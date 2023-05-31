A map showing the location of Brews 113 W Main St.View gallery

Brews 113 W Main St.

No reviews yet

113 W Main St.

Mount Sterling, IL 62353

Call

Hours

Directions

Breakfast

The Classic

$5.00

Meat, Egg, & cheddar cheese on an English muffin.

Breakfast Panini

$6.00

Sweet Ham Sam

$6.50

Savory Ham Sam

$6.50

Denver Scramble Panini

$7.00

Wrap Special #1

$8.00

Wrap Special #2

$7.00

Bread & Spread

$4.00

Double Egg

$5.00

Lunch

Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Caesar Salad

$10.00

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Half Southwest Chicken Salad

$6.00

Half Chef Salad

$6.00

Half Spinach Salad

$6.00

Half Chicken Bacon Caesar Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.00

Caprese

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

East Coast Delight

$7.00

Hot Ham & More

$10.00

Grilled cheese

$6.00

Maple Bacon Ham & Swiss

$10.00

Slice

$8.00

Vegetarian Sandwich

$9.25

Half BLT

$6.00

Half CBR

$6.00

Half East Coast Delight

$5.00

Half Hot Ham & More

$6.00

Half Maple Bacon Ham & Swiss

$6.00

Half Slice

$6.00

Half Vegetarian Sandwich

$6.00

Half Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Wrap

Chicken Bacon Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Club Wrap

$9.00

Vegetarian Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Side by Side

Side by Side

$12.00

Sides, a la carte

Soup

$4.00+

Veggies & Dip

$4.00

Potato Chips

$0.50

Bread & Spread

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Baked Goods

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

GF Cookie

$2.50

Fruit Pizza

$3.00

Danish

$3.75Out of stock

Scone

$2.75

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Catering Baked Goods

$72.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake Cheesecake

$3.50Out of stock

Drinks

Coffee Beverages

"Just Coffee"

$2.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50+

Cortado

$3.50

Double Shot

$3.00

French Press

$4.00

Latte

$4.50+

Pourover

$4.50

Refill

$0.93

Teas

Arnold Palmer

$2.00+

Half Lemonade/ Half Black Tea

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$2.00+

London Fog

$4.50+

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Blended

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Coffee Free Frappe

$3.50+

Frappe

$3.50+

Smoothie

$5.50

Frozen Lemonade

$2.00+

Specials & Seasonals

Butterbeer

$4.50+

Charity Cup

$4.50+

Créme Brūlée

$4.50+

Floral Fog

$4.50+

Fresca Series

$4.50+

Samoa

$4.50+

Snickerdoodle Chai Latte

$4.50+

Sugar Cookie

$4.50+

The Bouquet

$4.50+

Turtle

$4.50+

Almond Joy

$4.50+

Raspberry White Mocha

$4.50+

Coconut Mocha Cold Brew

$4.50+

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Milk and hot cocoa powder steamed together, topped with whipped cream

Lemonade

$2.00+

Soda

$1.00

Steamer/Milk

$2.00+

Italian Soda

$2.50+

Sparkling water, syrup of choice, & cream

Juice Box

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cup of Water

Retail

Apparel

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Tank Top

$30.00

Retail Coffee

Highlander Grogg

$18.00

Single Origin Coffee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a hometown coffeehouse that creates made from scratch pastries, fresh salads, sandwiches, and wraps, and serves fine, high quality coffees.

Location

113 W Main St., Mount Sterling, IL 62353

Directions

