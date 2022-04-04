Brewport BPT 225 South Frontage Road
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy Great New Haven style Pizza, Salad and fresh brewed Beer!
Location
225 South Frontage Road, Bridgeport, CT 06604
