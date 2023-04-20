Brewligans Public House 2385 Fort St
No reviews yet
2385 Fort St
Trenton, MI 48183
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Little
Fresh to Death Salad
Grilled chicken with a mixture of greens and veggies with your choice of dressing. (Dressing: house Italian, blue cheese, honey mustard, ranch, orange vinaigrette)
3pc Pickle Brined Chicken Tenders
Hand-tossed and battered chicken tenderloins. Dill pickle brined and served with one of our many dipping sauces. (Sauces: honey mustard, BBQ, ranch, brewligans buffalo, reaper sauce, Carolina gold, hoisin sesame)
5pc Pickle Brined Chicken Tenders
2 sauces. Hand-tossed and battered chicken tenderloins. Dill pickle brined and served with one of our many dipping sauces. (Sauces: honey mustard, BBQ, ranch, brewligans buffalo, reaper sauce, Carolina gold, hoisin sesame)
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Fresh cut onion rings hand dipped in our secret recipe beer batter
Truffle Fries
A smattering of shrinkle cut fries tossed in white truffle oil, truffle salt, and rosemary with a garlic/chive aioli
Best Ever Chili Cheese Fries
Our mouth-watering house-made Coney chili and brewligans queso
Proper Canadian Poutine
Shrinkle cut fries smothered in savory brown gravy with Wisconsin white cheddar curds, eh!
Pub Shrooms
Beer battered fresh mushrooms served with housemade ranch or cocktail sauce
Choose Your Own Chipventure
A healthy portion of our hot and fresh tortilla chips with option to add your choice of queso, homemade red salsa, or smoked salsa Verde
Deep Fried Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white Cheddar cheese curds rolled in flour, egg wash, and Italian house-seasoned panko breading and deep fried to gooey perfection
Bacon Bourbon Brussels
Crispy fried brussels sprouts tossed with applewood smoked bacon and coated in a brown sugar bourbon reduction
Chicken Tinga Pre-rolls
Otherwise known as "Taquitos". Shredded chicken cooked low and slow in a tomato and spicy chipotle sauce then rolled into food doobies with muenster cheese in corn tortillas and deep-fried to delicious perfection. Garnished with cotija cheese, cilantro, an
Chip Refill
Sides N Such
Brisket Burnt Ends
Wings
5pc Wings
Hickory smoked, and naked. Tossed in your choice of sauce or order it on the side
10pc Wings
Hickory smoked, and naked. Tossed in your choice of sauce or order it on the side
20pc Wings
Hickory smoked, and naked. Tossed in your choice of sauce or order it on the side
Sauce Flight
Can't make up your mind? Try 4 sauces and dip to your heart's desire!
Chicken Nugz
1/2 Dozen Chicken Nugz
Boneless wings are stupid, because there is no such thing. Our nugz, on the other hand, are very, very real. And they're stupid delicious! Order them naked and dip them in your choice of wing sauce or get them tossed and saucy!
Dozen Chicken Nugz
Boneless wings are stupid, because there is no such thing. Our nugz, on the other hand, are very, very real. And they're stupid delicious! Order them naked and dip them in your choice of wing sauce or get them tossed and saucy!
Cauliflower Wings
Big
H.O.T.G
This is homage to the hamburger that the Taylor Brothers ate as prepared by their late dad Gary. He would claim that people would come from miles around for his burgers when he was a short order cook. Every time our mom asked him what he wanted for dinner, his answer was "Hamburgers On The Grill." 7oz of fresh ground burger, seasoned to perfection, and topped with American cheese on a Martins potato roll. Your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
The Mattkins Burger
3 oz ground beef patty topped with grilled thin sliced onions, pickles, mustard, & ketchup
Double Cheese Smashburger
Two 3 oz smash patties with melty American cheese, dill pickle chips, and f$ck it sauce, on a potato roll
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
1/2 lb of our premiere ground beef with applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin sharp cheddar, sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, and house-battered onion straws
Trojan Smash
Two three ounce patties topped with applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin cheese curds, pickles, and melted jalapeno havarti
Garlic Parm Butter Burger
The name says it all. A mouth-watering H.O.T.G. With fresh minced garlic and garlic parm butter on a local baked martin's potato roll
Spicy AF Chicken Mac Wrap
The winner of our 2022 "Mac Madness" elimination bracket! Cajun-breaded crispy chicken, brewligans mac n cheese, sriracha aioli, red & green bell peppers, jalapeños, and crispy onion straws all rolled up into a flour tortilla and ready to make sweet love t
Left Coast Chicken Sandwich
Amish grilled chicken topped with applewood smoked bacon, honey mustard, spring mix, jalapeño havarti, and tomato
Chicken Parm Sliders
We call Chicken Parmesan "Chicky-Chicky Parm-Parm!" crispy chicken topped with smoked provolone and marinara sauce served on a potato roll. Two to an order!
