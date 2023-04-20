Brewligans Public House 2385 Fort St

H.O.T.G

$9.99

This is homage to the hamburger that the Taylor Brothers ate as prepared by their late dad Gary. He would claim that people would come from miles around for his burgers when he was a short order cook. Every time our mom asked him what he wanted for dinner, his answer was "Hamburgers On The Grill." 7oz of fresh ground burger, seasoned to perfection, and topped with American cheese on a Martins potato roll. Your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.