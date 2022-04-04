Brewport BPT 225 South Frontage Road

Main picView gallery

NA BEV

COFFEE

$3.29

DECAF COFFEE

$3.29

HOT TEA

$3.29

APPLE JUICE

$3.29

CRANBERRY

$3.29

FS ORANGE

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.29

PINEAPPLE

$3.29

TOMATO

$3.29

ACQUA PANNA SMALL

$3.00

CHOCO MILK

$3.29

MILK

$2.25

PELLIGRINO LARGE

$6.00

POLAND SPR WATER

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

MOCKTAIL

$5.00

COLA

$3.29

DIET COLA

$3.29

GINGER ALE

$3.29

GINGER BEER

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.29

LEMON LIME

$3.29

LEMONADE

$3.29

ROOT BEER

$3.59

ROOT BEER 6 PK

$7.99

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.59

SODA PITCHER

$20.00

SODA WATER

$2.00

ROOT BEER PITCHER

$23.00

BEER

HOUSE BEER PITCHER

$28.00

GUEST BEER PITCHER

$32.00

7th inning 7 oz

$4.00

After Dark 7oz

$4.00

Backeast Porter 7 oz

$4.00

Barrett Bros. Brown 7oz

$4.00

Blood Orange Blonde 7 oz

$4.00

Bright 7oz

$4.00

Caramel Apple Cider 7 oz

$4.00

Cask special beer 7oz

$4.00

Dark Lager 7oz

$4.00

Fest Bier 7oz

$4.00

Fresh Drip 7oz

$4.00

G-Bot 7oz

$5.25

Hedwig Fest Bier

$4.00

Hevvy Mettul 7 oz

$4.00

High Tide 7 oz

$4.00

Hoax 7oz

$4.00

House Lager 7oz

$4.00

Ice Man Seltzer 7oz

$4.00

London Ale 7oz

$4.00

Ok2berfest 7oz

$4.00

Old News 7oz

$5.25

Schleuter 7oz

$4.00

Schnitzengiggles 7oz

$4.00

Wehle Lager 7oz

$4.00

7th Inning 12 oz

$5.25

After Dark 12oz

$5.25

Backeast Porter 12 oz`

$5.25

Barrett Bros Brown 12oz

$5.25

Blood Orange Blonde 12 oz

$5.25

Bright 12oz

$5.25

Caramel Apple Cider 12oz

$5.25

Cask special beer 12oz

$5.25

Dark Lager 12oz

$5.25

Fest Bier 12oz

$5.25

Fresh Drip 12 oz

$5.25

G-Bot 12oz

$7.25

Headway 12oz

$5.25

Hedwig Fest Bier 12oz

$5.25

Hevvy Mettul 12 oz

$5.25

High Tide 12 oz

$5.25

Hoax 12oz

$5.25

House Lager 12 oz

$5.25

Ice Man Seltzer 12oz

$5.25

London Ale 12oz

$5.25

Ok2berfest 12oz

$5.25

Old News 12 oz

$7.25

Schleuter 12oz

$5.25

Schnitzengiggles 12oz

$5.25

They Call Me Coach 12oz

$5.25

Wehle Lager 12oz

$5.25

7th Inning 16 oz

$7.25

After Dark 16oz

$7.25

Backeast Porter 16oz

$7.25

Barrett Bros. Brown 16oz

$7.25

Blood Orange Blonde 16 oz

$7.25

Bright 16oz

$7.25

Caramel Apple 16oz

$7.25

Cask special beer 16oz

$7.25

Dark Lager 16oz

$7.25

Fest Bier 16oz

$7.25

Fresh Drip 16 oz

