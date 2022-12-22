A map showing the location of Brewology II 101 Pleasant View AvenueView gallery

Brewology II 101 Pleasant View Avenue

101 Pleasant View Avenue

Smithfield, RI 02917

Order Again

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$4.50

Egg, Cheese, and Meat

$4.95

Meat and Cheese

$4.75

BLT

$4.95

With lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Salad

$5.25

With lettuce and tomato

Lox

$8.00

With cream cheese, onion, and tomato

Egg Only

$3.95

Egg and Meat Only

$4.75

Hash Browns

$1.15+

Egg Plate

$4.95

Bagels and Toast

Bagel Only

$2.25

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.75

Bagel with Butter

$3.50

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.75

Bagel with Jelly (Grape)

$3.75

Avocado Toast

$6.95

Burrata Avocado Toast

$8.75

Hummus Toast

$6.95

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Muffins

$2.95

Flavored Croissant

$3.25

Plain Croissant

$2.95

Scone

$2.95

Cookies

$2.95

Donut

$2.60

1 Dozen of Donuts

$30.00

Waffles

$8.00

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$3.95+

Cappucino

$3.95+

Americano

$3.95+

Red Eye

$3.95+

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.95+

Café Mocha

$3.95+

Dirty Chai (Vanilla or Sugar Free)

$4.00+

Espresso Shot ONLY

$3.00+

Specialty Latte

$7.00

Brewed Iced Coffee

Iced Flavors

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Brewed Hot Coffee

Hot Flavors

$3.00+

Iced Drinks

Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00+

Iced Chai

$3.50+

Protein Iced Coffee

$7.50

Medium Only (24oz): Coffee flavored protein blended with iced coffee and your milk of choice poured over ice

Matcha Tea

$5.25

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.95+

Hot Chai

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Grab and Go

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Snack Pack

$6.00

Retail

Coffee Beans 1/2 LB

$7.95

Coffee Beans 1 LB

$14.95

Single Banana

$2.00

Gluten Free Donut

$3.50

Smoothies/Shakes

Coco Craze

$9.00

Medium Only (24oz): Blended chocolate, banana, peanut butter, and your milk of choice

Green Machine

$9.00

Medium Only (24oz): Blended spinach, mango, banana, pineapple, and apple juice

Berry Sweet

$9.00

Medium Only (24oz): Blended mixed berries, banana, and your milk of choice

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.25

Turkey Wrap

$10.00

ICED WATER

Water

$0.25+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 Pleasant View Avenue, Smithfield, RI 02917

Directions

