American
Pizza
Sandwiches

Brewskies Downtown

99 Reviews

117 E 2nd St.

Seymour, IN 47274

Appetizers

Bone-In Wings

$10.00

Boneless Wings

Broccoli Bites

$8.00

Cheeseballs

$8.00

Corn Nuggets

$8.00

Fried Mushroom

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Nachos

$12.00

Pretzel w / Beer Cheese

$4.00+

Shrimp Rangoon

$9.00

Spicy Cauliflower

$8.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Street Tacos

$9.00

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$9.00

Burgers

Bacon BBQ Cheeseburger

$9.00

Brewskie Burger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.00

Traditional Hamburger

$7.00

Hamburger

$7.00

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$4.00Out of stock

Blackberry Cobbler

$4.00Out of stock

Caramel Oatmeal Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Cobbler

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Belgium Waffle

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Dessert of the Day

$3.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.00

Salted Caramel Brownie

$5.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Dinners

Boneless Wings Dinner

$11.00

Chicken Strip Dinner

$11.00

Clam Strip Dinner

$12.00

Ribeye Dinner

$17.00

Seafood Dinner

$15.00

Smothered Chicken Dinner

$13.00

Kids

Kid's Size Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Pizzas

Meat Lovers Pizza

Supreme Pizza

Ultimate Supreme Pizza

Taco Pizza

Veggie Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Sausage Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

The Big Brew Salad

$12.00

The Ultimate Salad

$12.00

Chicken Salad Special

$6.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

B.L.T. Sandwich

$8.00

B.L.T.T. Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$10.00

Classic Club Sandwich

$9.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Giant Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Pork 3-Way Sandwich

$10.00

Sauces / Dressings

A1

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Brewskie Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Cinnamon

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Creamy BD Sauce

$0.50

French

$0.50

H57

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vingerette

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Sides

Applesauce

$2.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Jalapeno Pickled Eggs

$0.50

No Side

Onion Rings

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Salad of the Day

$2.00

Shoestring Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sidewinder Fries

$3.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Toppings

American Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Bun

$1.00

Jalapeños

$0.50+

Lettuce

$0.25

Onion

$0.25

Pickles

$0.50

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Tomato

$0.25

Wraps

Chicken Club Wrap

$9.00

Ham & Turkey Club Wrap

$8.00

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$8.00

Shrimp Rangoon Wrap

$9.00

Veggie Wrap

$7.00

Soda

Arnold Palmer (lemonade/sweet tea)

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Half/Half Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Pibb Extra

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Kid's Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Mellow Yellow

$1.50

Pibb Extra

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Water

Milk

$1.50

Coffee Options

Regular

$1.50

Decaf

$1.50

Beer

Pitcher (Domestic)

$12.00

Pitcher (Craft)