$7.25

Hedwig fest Bier 16oz

$7.25

Hevvy Mettul 16oz

$7.25

High Tide 16oz

$7.25

Hoax 16oz

$7.25

House Lager 16 oz

$7.25

Ice Man Seltzer 16oz

$7.25

London Ale 16oz

$7.25

Ok2berfest 16oz

$7.25

Schleuter 16oz

$7.25

Schnitzengiggles 16oz

$7.25

Wehle Lager 16oz

$7.25

1 BREWPORT CAN

$5.25

12% Oktoberfest

$5.00

2 Old News Can

$7.25

7th Inning Can

$5.25Out of stock

All Out

$5.00

Allagash White

$8.00Out of stock

Allagash White

$8.00

ATHLETIC Run Wild IPA

$5.00

ATHLETIC UPSIDE DAWN

$5.00

Barista

$9.00

Bitburger Zwickl

$7.00

Broken Skull

$7.00

Cherry Lime Cider

$5.00

Chesterfield

$7.00

Copper Legend

$5.00

Death of Peanuts

$8.00

Do Si Do

$8.00

Dogs n Boats

$10.00

East Rock Maibock

$7.00

Einstök Wee Heavy

$6.00

Epiphany

$9.00

GLUTENBERG (GF)

$8.00

H2ROADS

$5.00

Jalamanta

$7.00

Mayflower Porter

$7.00

No Pumpkin

$9.00

Orion's Belt

$7.00

Radio the Mothership

$9.00

Relic Oktoberfest

$7.00

Sea Hag

$5.00

Second Fiddle

$11.00

T-R-E-A-T

$9.00

TADDY PORTER

$7.00

Thanksgiving Ale 2022

$9.00

TROEGS HOP Horizon

$5.00

Tv Party

$7.00

Two Roads Non-Alc

$5.00

Vaulted Blue

$6.00

Veridian

$8.00

Wake up Dead

$10.00

Whirlpool

$5.00

Winter IPA

$5.00

Wrench

$9.00

Zombie Dust

$5.00

3 CROWLER SPECIAL

$30.00

6 PK DEPOSIT

$0.30

7TH INNING 6PK

$12.50

7TH INNING CROWLER

$12.50

Barrett Bros Brown 6pk

$12.50

BARRETT BROWN CROWLER

$12.50

BO BLONDE 6pk

$12.50

BO BLONDE CROWLER

$12.50

BO IPA 6pk

$12.50

BO IPA Crowler

$12.50

CASE SPECIAL DISCOUNT

-$10.00

CFK 2 PACK CROWLER

$30.00

CFK 3 PACK

$44.99

CFK#6: Karl Crowler

$14.50

Cream Ale

$12.50

DADDY'S LITTLE CROWLER

$12.50

DADDY'S LITTLE 6PK

$12.50

DR PORTERS STOUT 6PK

$12.50

DR PORTERS STOUT CROWLER

$12.50

DRAFT LOG

$85.00

Dunkel Weisse 6pk

$12.50

HIGH TIDE 6 PK

$14.50

HIGH TIDE CROWLER

$14.50

London Ale Crowler

$12.50

OLD NEWS 6 PK

$14.50

OLD NEWS CROWLER

$14.50

SOUTH END 6PK

$12.50

SOUTH END CROWLER

$12.50

WEHLE LAGER 6PK

$12.50

WEHLE LAGER CROWLER

$12.50

LIQUOR

ELEVATE VODKA

$9.00

KETEL ONE

$10.00

Smoke Lab Vodka

$9.00

COLLECTIVE ARTS

$10.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

GOSLINGS

$9.00

HAVANA CLUB

$9.00

SAILOR JERRY

$10.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$12.00

CROWN ROYAL

$12.00

DEWARS

$10.00

EAGLE RARE

$11.00

JW BLACK

$13.00

MACALLAN 12

$14.00

OLD GRANDAD

$10.00

REDEMPTION RYE

$10.00

ROE & CO.

