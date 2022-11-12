Brewminatti imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Brewminatti 713 6th St

236 Reviews

$

713 6th St

Prosser, WA 99350

Order Again

Popular Items

Mocha
Chai Latte
Loose Leaf Tea

Bakery

Banana Nut Bread

Banana Nut Bread

$3.50

Biscotti

$2.00
Brownie

Brownie

$3.50
Cookie

Cookie

Muffins

Scones

Scones

GF Banana Bread

$3.50

Banana Nut Bread GF

$3.50

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.50Out of stock

Blended Drinks

Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.50
Big Train

Big Train

$4.50

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.20+

12oz

Breve

Breve

$4.25+

12 oz

Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$2.60+

12 oz

Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.25+

8 oz

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

12 oz

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.50
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

12 oz

Latte

Latte

$3.00+

8 oz

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

12 oz

Pour Over

$4.00+

French Press (30 oz)

$8.00

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00+

12 oz

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.50+

12 oz

Tea by the OZ

Tea by the OZ

$2.25

by the ounce

Chai Latte

$3.75+

London Fog

$3.75+
Coca Cola - 20 oz

Coca Cola - 20 oz

$2.10
Diet Coca-Cola - 20 oz

Diet Coca-Cola - 20 oz

$2.10
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.50+

12 oz

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$1.25+

Kid's

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.75+

12 oz

Kombucha - Humm

Kombucha - Humm

$4.50
Milk

Milk

$1.25+

12 oz

Minute Maid Apple Juice

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.29
Minute Maid Orange Juice

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.29

Monster Energy - 16 oz can

$2.50
Powerade - Fruit Punch

Powerade - Fruit Punch

$1.49
Powerade - Mountain Berry Blast

Powerade - Mountain Berry Blast

$1.49
Sparkling Ice - Black Raspberry

Sparkling Ice - Black Raspberry

$1.75
Sparkling Ice - Kiwi Strawberry

Sparkling Ice - Kiwi Strawberry

$1.75
Steamer

Steamer

$1.50+

16 oz

Water - Dasani 20 oz

Water - Dasani 20 oz

$1.84
Water - Smart Water

Water - Smart Water

$1.84

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans

12 oz

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

713 6th St, Prosser, WA 99350

Directions

Gallery
Brewminatti image
Map