Korean BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
Hickory-smoked pulled pork slathered in Korean BBQ sauce, topped with carrot, cucumber, and jalapeno slaw and served on a potato roll
Detroit Style Reuben
Freshly cooked, freshly shredded, freshly delicious Sy Ginsberg corned beef piled high on marble rye topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing
Quesadilla
Blend of muenster and Cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, and red onion on a flour tortilla. Served with fresh tortilla chips and side of sour cream and salsa
Fully Loaded Nachos
Homemade corn tortillas topped with your choice of ground beef or taco chicken, chile queso, onions, diced tomatoes, spring mix, and fresh jalapeños
1/2 Order Fully Loaded Nachos
Homemade corn tortillas topped with your choice of ground beef or taco chicken, chile queso, onions, diced tomatoes, spring mix, and fresh jalapeños
Klassy Zack's Krunched Wrap
Seasoned beef, queso, spring mix, Cheddar, and tomato all piled on a corn tostada, wrapped in a flour tortilla, and grilled to perfection!
Frito Pie Burrito
Our severely underrated Mac n Cheese, house-smoked brisket burnt ends, chili cheese Fritos, Brewligans queso, onion straws, and fresh pico De gallo
Hand Dipped Corn Dog W/ FF
Our housemade corn dog is 100% beef 1/4 lb Hebrew national frank. Served on a bed of hand-cut fries with sriracha ketchup and spicy wasabi mustard
Jobee's Footlong Chili Dog
Dearborn footlong in a classic white bread bun topped with our Coney chili, yellow mustard, and diced onions
Mac N Cheese
Brewligans Mac
Cavatappi noodles with béchamel cheese sauce with crispy panko Parmesan topping
Buffalo Chicken N Blue Cheese Mac
A meal-sized portion of our pickle-brined chicken tenders served atop our Brewligans blue mac n cheese and drizzled in our spicy hot buffalo sauce
Pulled Pork BBQ Mac
A dinner-sized portion of our homemade mac n cheese topped with 4 oz pulled pork, onion straws, and our sweet BBQ
Brewligans Chili Mac
A perfect mix of our mouth-watering signature Coney chili and our homemade mac n cheese
Vegan
Vegan Krunch Wrap
Beyond meat™, spring mix, vegan Cheddar, and tomato all piled on a corn tostada, wrapped in a flour tortilla, and grilled to perfection!