$10.00

AVION REPOSADO

$12.00

MEZCAL

$10.00

MI CAMPO

$10.00

AMARETTO

$11.00

APEROL

$10.00

APPLEJACK

$9.00

CAMPARI

$10.00

COMBIER

$9.00

DRAMBUIE

$11.00

GRAND MARNIER

$12.00

KAHLUA

$10.00

MOLINARI

$9.00

COCKTAILS

BAY BREEZE

$10.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

COSMO

$14.00

LONG ISLAND IT

$14.00

MADRAS

$10.00

MANHATTAN

$14.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

MOJITO

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

SCREWDRIVER

$10.00

SEA BREEZE

$10.00

TEQ SUNRISE

$10.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$11.00

ADULT FLOAT

$14.00

AND SO IT GOSE

$11.00

BEACH BLONDE SHANDY

$11.00

BOB'S APEROL SHANDY

$11.00

BRAMBLE PITCHER PARTY

$65.00

BRIDGEPORT BRAMBLE

$11.00

ELDERFLOWER FIZZ

$11.00

GIN GIN MULE

$11.00

MAI TA-IPA

$11.00

MARTINI

$14.00

PINEAPPLE SMASH

$11.00

ROSE REFRESHER

$11.00

SANGRIA PITCHER PARTY

$65.00

The Player

$11.00

WINE

GL BARBERA

$10.00

GL CARNIVOR CAB SAUV

$10.00

FREAKSHOW CAB CAN

$7.00

GL GASCON MALBEC

$10.00

GL RED SANGRIA

$11.00

MICALIZZI SANGRIA

$11.00

COPPOLA CHARD CAN

$7.00

GL GOOSENECK ROSE

$10.00

GL GL HARVEST SANGRIA

$10.00

GL PROSECCO

$11.00

GL RODNEY STRONGI CHARD

$10.00

GL RUFFINO PINOT GR

$10.00

GL SEAGLASS SAUV BL

$10.00

GL WHITE SANGRIA

$11.00

6 CAN BUCKET CAB

$34.00

BTL BARBERA D ASTI

$34.00

BTL CARNIVOR CAB SAUV

$34.00

BTL GASCON MALBEC

$34.00

6 CAN BUCKET CHARD

$34.00

BTL GOOSENECK ROSE

$34.00

BTL RODNEY STRONG CHARD

$34.00

BTL RUFFINO PINOT GR

$34.00

BTL SEAGLASS SAUV BL

$34.00

6 packs

7TH INNING 6PK

$12.50

BARRETT BROWN 6pk

$12.50

BO BLONDE 6pk

$12.50

BO IPA 6pk

$12.50

CASE SPECIAL DISCOUNT

-$10.00

DADDY'S LITTLE 6PK

$12.50

DR PORTERS STOUT 6PK

$12.50

DRAFT LOG

$85.00

High Tide 6pk

$14.50

ICE MAN 6 PK

$12.50

MAKE IT SO 6PK

$14.50

NAKED BLONDE 6PK

$12.50

OLD NEWS 6 PK

$14.50

SCHLEUTER 6pk

$12.50

SOUTH END 6PK

$12.50

They Call Me Coach

$12.50

WEHLE LAGER 6PK

$12.50

3 CROWLER SPECIAL

$30.00

7TH INNING CROWLER

$12.50

BARRETT BROWN CROWLER

$12.50

BO BLONDE CROWLER

$12.50

BO IPA CROWLER

$12.50

CALL ME COACH CROWLER

$12.50Out of stock

DADDY'S LITTLE CROWLER

$12.50

DR PORTERS STOUT CROWLER

$12.50

GINGER SOUR CROWLER

$12.50

HIGH TIDE CROWLER

$14.50

MAKE IT SO CROWLER

$14.50

NAKED BLONDE CROWLER

$12.50

OLD NEWS CROWLER

$14.50

Rule of Two Crowler

$14.50

SOUTH END CROWLER

$12.50

WEHLE LAGER CROWLER

$12.50

RETAIL

$25 PIZZA/6 PACK SPECIAL

$14.95

100 A- 7 OZ GLASS

