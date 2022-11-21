American
Pizza
Sandwiches
Brewskies Downtown
99 Reviews
117 E 2nd St.
Seymour, IN 47274
Appetizers
Burgers
Desserts
Apple Cobbler
$4.00Out of stock
Blackberry Cobbler
$4.00Out of stock
Caramel Oatmeal Bar
$3.00Out of stock
Cherry Cobbler
$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Belgium Waffle
$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Brownie
$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.50Out of stock
Dessert of the Day
$3.00Out of stock
Peach Cobbler
$4.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Loaf
$3.00
Salted Caramel Brownie
$5.00
Scoop of Ice Cream
$3.00
Dinners
Kids
Pizzas
Salads
Sandwiches
Sauces / Dressings
A1
$0.50
BBQ
$0.50
Beer Cheese
$1.00
Bleu Cheese
$0.50
Brewskie Sauce
$0.50
Buffalo Sauce
$0.50
Butter
$0.50
Caramel
$0.50
Cinnamon
$0.50
Cocktail
$0.50
Creamy BD Sauce
$0.50
French
$0.50
H57
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Italian
$0.50
Marinara
$0.50
Mayo
$0.50
Nacho Cheese
$0.50
Ranch
$0.50
Raspberry Vingerette
$0.50
Remoulade
$0.50
Salsa
$0.50
Sour Cream
$0.50
Spicy Mustard
$0.50
Sweet Chili
$0.50
Tarter
$0.50
Thousand Island
$0.50
Yellow Mustard
$0.50
Sides
Toppings
Wraps
Soda
Kid's Drinks
Coffee Options
Beer
Pitcher (Domestic)
$12.00
Pitcher (Craft)
$15.00
Samuel Adams Oktoberfest 16 oz. DRAFT
$5.00
Strawberry Blonde 16 oz. DRAFT
$5.00
Bud Light 16oz DRAFT
$4.00
Busch Light16 oz. DRAFT
$3.00
Angry Orchard
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.00
Bud Light Bottle
$3.00
Bud Light Seltzer Retro Tie Dye
$4.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Busch Lite Can
$2.00
Coors Banquet
$3.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Corona
$3.50
Guinness
$5.00
Hard Coffee Pabst Blue Ribbon
$5.50
Heineken
$4.00
Heineken 00
$4.00
Metazoa Hoppopotamas
$6.00
Michelob Ultra Bottle
$3.00
Mike's Black Cherry
$4.00
Miller High Life
$2.00
Miller Lite
$3.00
PBR
$2.00
Smirnoff Seltzer: Red, White & Berry
$1.00
Thursday Domestic Bucket Special
$15.00
Truly
$5.00
Two Hearted Ale
$4.00
White Claw
$4.00
Yuengling Lager
$4.00
Bloody Marys
CHECK ID
Cocktails
Bahama Mama
$6.00
Busch Box
$8.00
Cherry Vodka Sour
$5.00
Cosmo
$5.00
Dirty Shirley
$5.00
Electric Smurf
$8.00
Hawaiian Mai Tai
$8.00
Liquid Marijuana
$7.00
Long Island
$8.00
Malibu Sunset
$6.00
Martini
$5.00
Midori Sour
$6.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Mud Slide
$9.00
Mule
$8.00
Old Fashioned W Makers
$7.00
Pina Colada
$6.00
Pink Colada
$7.00
Rum Punch
$5.00
Sex on the Beach
$6.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$6.00
White Russian
$8.00
Cognac
Fall Cocktails 🎃
Liqueur
Margaritas
Rum
Summer Cocktails🍹
Blue Banana 🍌
$6.00
1 oz well vodka 1.5 oz island punch liqueur 1 oz banana liqueur Slash of pineapple (Daiquiri glass)
Melon Ball🍈
$6.00
1 oz well vodka 1 oz melon liqueur Splash of sweet & sour (Small glass)
Sloe Gin Fizz
$6.00
Watermelon Martini 🍉
$6.00
1 oz watermelon liqueur 2 oz well vodka Splash of lime juice (Martini glass)
Ten Cent Special
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Angels Envy
Bulleit
Canadian Club
Canadian Mist
Cascade
Chivas Regal
Crown Royal
Early Times
Fireball
Hard Truth Peanut Brittle Bourbon Cream
Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream
Hard Truth Peanut Butter
Hard Truth Rye Whiskey
High West
Horse Soldier
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker - Red Label
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Old Forester
Screwball
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Suntory (Toki)
Out of stock
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Wine
101 North Cabernet
$4.00
BABE
$5.00
Barefoot Moscato
$4.00
Barefoot Watermelon
$4.00
Barefoot White Zinfandel
$4.00
Champagne
$5.00
Chardonnay
$5.00
Kijafa 2 oz.
$2.50
Olive Sweet Red Lime
$5.00
Oliver Blueberry Moscato
$6.00
Oliver Cherry Moscato
$6.00
Oliver Lemon Moscato
$6.00
Oliver Sangria
$5.00
Reggae White
$5.00Out of stock
Oliver Sweet White
$5.00
Pinot Grigio
$5.00
Reggae Red
$5.00
Tuesday Pulled Pork Sandwich Special
Tuesday Pulled Pork Nacho Special
Tuesday Country Fried Steak Special
Wednesday Steak Night
Thursday Pizza Special
Saturday Slider Special
Soup of the Day
Wine Tumblers
Tickets
Cover Charge
Beer Tickets
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
117 E 2nd St., Seymour, IN 47274
