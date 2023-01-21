Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Breakfast & Brunch

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

1,345 Reviews

$$

4632 Eastern Avenue

Cincinnati, OH 45226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Oyster Po'Boy
Streetcar Burger
Gumbo

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Barq's Root Beer Bottle

$4.50

Chicory Coffee

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.50

Coke

$3.25

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.25

GINGERALE

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

MILK

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Rootbeer

$3.25

Roy Rodgers

$4.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.50

Soda Water

$2.50

SPRITE

$3.25

Tap Water

Pellig!rino

$4.50

Tap Water

Tonic Water

$3.25

Specialty Cocktails

Blue Dog (Drink Special)

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bloody Marie

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bootlegger

$12.00

Chicory Espresso Martini

$12.00

Chicory Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Cloister

$12.00

Conti St. Contessa

$12.00

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$12.00

Delta Queen

$11.00

HURRICANE

$11.00

I left My Heart In Nola

$10.00

Lavender Lemonade

$11.00

Lemon Ginger Mule

$11.00

NA Brew-berry lemonade

$5.00

NA Mystic Muse

$5.00

NA-Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Negroni

$12.00

Negroni Spagliato

$12.00

Pimm's Cup

$10.00

Puttin on the Fritz

$12.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sassy Fiona

$10.00

SAZERAC

$12.00

Secondline Smash

$10.00

Southern Gentleman

$12.00

Storyville Manhattan

$12.00

The Last Word

$10.00

Vieux Carr'e

$12.00

Louisana Iced Tea

$12.00

Draft Beer

Abita - Purple Haze

$6.00

Garage Beer

$6.00

Mardi Gras Bock

$8.00

Bourbon Pumpkin Ale

$6.00

Great Lakes Irish Ale

$8.00

Lambic

$7.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Listerman - Nutcase

$10.00

Madtree - Psychopthay

$7.00

Rhinegeist

$7.00

Sonder- Brobie Porter

$8.00

Esoteric Chrysalis

$8.00

Taster $6 Fo 7 Drafts

$4.00

Taster of $8 to $10 drafts

$4.00

PBJ

$10.00

Founders All Day

$7.00

Humble Monk

$8.00

Tafts Gavel Banger

$8.00

PBR

$5.00

Doom Petal

$7.00

Esoteric Chrysallis

$8.00

Hazy Little Thing

$8.00

Choco Razz Nitro Stout

$8.00

Wine

Gls Brothers Drake Battle Axe

$12.00

Btl Brothers Drake Battle Axe

$45.00

Villtoa Tinto Rioja

$30.00

Btl Brother's Drake Meadery

$48.00

Btl Chehalem Pinot Noir

$38.00

Btl Domaine Samur Chapigny

$58.00Out of stock

Btl Field Recordings Fiction Red

$46.00

Btl Filadonna

$42.00

Btl Italia Ti Adoro

$38.00

Btl La Posta Tinto

$30.00

Btl Le Loup Dans La Bergere Rouge

$42.00Out of stock

Btl McNabb Ridge Zincinnati Zinfandel

$42.00

Matthew Fritz PNoir

$46.00Out of stock

Submission PNoir

$46.00

Btl Textbook Cab Sauv

$54.00Out of stock

Btl Zanon Old Vine Zinfandel

$30.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Gls Chehalem Pinot Noir

$12.00

Gls D'Daridan Cab

$11.00

Gls Field Recordings Fiction Red

$12.00

Gls Il Molino de Grace Chianti Classico

$13.00

Gls Italia di Adora Red Blend

$10.00

Gls La Posta Tinto Red Blend

$8.00

Gls Matthew Fritz Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

Gls McNabb Zincinnati Zin

$11.00

Gls Submission Pinot Noir

$12.00

Gls Raft Merlot

$17.00

Gls Le Loup Rouge

$11.00

Gls Zanon Old Vine Zin

$8.00

Villota Selevanevada Tinto Rioja

$8.00

Domaine Samur Champigny

$15.00

Flying Solo - Grenache Syrah

$11.00

Bull By The Horns Cab

$22.00

Campuget Syrah

$24.00

Campuget Viognier

$20.00

Clos Saron Home Vineyard

$68.00

Clos Saron Kind of Blue

$48.00

Clos Saron Taken From Granite

$82.00

Clos Saron Tickled Pink

$51.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Domain Drouhin Dundee Hills Pinot Noir

