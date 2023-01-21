- Home
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
1,345 Reviews
$$
4632 Eastern Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45226
Popular Items
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Barq's Root Beer Bottle
Chicory Coffee
Chocolate Milk
COFFEE
Coke
CRANBERRY JUICE
Diet Coke
GINGERALE
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
HOT TEA
ICE TEA
LEMONADE
MILK
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Rootbeer
Roy Rodgers
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
Soda Water
SPRITE
Tap Water
Pellig!rino
Tonic Water
Specialty Cocktails
Blue Dog (Drink Special)
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Marie
Bloody Mary
Bootlegger
Chicory Espresso Martini
Chicory Martini
Cloister
Conti St. Contessa
Corpse Reviver No. 2
Delta Queen
HURRICANE
I left My Heart In Nola
Lavender Lemonade
Lemon Ginger Mule
NA Brew-berry lemonade
NA Mystic Muse
NA-Strawberry Lemonade
Negroni
Negroni Spagliato
Pimm's Cup
Puttin on the Fritz
Rye Old Fashioned
Sassy Fiona
SAZERAC
Secondline Smash
Southern Gentleman
Storyville Manhattan
The Last Word
Vieux Carr'e
Louisana Iced Tea
Draft Beer
Abita - Purple Haze
Garage Beer
Mardi Gras Bock
Bourbon Pumpkin Ale
Great Lakes Irish Ale
Lambic
Left Hand Milk Stout
Listerman - Nutcase
Madtree - Psychopthay
Rhinegeist
Sonder- Brobie Porter
Esoteric Chrysalis
Taster $6 Fo 7 Drafts
Taster of $8 to $10 drafts
PBJ
Founders All Day
Humble Monk
Tafts Gavel Banger
PBR
Doom Petal
Hazy Little Thing
Choco Razz Nitro Stout
Wine
Gls Brothers Drake Battle Axe
Btl Brothers Drake Battle Axe
Villtoa Tinto Rioja
Btl Brother's Drake Meadery
Btl Chehalem Pinot Noir
Btl Domaine Samur Chapigny
Btl Field Recordings Fiction Red
Btl Filadonna
Btl Italia Ti Adoro
Btl La Posta Tinto
Btl Le Loup Dans La Bergere Rouge
Btl McNabb Ridge Zincinnati Zinfandel
Matthew Fritz PNoir
Submission PNoir
Btl Textbook Cab Sauv
Btl Zanon Old Vine Zinfandel
Corkage Fee
Gls Chehalem Pinot Noir
Gls D'Daridan Cab
Gls Field Recordings Fiction Red
Gls Il Molino de Grace Chianti Classico
Gls Italia di Adora Red Blend
Gls La Posta Tinto Red Blend
Gls Matthew Fritz Pinot Noir
Gls McNabb Zincinnati Zin
Gls Submission Pinot Noir
Gls Raft Merlot
Gls Le Loup Rouge
Gls Zanon Old Vine Zin
Flying Solo - Grenache Syrah
Bull By The Horns Cab
Campuget Syrah
Campuget Viognier
Clos Saron Home Vineyard
Clos Saron Kind of Blue
Clos Saron Taken From Granite
Clos Saron Tickled Pink
Corkage Fee
Domain Drouhin Dundee Hills Pinot Noir
Domain Du Terme Gigondas
Dusted Valley Stained Tooth Syrah
Erggelet Bros Carignane
Erggelet Bros Malvasia Bianca
Erggelet Bros Mataro
Folk Machine Parts and Labor Red Blend
High on The Hog Red Wine
Joseph Drouhin Cote de Beaune
Kind Stranger Alter
Little Frances Merlot
Little Frances Semillion
Paco & Lola Albarino
Raft Merlot
Raft Wines Grist Syrah
Raft Wines Reed Syrah
Raft Wines Sangiovese
Scar of The Sea California Hard Cider
Scar of The Sea Chardonnay
Scar of The Sea Co-ferment Cider
Scar of The Sea Lopez Zinfandel
Whole Shebang Red Blend
Btl Tomaresca Calituria Rose
Btl: Flying Solo Rose
Gls Tomaresca Calituria Rose
Gls Flying Solo Rose
Revel Black Sheep (Tank)
Revel Black Sheep (From Tank, Glass Only)
BTL DOMAIN COLLIN CREMANT
Btl Scarpetta Sparkling Rose
Btl QVE Prosecco
Btl Wycliffe Brut NYE
GLS QVE Prosecco
Gls Domain Collin
GLS SCARPETTA SPRKLIN ROSÉ
Blt Dreyer Reserve Chardonnay
Btl Casal Garcia Vinho Verde
Btl Domaine Henri Poiron Muscadet
Btl En Passant Blanc
Btl Folk Machine Light White
Btl Hugel Gentil
Btl Little Frances Semillon
Btl Maddalena Chardonnay
Btl Pine Ridge Chenin/Viognier Blend
Btl Submission Chardonnay
BTL Wairau River Sauv Blanc
BTL Wild Nature Pinot Gris
Corkage Fee
Gls Casal Garcia Vinho Verde
Gls Domaine Henri Poiron Muscadet
Gls En Passant Blanc
Gls Folk Machine Light White
Gls Frisk Prickly Riesling
Gls Hugel Gentil
Gls Little Frances Semillon
Gls Maddalena Chardonnay
Gls Pine Ridge Chenin/Viognier
Gls Scarpetto Pinot Grigio
Gls Dreyer Chard
Gls Wairau River Sauv Blanc
Revel Pinot Gris
Bottle and Can Beer
Brunch Booze
Cordials/Liqueurs/Appertif's
Amaretto DiSarrono
Aperol (served on the rocks or neat)
BAILEYS
CAMPARI
Cantera Negra
CHAMBORD
DRAMBUIE
Fernet Branca
FRANGELICO
GALLIANO
GRAND MARNIER
KAHLUA
LICOR 43
LILLET BLANC
PIMMS
SAMBUCA
ST GEORGE COFFEE LIQUEUR
ST. GERMAIN
TUACA
Featured Specials
SNACKS
Andouille Corn Dog
Chicken Liver Paté
This is one of our stand out dishes. We have guests who have come back again and again because of this dish. Chef Michael's grandmother taught him how to make this. The onion preserves add a balance of sweet to the paté. I always recommend this to guests if it is their first time
Creole Poutine
Our NOLA version of Poutine: Hand cut fries topped with our dark roux gumbo and then topped with cheese curds!
