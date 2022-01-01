A map showing the location of Brewskis Pub & Patio - Beltway POSView gallery

Brewskis Pub & Patio - Beltway POS

8050 N Sam Houston Pkwy. W Suite 500

Houston, TX 77064

Appetizers

Sampler Platter

$13.99

Fried Boudin

$6.99

Fiesta Basket

$6.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chips & Queso

$4.99

Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Bone in Wings

$5.99+

Edamame

$5.99

Mini Corndogs

$7.25

Chicken Taco

$2.99

Fajita Beef Taco

$2.99

Pulled Pork Taco

$2.99

2 Southwest Eggrolls

$4.99

Fried Mozzarella

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fried Jalapenos

$6.99

Fried Calamari

$9.25

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$11.99

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$12.99

Loaded Tots

$7.99

Quesadillas

$6.99

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Nachos

$7.99

Fried Cauliflower

$7.99

4 Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$7.99

2 Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$4.99

4 Siracha Chicken Eggrolls

$7.99

2 Siracha Chicken Eggrolls

$4.99

4 Philly Eggrolls

$7.99

2 Philly Eggrolls

$4.99

Alligator Bites

$7.99

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

2 Large Pretzels

$7.99

2 Hot dogs

$5.00

Pork Rinds

$4.99

4 Southwest Eggrolls

$7.99

Pizzas

Pepperoni

$7.50

BBQ Chicken

$8.50

Margherita Pizza

$9.25

Meatlovers

$9.99

Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Soups/Salads/Wraps

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.99+

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$5.99+

Five Alarm Chili

$4.99+

House Salad

$3.99+

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

Cobb Salad

$10.25

Wedge Salad

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Cajun Spicy Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Turkey Wrap

$9.75

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Entrees

Brewskis Club Sandwich

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Mr. Brewskis’ Chicken Supreme Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken & Mozzarella Panini

$9.50

Beef Sliders

$9.25

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.75

Brewskis Burger

$10.99

Blackened Shrimp

$9.75

Texas Cheese Steak

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.25

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$9.75

Brewskis Ribeye

$19.99

Chicken strips (4strips)

$8.75

Crawfish Etouffee

$9.25

Red Beans & Rice

$8.99

Grilled cheese sandwich

$6.99

Ham Panini

$9.50

Turkey Panini

$9.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.25

Bison Burger

$7.99

Pulled pork taco meal

$9.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

Meatloaf

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$9.25

Extras

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Jalapeno Ranch

$0.25

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side 2oz Queso

$0.75

Side Garlic Toast

$0.99

Side of Jalapenos

$0.25

Bacon Slice

$0.99

Fried Egg

$1.99

Beef Patty

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Veggie Medley

$2.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

Bag Of Chips

$0.99

Buffet event

$250.00

Side of rice

$0.99

NA Bev

Water

Soda Water

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Cranberry

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

Tonic

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Redbull

$3.75

SF Redbull

$3.75

Orange Redbull

$3.75

Yellow Redbull

$3.75

Blue Redbull

$3.75

White Redbull

$3.75

Cranberry Redbull

$3.75

Topo Chico

$1.99

Water Bottle

$1.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Wine By Glass

House Cabernet

$5.00

House Merlot

$5.00

House Pinot Nior

$5.00

House Pinot Grigio

$5.00

House Chardonnay

$5.00

Red Wine Bottles

Trinity Oaks Cabernet

$12.00

Joel Gott

$18.00

Black Stallion

$25.00

Mount Veeder

$35.00

Caymus

$75.00

Silver Oak

$80.00

Plumpjack

$110.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Nior

$12.00

Diora PN

$17.00

La Crema PN

$18.00

Complicated PN

$19.00

Trinity Oaks Merlot

$12.00

Folie A Deux

$22.00

Casillero Malbec

$18.00

Dreaming Tree

$14.00

Conundrum

$19.00

Intrinsic

$21.00

Prisoner

$35.00

Freakshow Red Blend

$16.00

Freakshow Cabernet

$16.00

Austin Hope

$30.00

19 crimes

$19.00

White Wine Bottles

Trinity Oaks Chardonnay

$12.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$16.00

Kim Crawford Chardonnay

$18.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Santa Margherita

$24.00

Chateau Ste Michelle

$13.00

Bieler Pere et Fils

$14.00

Vanderpump Rose

$22.00

Chandon Brut Split

$7.00

Chandon Sparkling Split

$7.00

House Champagne

$12.00

Cape M. Rose

$12.00

Whispering Angel

$20.00

LIQUOR SPECIALS

Smirnoff

$5.75

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.75

Smirnoff Grape

$5.75

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.75

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.75

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.75

Jager Bomb

$4.00

COCKTAIL SPECIALS

OG Mule

$6.00

RETAIL

Calendar

$20.00

Golf Player Fee

$150.00

Golf Team Fee

$600.00

Golf Hole Sponsorship

$250.00

Brewskis T-Shirt

$20.00

Marlboro Lights

$9.50

Camel Crush

$9.50

$8 Cigar

$8.00

$9 Cigar

$9.00

$10 Cigar

$10.00

$12 Cigar

$12.00

Beto Koozie

$4.00

Brewskis Koozie

$2.00

Beto T-Shirt

$20.00

Wine Corkage Fee

$5.00

Bag of Chips

$0.99

GOT RAFFLE

$20.00

Troops Calendar

$10.00

Foundation bracelet

$20.00

GOT BREAST CANCER SHIRT

$30.00

SPECIAL EVENT

$2 Hot Dogs

$2.00

ASTROS GAME $15 domestic bucket

$15.00

ASTROS GAME $21 import bucket

$21.00

Additional Queso Add On

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8050 N Sam Houston Pkwy. W Suite 500, Houston, TX 77064

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