$45.00

Domain Du Terme Gigondas

$33.00

Dusted Valley Stained Tooth Syrah

$40.00

Erggelet Bros Carignane

$33.00

Erggelet Bros Malvasia Bianca

$25.00

Erggelet Bros Mataro

$33.00

Folk Machine Parts and Labor Red Blend

$19.00

High on The Hog Red Wine

$22.00

Joseph Drouhin Cote de Beaune

$58.00

Kind Stranger Alter

$20.00

Little Frances Merlot

$24.00

Little Frances Semillion

$24.00

Paco & Lola Albarino

$22.00

Raft Merlot

$30.00

Raft Wines Grist Syrah

$38.00

Raft Wines Reed Syrah

$30.00

Raft Wines Sangiovese

$25.00

Scar of The Sea California Hard Cider

$12.00

Scar of The Sea Chardonnay

$48.00

Scar of The Sea Co-ferment Cider

$15.00

Scar of The Sea Lopez Zinfandel

$29.00

Whole Shebang Red Blend

$17.00

Btl Tomaresca Calituria Rose

$34.00

Btl: Flying Solo Rose

$32.00

Tonnino

$50.00

Gls Tomaresca Calituria Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Gls Flying Solo Rose

$8.00

Revel Black Sheep (Tank)

$10.00

Revel Black Sheep (From Tank, Glass Only)

$10.00

Tonnino

$13.00

BTL DOMAIN COLLIN CREMANT

$46.00

Btl Scarpetta Sparkling Rose

$42.00

Btl QVE Prosecco

$38.00

Btl Wycliffe Brut NYE

$30.00

GLS QVE Prosecco

$10.00

Gls Domain Collin

$12.00

GLS SCARPETTA SPRKLIN ROSÉ

$11.00

Blt Dreyer Reserve Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl Casal Garcia Vinho Verde

$30.00

Btl Domaine Henri Poiron Muscadet

$38.00

Btl En Passant Blanc

$42.00

Btl Folk Machine Light White

$38.00

Btl Hugel Gentil

$42.00

Btl Little Frances Semillon

$58.00Out of stock

Btl Maddalena Chardonnay

$46.00Out of stock

Btl Pine Ridge Chenin/Viognier Blend

$32.00

Btl Submission Chardonnay

$46.00

BTL Wairau River Sauv Blanc

$34.00

BTL Wild Nature Pinot Gris

$38.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Gls Casal Garcia Vinho Verde

$8.00

Gls Domaine Henri Poiron Muscadet

$10.00

Gls En Passant Blanc

$11.00

Gls Folk Machine Light White

$10.00

Gls Frisk Prickly Riesling

$8.00

Gls Hugel Gentil

$11.00

Gls Little Frances Semillon

$15.00Out of stock

Gls Maddalena Chardonnay

$12.00

Gls Pine Ridge Chenin/Viognier

$8.50

Gls Scarpetto Pinot Grigio

$8.00Out of stock

Gls Dreyer Chard

$11.00

Gls Wairau River Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Revel Pinot Gris

$10.00

Domaine Muscadet

$10.00

Decibel Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Bottle and Can Beer

Abita Purple Haze

$3.00

Lagunitas NA

$6.00

Blakes Rainbow Seeker

$7.00

Crabbies Ginger Beer

$6.00

Fresh Catch

$3.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

San Pelligrino

$4.50

Ciderboys Strawberry Magic

$6.00

Downeast Brewing

$6.00

Carlsberg

$6.00

Xmas Ale

$7.00

Brunch Booze

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$9.00

Delta Queen

$11.00

Fleur-De-Lis

$12.00

Hurricane

$10.00

I left My Heart In Nola

$9.00

Kir Royale

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Paloma

$10.00

Pimms Cup

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Cordials/Liqueurs/Appertif's

Amaretto DiSarrono

$10.00

Aperol (served on the rocks or neat)