Fried Green Tomatoes
Hand Cut Fries
Our fries are hand cut in the kitchen. We only us Kennebec Potatoes, as they are the best for hand cut fries. We soak our fries in ice cold water and vinegar. This gives them an extra crunchy exterior and soft middle. This is an item that takes a lot of labor. We server with our house-made catsup, also a labor intensive item made with Italian tomatoes, vinegar, brown sugar and spices.
Pickles
We say whatever fell out of the barrel because these pickles are exactly that, different seasonal vegetables, including daikon, carrots, string beans, cukes, etc. This is Chef Michael's personal recipe and they are spicy. Many asian spices are used to make the brine. Fun Fact: Chef was going to go into the pickle business with these pickles because so many of our friends and family demanded them.
pork rinds
Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese
Every good southern restaurant has pimento cheese and our's is house-made. Cheddar, house roasted red peppers and smoked gouda are the main ingredients. Served with Sixteen Bricks crostinis.
Truffle Fries
Bowls
Gumbo
We are confident in saying that this is the most authentic Louisiana gumbo this side of the mason dixon line. It takes 12 hours to make this gumbo which starts with a DARK roux. The dark roux component is very important as many northern versions skip this step and make brothy gumbos. All proper gumbo should be made with a roux that is cooked until it is dark brown, not burned but almost there. This gives the gumbo a rich base which is absolutely necessary. We then use our house smoked chicken and locally made churasco sausage as well as okra and the holy trinity (onion, green pepper and celery)
Double Gumbo
A double size of our Louisiana Dark Roux Gumbo
Greens
SMALL BREWRIVER SALAD
LARGE BREWRIVER SALAD
Field greens, tomatoes, Blue Cheese, radish slivers, shallot confit, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
SMALL CAESAR
CAESAR SALAD
2 Romaine hearts with house made caesar dressing, WHITE anchovies, Parmesan cheese and house made parmesan crackers. NOTE: White anchovies are sweeter than standard anchovies
WEDGE SALAD
House cured bacon, tomatoes, Blue Cheese crumbles, house-made Creamy Peppercorn dressing
Small Wedge
New Orleans Favorites
Creole Jambalaya
Chicken and Andouille sausage, tomatoes, okra, rice
Etouffee Shrimp & Andouille
NEW ORLEANS BBQ SHRIMP & GRITS
Sautéed shrimp, Weisenberger stone ground grits, Worcestershire-spiked butter sauce
Oyster Po'Boy
fresh gulf oysters, cornmeal crust, sriracha aioli, iceberg, Sixteen Bricks PoBoy bun,
PASTA MONICA
Fresh pasta, Gulf Shrimp, Creole cream sauce, basil, Parmesan Vegetarian Option - Add fresh vegetables instead of chicken
Shrimp Po'Boy
gulf shrimp (we don't skimp on quality here) local beer bater, creole remoulade, green tomato chow chow, sixteen bricks po-boy bun (this bun was created especially for us)
Mufaletta
GastroPub Favorites
Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Entree
pickle brined amish chicken, soaked in buttermilk for 24 hours, local beer batter, local honey drizzle, house made spicy coleslaw and crispy redskin potatoes
Chicken SAMich
Amish chicken, brined in house made pickle juice and soaked in buttermilk for 24 hours, topped with housemade sweet and spicy cabbage, american cheese and lemon aioli on sixteen bricks bun
Fish & Chips
Fresh line caught Cod LOIN (meatier more expensive cut of the fish) house made beer batter, house made kimchee tarter sauce, (kimchee fermented in house), served with hand cut fries
Streetcar Burger
sm Truffle Mac n' Cheese
This mac n cheese is different than almost any other restaurant's. We don't bake this dish. It is made to order in a sauté pan and then put under the salamander to create a bread crumb crust. The white truffle oil adds a richness to the cheese sauce. Cheese sauce is made with Gruyere, Fontina and Parmesan cheeses.
lg Truffle Mac n' Cheese
White truffle-infused oil, Gruyere, Fontina, Parmesan
Sides Alone
Kid's
Gift Card
$25.00 Gift Card
WITH EVERY $100 IN GIFT CARDS, BREWRIVER WILL SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL $25 VIRTUAL GIFT CARD.
50.00 Gift Card
WITH EVERY $100 IN GIFT CARDS, BREWRIVER WILL SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL $25 VIRTUAL GIFT CARD.
75.00 Gift Card
WITH EVERY $100 IN GIFT CARDS, BREWRIVER WILL SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL $25 VIRTUAL GIFT CARD.
100.00 Gift Card
WITH EVERY $100 IN GIFT CARDS, BREWRIVER WILL SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL $25 VIRTUAL GIFT CARD.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen offers gastropub style, scratch kitchen food with a New Orleans twist. We are devoted to craft beer, cocktails and wine. Chef Michael Shields' menu is a little bit of New Orleans in the Nati!
4632 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45226