BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

Gumbo

$9.00

We are confident in saying that this is the most authentic Louisiana gumbo this side of the mason dixon line. It takes 12 hours to make this gumbo which starts with a DARK roux. The dark roux component is very important as many northern versions skip this step and make brothy gumbos. All proper gumbo should be made with a roux that is cooked until it is dark brown, not burned but almost there. This gives the gumbo a rich base which is absolutely necessary. We then use our house smoked chicken and locally made churasco sausage as well as okra and the holy trinity (onion, green pepper and celery)