Stadium Sausage & Peppers
Beyond meat, hot Italian sausage, caramelized peppers, and onions, Gulden's spicy brown mustard on locally baked bun served with shrinkle cut fries
Bratwurst & Kraut
Beyond meat Bratwurst topped with fresh sauerkraut on a locally baked bun served with a side of shrinkle cut fries
Beyond Burger
Served on a locally baked brioche bun with vegan Cheddar, fresh spring mix, tomato, thin sliced onions and pickle
Vegan Quesadilla
Vegan Cheddar, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, roasted red peppers served with a side of chips and salsa
Tiger Specials
Brunch
Breakfast Classics
Hair of the Dog
2 cage-free eggs cooked your way, 2 links of Detroit made sausage, 2 slices of applewood smoked bacon, breakfast potatoes, toast choice, or English muffin. Served with yellow beer and a shot of whiskey
Strawberry Shortcake Stuffed French Toast
Three thick-cut locally baked pieces of brioche made French toast style, "Stuffed" with a sweet cream filling and topped with fresh candied strawberries. Served with 2 eggs your way and choice of meat
MTS Famous Fluffy Blueberry Pancakes
Stack of the same pancakes Matt's kids lose their mind over. Served with your choice of bacon, sausage, or Dearborn ham. Served with organic maple syrup, and whipped cream
Brewlies Style Corned Beef Hash
Yukon gold potatoes and Irish stout braised Sy Ginsberg corned beef with red onion, roasted red peppers, green bell pepper, topped with melted Swiss, a cage-free fried egg, and served with marble rye toast
Rise & Shine Poutine
Shrinkle cut fries topped with 2 eggs over easy, cheese curds, chorizo, bacon, and hickory smoked brisket gravy
Omelettes
Jobee's Footlong Coney Omelette
Three cage-free eggs with our house made Coney chili, diced onion, 12 inch Dearborn hotdog, and Cheddar cheese. Topped with our house made queso and served with breakfast potatoes and a side of toast
Build Your Own
A 3 egg omelette built to your own specs. Served with your choice of cheese and side of breakfast potatoes
Breakfast Sammiches
BBQ Bae
Sliced Angus brisket, avocado, egg, melted cheddar, and house-fried onion straws with our special breakfast aioli and spring mix on a toasted English muffin
Hangover Healer BLT
Delicious applewood smoked bacon, USDA organic spring mix, tomato, Finlandia Swiss, two cage-free over easy eggs, and smashed avocado on Italian white
Brunch Sides
Brunch Tacos
Vegan Breakfast Tacos (3)
Breakfast potatoes, roasted red peppers, jalapeno, red onion, vegan cheddar cheese. Served with avocado salad and housemade taco sauce
Migas Breakfast Tacos (3)
An Austin, TX specialty. Scrambled cage-free eggs with onion, jalapeno, roasted red pepper, fresh tortilla chips, and sharp Cheddar in local corn tortillas. Serve with choice of taco sauce
Chorizo and Eggs Tacos (3)
Locally ground chorizo, scrambled eggs, muenster. Served with your choice of taco sauce
Brunch Burritos
BPH Breakfast Burrito
A two-handed burrito stuffed with cage-free scrambled eggs, breakfast ham, applewood smoked bacon, sausage, home-fried potatoes, and melty American cheese
Buenos Dias Burrito
12-inch tortilla stuffed with chorizo, eggs cooked to order, breakfast potatoes, BPH queso, avocado, and our housemade ranchero sauce
Mac Burrito
An impressively large burrito filled with Brewligans Mac n Cheese, scrambled eggs, chorizo, carne asada, pico De gallo, and our creamy avocado sauce
Other Brunch Bangers
Sunrise Brunch-Adilla
A breakfast-inspired quesadilla with chorizo, scrambled eggs, jalapenos, roasted green chiles, and a spicy cilantro sauce mixed with a blend of muenster and jalapeno havarti cheeses
Breakfast Enchiladas
Three homemade enchiladas filled with chorizo, scrambled eggs, and potatoes topped with housemade enchilada sauce and cotija cheese. Served with chips and salsa
Breakfast Nachos
Fresh made corn tortilla chips topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, ham, and two cage-free eggs. Topped with your choice of house-made queso or brisket gravy. Served with choice of sauce and sour cream
Brunchwrap
Scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, sausage, ham, Cheddar, and brisket gravy packaged together fast food style. It's sort of like if our Krunched Wrap had a baby with a breakfast scramble
Zack's Links
Literally breakfast corn dogs! 3 Detroit sausage links wrapped in blueberry pancake batter, skewered, and served with blueberry-infused maple syrup. Three to an order!
Mac of the Day
BBQ Chicken Mac
BBQ Chicken Pizza Mac
Full Mac with 4 nugz, diced red onion, bacon bits, chopped cilantro, and BBQ sauce.
BBQ Chicken Pizza Mac
Big Kahuna Mac
Blackened Chicken Mac
BLT Mac of the Day
Brisket Chili Mac
Brisket Mac Fries
Cajun Chicken Mac
Carnitas Mac Tacos
Chicken Mole Mac
Chicken Parm Mac
Chicken Parm Mac Wrap
Chicken Tinga Mac
Chicken Tinga Mac burrito
Chili Cheese Mac Fries
Chorizo & Mac Krunchwrap
Chorizo Mac
Coney Island Mac
Creamy Garlic Parm Chicken Mac
F*ck It Mac Fries
F*ck It Mac Wrap
flamin hot mac
French Onion Mac
Fully loaded beef nacho mac
Garden Mac
green chicken chili mac
habanero grilled chicken mac
Honey Sriracha Bacon Brussel Mac
Kahuna Mac Footlong
Korean BBQ Mac
Mac Bolognese
Mattkins Mac
Mushroom Swiss Mac
Nacho Daddy Mac Wrap
Fully Loaded Beef Nacho Mac
Patty Melt Mac
pepperjack mac smash burger
Pepperoni Pizza Mac
Pico Pollo Mac
Pig Out Mac
Pizza Mac
Pizza Supreme Mac
Poutine Mac
Pulled Pork Mac Wrap
Reuben Mac
Smashburger Mac
Smoked Cheddar Patty Melt Mac
Spicy Green Chili Chicken Mac
Spicy Guac Mac
Spicy Mac Krunchwrap
Spicy Southwest Chicken Mac
Taco Truck Mac
Torta Mac Sammy
Brewligans Lobster Mac N Cheese
Making its return to Brewligans for the first time in over a year. Our beloved mac n cheese with buttery, delicious lobster
Soups
adobo red pepper bisque
Bowl Carrot Ginger Soup
Bowl Cheesy Potato Soup
Bowl Chicken and Dumpling Soup
Bowl Chicken Lemon Potato Soup
Bowl Chicken Peprikash
Bowl Cream of Mushroom
Bowl Creamy Cauliflower Soup
Bowl Dill Pickle Soup
Bowl Egg Drop Soup
Bowl French Onion Soup
Bowl Hungarian Mushroom Soup
Bowl Loaded Potato Soup
Bowl of Green Chicken Chili
Bowl of Sausage and Potato Stew
Bowl Red Pepper Bisque
Bowl Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup
Bowl Smoked Red Pepper Soup
Bowl Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Bowl Tomato Soup
Bowl Veggie Soup
Cup Carrot Ginger Soup
Cup Cheesy Potato Soup
Cup Chicken and Dumpling Soup
Cup Chicken Lemon Potato Soup
Cup Chicken Peprikash
Cup Cream of Mushroom Soup
Cup Dill Pickle Soup
Cup Egg Drop Soup
Cup French Onion Soup
Cup Hungarian Mushroom Soup
Cup Loaded Potato Soup
Cup of Creamy Cauliflower
Cup of Green Chicken Chili
Cup of Sausage and Potato Stew
Cup Red Pepper Bisque
Cup Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup
Cup Smoked Red Pepper Soup
Cup Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Cup Tomato Soup
Cup Veggie Soup
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
Sauces
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Queso
Reaper Queso
Side Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce
Side Honey BBQ
Side Honey Mustard
Side Korean Bbq Sauce
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Fuck It Sauce
Side Creamy Garlic Parm
Side Honey Siracha
Side Hot Honey Mustard
Side Threat Level Midnight
Side Reaper Sauce
Side Avocado/Jalapeno Sauce
Side Mayonnaise
Side Truffle Aioli
Side 1,000 Island
Side Italian Dressing
Side Orange Vinaigrette
Side Adobo Cocktail Sauce
4oz Enchilada Sauce
420 Menu
420 Food
420 Drinks
Purple Haze
Absolut Citron Blue Curacao Grenadine Shake and strain into shot glass Top with sour and sprite
Gin n Chronic
1oz Aviation Gin .75 Green Chartreuse .5 Luxardo Liqueur .25 Simple Syrup .75 Lime Juice Top with cucumber tonic and garnish with pot leaf in stemless wine glass
Smoked & Stoned Fashioned
2oz Dr. Stoners Bourbon .25 Simple Syrup 2 Dashes Ango Bitters Smoke in Smoker
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Giving the back back to the neighborhood since 2019. We have been having fun and putting smiles on people's faces with the highest quality Bar Food, Award Winning Brunch, Award Winning Late Night Eats, City Quality Cocktails, an Award Winning Selection of Draft Beers, and $2 Dad Beers.
2385 Fort St, Trenton, MI 48183