$5.00

100 B- 12 OZ GLASS

$5.00

100 C- 16 OZ GLASS

$5.00

100 D- WELLINGTON GL

$5.00

100 E- WINE GLASS

$5.00

100 F- 3 FOR $12 GLASS

$12.00

101-B.O LT BLUE SS

$19.99

102B-B.O. LOGO BLACK LS

$24.99

102B-B.O. LOGO BLUE LS

$24.99

103B-FLYWHEEL GREEN

$22.00

105-BLK SPORTEK POLO

$19.95

106-MENS WELLINGTON

$14.99Out of stock

107-MENS INDUSTRIAL

$34.99

108 - BREWPORT GEAR SHIRTS

$19.99

110 A -Men's Flannel Small

$49.99

110 B -Men's Flannel Med

$49.99

110 C- Men's Flannel Lg

$49.99

110 D -Men's Flannel XL

$49.99

110 F-Men's FLANNEL XXL

$49.99

201-WOMENS POLO BLACK

$29.99

204-BLUE VNECK FLYWHEEL

$16.50

204B-RED VNECK FLYWHEEL

$16.50

206-WOMENS WELLINGTON

$14.99

208-DISTRESS GREY white LS

$16.50

209-GREY 5YR SHIRTS

$22.00

210 A- Women's Flannel Sm

$49.99Out of stock

210 B- Women's Flannel MED

$49.99Out of stock

210 C- Women's Flannel LG

$49.99Out of stock

210 D- Women's Flannel XL

$49.99

210 E- Women's Flannel XXL

$49.99

301-TRUCKER HAT

$24.99

302-BANDANA

$7.00Out of stock

304-GREY HOODIE

$37.46

305-HOPS HOODIE

$39.99

306-KIDS WELLINGTON

$14.99

307-6MONTH ONESIE

$14.95

307B-12MONTH ONESIE

$14.95

308-BPT Beanie HAT

$17.99

309-SCRIPT BASEBALL HAT

$25.99Out of stock

310-WELLINGTON HAT

$19.99

311-PUGLSEY Special

$1.50

311-PUGLSEY T-SHIRT

$19.99

321-TOTE BAG

$9.95

325 - Women's Tanktop Mauve

$21.99

326 - Women's Tanktop Dark Grey

$21.99

327 - Tanktop Heather

$21.99

328 - Tanktop Salmon

$21.99

401-MINI TACKER

$7.95

402-WELLINGTON TACKER

$25.00

403-FLYWHEEL TACKER

$25.00

404-CROWLER TACKER

$12.50

405-BREWPORT Round TACKER

$25.00

405B- BLONDE LOGO TACKER

$29.99

406-CREDIT CARD OPENER White

$4.99

407-BLOOD ORANGE STICKER

$0.50

408-POSTCARD

$1.00

410-COASTER OPENER Black

$3.99Out of stock

410B-4 COASTER OPENERS

$10.00

411-BPT Key Fab

$4.95

413-SUNGLASS STRAP

$1.99

414-LAPEL PIN

$2.99

415-12OZ CAN COOLER

$19.99

417-BPT DISC GOLF/ PUTTE

$17.50

418-BPT DISC GOLF/ DRIVE

$17.50

BEER CANS by Kish

$29.95

COASTERS

$1.00

COLLECTOR CROWLER

$8.00

CROWLER LABELS

$3.50

KEG SIGNAGE

$75.00

PALE ALE by Foster

$14.95

PORTER & STOUT

$16.95

PORTER by Foster

$11.95

Telios Chiziki

$7.00

Telios Horseradish

$7.00

Telios Spicy Feta

$9.00

TeliosTzaziki

$7.00

WELLINGTON'S X-MAS BUNDLE

$19.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Great New Haven style Pizza, Salad and fresh brewed Beer!

Location

225 South Frontage Road, Bridgeport, CT 06604

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

