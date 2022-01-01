Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

BrewRiver Kitchen at Sonder Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

8584 Duke Boulevard

Mason, OH 45040

KIDS MENU OPTIONS

KIDS CARROTS & DIPS

$3.00

KIDS CHEESE NAAN'ZA

$5.00

CHEEESE, TOMATO SAUCE BAKED ON NAAN

KIDS CHEESEBURGER FRIES

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$6.00

KIDS CLEMENTINE

$1.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$5.00

KIDS HAMBURGER & FRIES

$8.00

KIDS HAND CUT FRIES

$2.00

KIDS MAC N' CHEESE

$4.00

KIDS TOTS

$2.00

Beer Bread Kit

BREWRIVER BEER BREAD KIT

$6.50

Make our beer bread at home! Pick up a can of your favorite sonder beer and one of our kits! Only other ingredient needed is butter! Makes a great gift to share with your friends and family!

FOODIE DECKS

FOODIE DECK

$10.00

CINCY FOODIE DECKS INCLUDE 48 LOCAL, CHEF DRIVEN, RESTAURANTS, OFFERING $10 OFF YOUR MEAL WHEN YOU SPEND $30 (MOST ARE DINE-IN AND CARRY OUT FOR 2021) HAVE FUN AND PICK OUT A RANDOM CARD TO VISIT A NEW LOCAL SPOT!

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
GastroPub scratch kitchen with a little New Orleans influence. We believe catsup should be made from scratch and pickles should be brined in house! All our food is made to order. It may take a bit longer, but we think our guests are worth it!

8584 Duke Boulevard, Mason, OH 45040

Directions

