hat

$20.00

Star Wars Shirt

$15.00

Brewligoons Shirt

$20.00

Public House of Horrors

$20.00

Brewhartt Beanies

$25.00

Brewharrt Hoodie

$35.00

Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Queso

$2.99

Reaper Queso

$2.99

Side Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey BBQ

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Korean Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Fuck It Sauce

$0.50

Side Creamy Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side Honey Siracha

$0.50

Side Hot Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Threat Level Midnight

$0.75

Side Reaper Sauce

$0.75

Side Avocado/Jalapeno Sauce

$1.00

Side Mayonnaise

$0.50

Side Truffle Aioli

$1.50

Side 1,000 Island

$0.50

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Orange Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Adobo Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

4oz Enchilada Sauce

$1.00

Daily Specials

Chalkboard Specials

Mattkins Combo

$6.50

The Devils Lettuce Wraps

$9.00

Spicy Sourdough BLT

$8.99

Pepper Jack Cheese Avo/Jap Sauce Bib Lettuce Tomato Bacon Sourdough Bread

Pizza Smash Burger

$11.99

Bosco Sticks w/ marinara

$4.00

420 Menu

420 Food

Bosco Budz

$7.00

Spicy Takis Picklefritz

$9.00

Broccoli Mac Blunds

$8.00

Korean Coney Kush Doggies

$10.00

Wake n Bake Burrito

$12.00

Keif n Cheddah

$12.00

Pastafarian Sando

$12.00

Choco Tacos

$5.00

Stop Eating the Kids Snacks

$3.00

420 Drinks

Purple Haze

$4.20

Absolut Citron Blue Curacao Grenadine Shake and strain into shot glass Top with sour and sprite

Gin n Chronic

$13.00

1oz Aviation Gin .75 Green Chartreuse .5 Luxardo Liqueur .25 Simple Syrup .75 Lime Juice Top with cucumber tonic and garnish with pot leaf in stemless wine glass

Smoked & Stoned Fashioned

$10.00

2oz Dr. Stoners Bourbon .25 Simple Syrup 2 Dashes Ango Bitters Smoke in Smoker

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Giving the back back to the neighborhood since 2019. We have been having fun and putting smiles on people's faces with the highest quality Bar Food, Award Winning Brunch, Award Winning Late Night Eats, City Quality Cocktails, an Award Winning Selection of Draft Beers, and $2 Dad Beers.

Location

2385 Fort St, Trenton, MI 48183

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

