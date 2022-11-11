Brewology 9 Cedar Swamp Road, Unit 4

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Egg, Cheese, and Meat
Iced Flavors
Bagel with Cream Cheese

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$4.50

Egg, Cheese, and Meat

$4.95

Meat and Cheese

$4.75

BLT

$4.95

With lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Salad

$5.25

With lettuce and tomato

Lox

$8.00

With cream cheese, onion, and tomato

Egg Only

$3.95

Egg and Meat Only

$4.75

Hash Browns

$1.15+

Egg Plate

$4.95

Bagels and Toast

Bagel Only

$2.25

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.75

Bagel with Butter

$3.50

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.75

Bagel with Jelly (Grape)

$3.75

Avocado Toast

$6.95

Burrata Avocado Toast

$8.75

Hummus Toast

$6.95

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Muffins

$2.95

Flavored Croissant

$3.25

Plain Croissant

$2.95

Scone

$2.95

Cookies

$2.95

Single Donut

$2.60

1 Dozen of Donuts

$30.00

Monday-Wednesday Donut Combo

$1.50

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$3.95+

Cappucino

$3.95+

Americano

$3.95+

Red Eye

$3.95+

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.95+

Café Mocha

$3.95+

Dirty Chai (Vanilla or Sugar Free)

$4.00+

Espresso Shot ONLY

$3.00+

OREO LATTE Iced only

$7.00

Coffee Milk Latte iced only

$7.00

Peanut Butter Cup Latte- medium iced only

$7.00

Thin Mint Latte

$7.00

Pumpkin Oat Milk Latte

$7.00

Latte Special

$7.00

Brewed Iced Coffee

Iced Flavors

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Nitro With Ice

$5.50+

Nitro Without Ice

$8.00+

Coffee Insta Special

$6.50

Brewed Hot Coffee

Hot Flavors

$3.00+

Iced Drinks

Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00+

Iced Chai

$3.50+

Protein Iced Coffee

$7.50

Medium Only (24oz): Coffee flavored protein blended with iced coffee and your milk of choice poured over ice

Matcha Tea

$5.25

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.95+

Hot Chai

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Grab and Go

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Water Bottle

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Monster

$4.00

Bottled Iced Tea

$2.95

Body Armor

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.95

AHA Sparkling Water

$3.50

Peace Tea

$3.25

Retail

Granola Bars

$2.75

Flavored Bread Loaf

$7.95

Coffee Beans 1/2 LB

$7.95

Coffee Beans 1 LB

$14.95

Single Banana

$2.00

Biscotti's (7/Pack)

$8.00

Gluten Free Donut

$3.50

Chips

$2.25

Macaroons (7 Pack)

$8.00

Acai Bowls

Brewology Bowl

$12.75

PB&J Bowl

$12.75

Smoothies/Shakes

Coco Craze

$9.00

Medium Only (24oz): Blended chocolate, banana, peanut butter, and your milk of choice

Green Machine

$9.00

Medium Only (24oz): Blended spinach, mango, banana, pineapple, and apple juice

Berry Sweet

$9.00

Medium Only (24oz): Blended mixed berries, banana, and your milk of choice

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.25

Turkey Wrap

$10.00

ICED WATER

Water

$0.25+

BOTTLED BEER

BUDLIGHT

$5.00

MICHULTRA

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

SAM ADAMS

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$6.50

STELLA

$6.50

SAM SEASONAL

$7.00

HARPOON

$6.00

TRULEY

$6.50

CORONA

$7.00

CORONA LIGHT

$7.00

CORONA PREMIER

$7.00

ANGRY ORCHARD

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

WHALERS

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

NARRAGANSETT

$6.00

CAPTAIN

$8.00

COCKTAILS

TITOS MULE

$9.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

ESPRESSO MARTINIS

VODKA ESPRESSO MARTINIS

TEQUILA ESPRESSO MARTINIS

WHISKEY ESPRESSO MARTINIS

LIQUOR

VODKA

GIN

TEQUILA

RUM

WHISKEY

BOURBON

SCOTCH

CORDIALS

MARGARITAS

MARGARITAS

N/A BEV

COCA COLA

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

SODA WATER

$3.00

TONIC WATER

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

SHOTS

FRANGELICO

$6.00

JAMESON

$8.00

TITOS

$8.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.00

LIMONCELLO

$9.00

CASAMIGOS

$10.00

KEEL

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

DON JULIO

$9.00

TEREMANA

$9.00

PATRON

$10.00

JACK FIRE

$8.00

JIM BEAM

$8.00

AZULLLLL

$45.00

LEMON DROP

$9.00

GREEN TEA

$9.00

WHITE TEA

$9.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

REISLING

CHARDONNAY

PINOT NOIR

CABERNET

RED BLEND

PINOT GRIGIO

SAUVIGNON BLANC

CHAMPAGNE

MERLOT

ROSE

MANHATTANS

MANHATTANS

COSMOS

COSMO

SPECIALS

PISTACHIO MARTINI

$14.00

MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP MARTINI

$14.00

STRAWBERRIES N CREAM

$14.00

SPICY MARG

$14.00

BISCOTTI

$14.00

Sangria Special

$12.00

Pineapple Ginger Mojito

$11.00

Secondary Drink Special

$13.00

CINCO SPECIALS

BUCKET OF BEER DOMESTIC

$20.00

BUCKET OF BEER MIXED

$25.00

TRADITIONAL MARGARITA

$10.00

SKINNY MARGARITA

$10.00

BLOOD ORANGE MARGARITA

$10.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$10.00

STRAWBERRY JALEPENO MARGARITA

$10.00

TEQUILA SANGRIA

$10.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9 Cedar Swamp Road, Unit 4, Smithfield, RI 02917

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