$15.00

Samuel Adams Oktoberfest 16 oz. DRAFT

$5.00

Strawberry Blonde 16 oz. DRAFT

$5.00

Bud Light 16oz DRAFT

$4.00

Busch Light16 oz. DRAFT

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer Retro Tie Dye

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Lite Can

$2.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Guinness

$5.00

Hard Coffee Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.50

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken 00

$4.00

Metazoa Hoppopotamas

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.00

Mike's Black Cherry

$4.00

Miller High Life

$2.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

PBR

$2.00

Smirnoff Seltzer: Red, White & Berry

$1.00

Thursday Domestic Bucket Special

$15.00

Truly

$5.00

Two Hearted Ale

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Bloody Marys

Classic

Spicy

Big Dill

All The Works

Franks Red Hot Original Michelada

$5.00Out of stock

Frank’s Red Hot Original Bloody Mary

$4.00Out of stock

Bomb Shots

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Busch Box

$8.00

Cherry Vodka Sour

$5.00

Cosmo

$5.00

Dirty Shirley

$5.00

Electric Smurf

$8.00

Hawaiian Mai Tai

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Long Island

$8.00

Malibu Sunset

$6.00

Martini

$5.00

Midori Sour

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mud Slide

$9.00

Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned W Makers

$7.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Pink Colada

$7.00

Rum Punch

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Cognac

Hennessy

Fall Cocktails 🎃

Apple Cider Margarita

$7.00

Apple Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Shot

$5.00

Hot Apple Cider Mule

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Whip

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Moscow Mule

$8.00Out of stock

Gin

(Well) Gin

Beefeater

Out of stock

Booth

Hard Truth

Tanqueray

Long Drink

$4.00

Liqueur

Amaretto

Bailey's

Copa De Oro

Dr. McGillicuddy's Cherry

$4.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's Mentholmint

$4.00

Frangelico

Grand Marnier

Jagermeister

Rumchata

Rumple Minze

Godiva Chocolate

Margaritas

Margarita

$6.00

21 Seeds

$6.00

Mug Club

C. Spencer

Cara

Freddie

J. Campbell

James R. II

Jen P.

Joey

K. Campbell

Kandis

Papaw D.

Patmore

T-roy

Rum

(Well) Rum

Barcardi

Blue Chair Coconut

Out of stock

Captain Morgan

Castillo

Hard Truth

Malibu Coconut

Malibu Watermelon

Out of stock

Sailor Jerry

Summer Cocktails🍹

Blue Banana 🍌

$6.00

1 oz well vodka 1.5 oz island punch liqueur 1 oz banana liqueur Slash of pineapple (Daiquiri glass)

Melon Ball🍈

$6.00

1 oz well vodka 1 oz melon liqueur Splash of sweet & sour (Small glass)

Sloe Gin Fizz

$6.00

Watermelon Martini 🍉

$6.00

1 oz watermelon liqueur 2 oz well vodka Splash of lime juice (Martini glass)

Ten Cent Special

Busch Light 5oz

$0.10

Bud Light 5oz

$0.10

Tequila

(Well) Tequila

Jose Gold

Jose Silver

Patron Silver

Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream

21 Seeds

818 Tequila

Vodka

(Well) Vodka

Absolut

Absolut Watermelon

Out of stock

Burnett's Vanilla Vodka

Out of stock

Frankly

Grey Goose

Haku

Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka

Hard Truth Straight Vodka

High Noon

$6.00

Pink Whitney (pink lemonade flavor)

Three Olives Vanilla

Out of stock

Tito's

Truly Vodka Seltzer

Ultimat

Whiskey

Angels Envy

Bulleit

Canadian Club

Canadian Mist

Cascade

Chivas Regal

Crown Royal

Early Times

Fireball

Hard Truth Peanut Brittle Bourbon Cream

Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream

Hard Truth Peanut Butter

Hard Truth Rye Whiskey

High West

Horse Soldier

Jack Daniels

Jameson

Jim Beam

Johnny Walker - Red Label

Knob Creek Rye

Makers Mark

Old Forester

Screwball

Seagrams 7

Southern Comfort

Suntory (Toki)

Out of stock

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Wine

101 North Cabernet

$4.00

BABE

$5.00

Barefoot Moscato

$4.00

Barefoot Watermelon

$4.00

Barefoot White Zinfandel

$4.00

Champagne

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Kijafa 2 oz.

$2.50

Olive Sweet Red Lime

$5.00

Oliver Blueberry Moscato

$6.00

Oliver Cherry Moscato

$6.00

Oliver Lemon Moscato

$6.00

Oliver Sangria

$5.00

Reggae White

$5.00Out of stock

Oliver Sweet White

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Reggae Red

$5.00

Shots

Jell-O shots

$3.00Out of stock

Tuesday Pulled Pork Sandwich Special

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Tuesday Pulled Pork Nacho Special

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00

Tuesday Country Fried Steak Special

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

Wednesday Steak Night

Wednesday Steak Night

$14.00Out of stock

Baked Potato Only

$3.00

Thursday Pizza Special

16" Pizza

$13.99

Saturday Slider Special

Hamburger Sliders

$8.99

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.99

Breaded Chicken Sliders

$8.99

Salmon Patty Sliders

$8.99Out of stock

Fish Patty Sliders

$8.99

Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Wine Tumblers

Wine Tumbler

$20.00

Tickets

1 Ticket

$4.00

5 Tickets

$20.00

Cover Charge

Band Cover Charge

$5.00

Beer Tickets

Beer Ticket

$5.00
check markFamily-Friendly
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

117 E 2nd St., Seymour, IN 47274

Directions

Gallery
Brewskies Downtown image