$9.00

BAILEYS

$10.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

Cantera Negra

$9.00

CHAMBORD

$10.00

DRAMBUIE

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

FRANGELICO

$9.00

GALLIANO

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER

$12.00

KAHLUA

$9.00

LICOR 43

$9.00

LILLET BLANC

$10.00

PIMMS

$9.00

SAMBUCA

$10.00

ST GEORGE COFFEE LIQUEUR

$10.00

ST. GERMAIN

$10.00

TUACA

$10.00

Featured Specials

Fresh chicken wings, with your choice of our house-made sauces, served with celery, carrots and blue cheese

Miyagi Oysters on the half shell 12

$42.00Out of stock

Boomamotto (6)

$24.00

Boomamotto (12)

$42.00

3 Miyagi/ 3 Boomamoto

$24.00Out of stock

6 Miyagi/ 6 Boomamoto

$42.00Out of stock

SNACKS

Andouille Corn Dog

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Liver Paté

$10.00

This is one of our stand out dishes. We have guests who have come back again and again because of this dish. Chef Michael's grandmother taught him how to make this. The onion preserves add a balance of sweet to the paté. I always recommend this to guests if it is their first time

Creole Poutine

$13.00

Our NOLA version of Poutine: Hand cut fries topped with our dark roux gumbo and then topped with cheese curds!

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Our fries are hand cut in the kitchen. We only us Kennebec Potatoes, as they are the best for hand cut fries. We soak our fries in ice cold water and vinegar. This gives them an extra crunchy exterior and soft middle. This is an item that takes a lot of labor. We server with our house-made catsup, also a labor intensive item made with Italian tomatoes, vinegar, brown sugar and spices.

Pickles

$7.00

We say whatever fell out of the barrel because these pickles are exactly that, different seasonal vegetables, including daikon, carrots, string beans, cukes, etc. This is Chef Michael's personal recipe and they are spicy. Many asian spices are used to make the brine. Fun Fact: Chef was going to go into the pickle business with these pickles because so many of our friends and family demanded them.

pork rinds

$8.00

Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Every good southern restaurant has pimento cheese and our's is house-made. Cheddar, house roasted red peppers and smoked gouda are the main ingredients. Served with Sixteen Bricks crostinis.

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Bowls

Gumbo

$9.00

We are confident in saying that this is the most authentic Louisiana gumbo this side of the mason dixon line. It takes 12 hours to make this gumbo which starts with a DARK roux. The dark roux component is very important as many northern versions skip this step and make brothy gumbos. All proper gumbo should be made with a roux that is cooked until it is dark brown, not burned but almost there. This gives the gumbo a rich base which is absolutely necessary. We then use our house smoked chicken and locally made churasco sausage as well as okra and the holy trinity (onion, green pepper and celery)

Double Gumbo

$18.00

A double size of our Louisiana Dark Roux Gumbo

Greens

SMALL BREWRIVER SALAD

$7.00

LARGE BREWRIVER SALAD

$10.00

Field greens, tomatoes, Blue Cheese, radish slivers, shallot confit, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

SMALL CAESAR

$8.00

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

2 Romaine hearts with house made caesar dressing, WHITE anchovies, Parmesan cheese and house made parmesan crackers. NOTE: White anchovies are sweeter than standard anchovies

WEDGE SALAD

$10.00

House cured bacon, tomatoes, Blue Cheese crumbles, house-made Creamy Peppercorn dressing

Small Wedge

$7.00

New Orleans Favorites

Creole Jambalaya

$20.00

Chicken and Andouille sausage, tomatoes, okra, rice

Etouffee Shrimp & Andouille

$22.00

NEW ORLEANS BBQ SHRIMP & GRITS

$25.00

Sautéed shrimp, Weisenberger stone ground grits, Worcestershire-spiked butter sauce

Oyster Po'Boy

$16.00

fresh gulf oysters, cornmeal crust, sriracha aioli, iceberg, Sixteen Bricks PoBoy bun,

PASTA MONICA

Fresh pasta, Gulf Shrimp, Creole cream sauce, basil, Parmesan Vegetarian Option - Add fresh vegetables instead of chicken

Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.00

gulf shrimp (we don't skimp on quality here) local beer bater, creole remoulade, green tomato chow chow, sixteen bricks po-boy bun (this bun was created especially for us)

Mufaletta

$15.00

GastroPub Favorites

Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Entree

$20.00

pickle brined amish chicken, soaked in buttermilk for 24 hours, local beer batter, local honey drizzle, house made spicy coleslaw and crispy redskin potatoes

Chicken SAMich

$15.00

Amish chicken, brined in house made pickle juice and soaked in buttermilk for 24 hours, topped with housemade sweet and spicy cabbage, american cheese and lemon aioli on sixteen bricks bun

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fresh line caught Cod LOIN (meatier more expensive cut of the fish) house made beer batter, house made kimchee tarter sauce, (kimchee fermented in house), served with hand cut fries

Streetcar Burger

$15.00

sm Truffle Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

This mac n cheese is different than almost any other restaurant's. We don't bake this dish. It is made to order in a sauté pan and then put under the salamander to create a bread crumb crust. The white truffle oil adds a richness to the cheese sauce. Cheese sauce is made with Gruyere, Fontina and Parmesan cheeses.

lg Truffle Mac n' Cheese

$18.00

White truffle-infused oil, Gruyere, Fontina, Parmesan

Sweets

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Beer Brownie

$10.00

Sides Alone

BREAD SERVICE

$5.00

Crispy Redskin POTATOES

$6.00

LARGE FRIES

$7.00

SMALL FRIES

$4.00

SIDE BREWRIVER SALAD

$7.00

SIDE CAESAR

$7.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$5.00

Kid's

Grilled Cheese - Kid's

$7.00

Chicken Fingers - Kid's

$8.00

Buttery Noodles - Kid's

$6.00

Cheesburger - Kid's

$10.00

Mac - Kid's

$7.00

Crispy Potatoes - Kid'sFingerling

$5.00

Broccoli Kids

$5.00

Kids Fries

$4.00

Add'l Cookie no meal

$1.00

Kids Cookie With Meal

Gift Card

$25.00 Gift Card

$25.00 Gift Card

$25.00

WITH EVERY $100 IN GIFT CARDS, BREWRIVER WILL SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL $25 VIRTUAL GIFT CARD.

50.00 Gift Card

$50.00

WITH EVERY $100 IN GIFT CARDS, BREWRIVER WILL SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL $25 VIRTUAL GIFT CARD.

75.00 Gift Card

$75.00

WITH EVERY $100 IN GIFT CARDS, BREWRIVER WILL SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL $25 VIRTUAL GIFT CARD.

100.00 Gift Card

$100.00

WITH EVERY $100 IN GIFT CARDS, BREWRIVER WILL SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL $25 VIRTUAL GIFT CARD.

GIFT CARDS (Copy)

$25.00 Gift Card

$25.00 Gift Card

$25.00

WITH EVERY $100 IN GIFT CARDS, BREWRIVER WILL SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL $25 VIRTUAL GIFT CARD.

50.00 Gift Card

$50.00

WITH EVERY $100 IN GIFT CARDS, BREWRIVER WILL SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL $25 VIRTUAL GIFT CARD.

75.00 Gift Card

$75.00

WITH EVERY $100 IN GIFT CARDS, BREWRIVER WILL SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL $25 VIRTUAL GIFT CARD.

100.00 Gift Card

$100.00

WITH EVERY $100 IN GIFT CARDS, BREWRIVER WILL SEND YOU AN ADDITIONAL $25 VIRTUAL GIFT CARD.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen offers gastropub style, scratch kitchen food with a New Orleans twist. We are devoted to craft beer, cocktails and wine. Chef Michael Shields' menu is a little bit of New Orleans in the Nati!

Website

Location

4632 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45226

Directions

Gallery
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen image
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen image
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen image
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pampas - Erie on Madison - Pampas
orange starNo Reviews
2036 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Red Feather Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - Rookwood Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
3825 Edwards Road Cincinati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Campfire Foods Catering - 3715 Madison Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
3715 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
The Market Over There -
orange starNo Reviews
3715 Madison road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
911 E. McMillan Street Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley, OH
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston