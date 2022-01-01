Brewpubs & Breweries
BrewRiver Kitchen at Sonder Brewing
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
GastroPub scratch kitchen with a little New Orleans influence. We believe catsup should be made from scratch and pickles should be brined in house! All our food is made to order. It may take a bit longer, but we think our guests are worth it!
Location
8584 Duke Boulevard, Mason, OH 45040
