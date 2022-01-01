A map showing the location of Brewskis Palo CedroView gallery

Brewskis Palo Cedro

review star

No reviews yet

22020 Palo Way, Ste B

Palo Cedro, CA 96073

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Entree

Chicken & Bacon Pasta w/ spinach and tomatoes in garlic cream sauce

Big LeBrewski

$18.00
Black Angus Burger w/ Seasoned Fries

Black Angus Burger w/ Seasoned Fries

$16.00

char-broiled angus beef w/ tomato, arugula, onion, bread and butter pickles, choice of cheese

Black Angus Rib Eye

Black Angus Rib Eye

$32.00

roasted rosemary red and gold potatoes & summer veggies

Grilled Chicken Pasta

$20.00

creamy white sauce w/ spinach, bacon, chives. +sub shrimp

Mac 'n Cheese

Mac 'n Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi pasta w/ smoked gouda and havarti sauce, bacon

Salmon & Succotash

$27.00

Shrimp Scampi w/ Linguine Pasta

$24.00

white wine & lemon sauce, fresh garlic, spinach, parsley

Side Salad

Starters

Butterfly Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy Onion Rings

$7.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Steak Burger Bits

$9.00
Three Beef Sliders

Three Beef Sliders

$14.00

Skirt Steak Tacos

$16.00

Salads

Bacon Avocado Salad

$12.00

chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, feta cheese

Brewskis House Salad

$8.00+

romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, croutons

Grilled Romaine Wedge

$12.00

bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese or feta

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

Bar

Hot Dog

$5.00

Pretzel

$5.00

Soda

7up

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi - Diet

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Glass

Glass

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Grille & Taproom

Location

22020 Palo Way, Ste B, Palo Cedro, CA 96073

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bantam - 2704 Hartnell Ave Suite J
orange starNo Reviews
2704 Hartnell Ave Suite J, Redding, CA 96002 Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Wilda's Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,668
1712 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Lumberjacks- Redding
orange starNo Reviews
501 E Cypress Ave Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
400 East Cypress Avenue Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107 Redding, CA 96003
View restaurantnext
San Francisco Deli - 2395 Athens Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2395 Athens Ave Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Palo Cedro
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Chico
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Fort Bragg
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Yuba City
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston