Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Brewskis Coffee & Bar





22 East Main Street

Bloomsburg, PA 17815

Popular Items

Basket of Fries
Iced Latte
Grilled Cheese

Hot Beverages

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.89+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.36
Latte

Latte

$3.54+

A double-shot of espresso with steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$2.83

An 8-ounce drink consisting of a double-shot of espresso and frothed milk.

Americano

Americano

$2.59+

A drip coffee alternative consisting of espresso and hot water.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.30+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.30+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.36+

Cold Beverages

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.37
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.30
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.72
Frozen Latte

Frozen Latte

$4.95
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.01
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.01
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.72
Cup of milk

Cup of milk

$2.36
Soda

Soda

$2.12
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.01
Iced Water

Iced Water

Out of stock

Featured Drinks

Coco Mocha

Coco Mocha

$5.42

Chocolate & Coconut Syrup, Espresso and Oat Milk, shaken and served over ice

Honey Bee Latte

Honey Bee Latte

$4.95

Espresso, Cinnamon, & local honey topped with steamed milk of your choice.

Spiced Brown Sugar

Spiced Brown Sugar

$5.42
Caramel Apple Latte

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.42
Pecan Pie Latte

Pecan Pie Latte

$5.42
Sleepy Hollow

Sleepy Hollow

$3.54+Out of stock

English Breakfast tea with pumpkin spiced syrup & steamed milk

Mulled Cider

Mulled Cider

$3.30+
Peppermint Mocha Latte

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.42
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$5.90+

Classic Chai Latte topped with a shot of espresso. Try it hot or iced

Shot in the Dark

Shot in the Dark

$3.77+

Cup of Brewski's coffee with a shot of espresso. For the die-hard coffee lover!

Espresso & Tonic

Espresso & Tonic

$3.30

True to the name. Trust us, its good!

Mexican Hot Chocolate

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.30+

Chocolate syrup, cinnamon, & cayenne with your choice of milk. Perfect balance of sweet and spicy

London Fog

London Fog

$3.54+

Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup & steamed milk

Luna Latte (For The Pups)

Luna Latte (For The Pups)

$2.12

"Pup Cup" for our 4-legged friends. Whipped Cream and a Wishbone treat

Pastry Cabinet

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

$2.36
Blueberry Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Blueberry Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.30Out of stock
Butter Cake

Butter Cake

$3.30
Espresso Brownie (GF)

Espresso Brownie (GF)

$3.30
Pumpkin Walnut Loaf (GF)

Pumpkin Walnut Loaf (GF)

$3.30Out of stock
Zucchini Bread (GF)

Zucchini Bread (GF)

$2.12
Strawberry Cheese Danish

Strawberry Cheese Danish

$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Banana Muffins

Chocolate Banana Muffins

$1.00
Cranberry Lemon Muffin

Cranberry Lemon Muffin

$1.00

Salads & Soups

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Locally sourced greens, carrot, tomato, & onion. Served with our house vinaigrette.

Sausage Chili

Sausage Chili

$4.00+

Smokey, sweet, & savory 3 bean chili with locally sourced sausage.

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$4.00+

Handmade Pierogi

3 Cheese Mashed Potato Pierogi

3 Cheese Mashed Potato Pierogi

$8.00
Sauerkraut & Mushroom Pierogi

Sauerkraut & Mushroom Pierogi

$8.00
Bourbon Apple Pie Pierogi

Bourbon Apple Pie Pierogi

$8.00
Monthly Pierogi (Thanksgiving Pierogi)

Monthly Pierogi (Thanksgiving Pierogi)

$12.00

Garlic Mashed potato pierogi topped with Turkey Gravy and served with a side of turkey stuffing and cranberry sauce

Small Bites & Shareables

Haluski

Haluski

$7.00

Homemade noodles sauteed with cabbage & onions.

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$6.00

Freshly made, deep fried mashed potato pancakes

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$6.00
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Topped with our house made sausage chili and cheddar cheese.

Chips & Cheese

Chips & Cheese

$6.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped with our house made beer cheese.

Polish Nachos

Polish Nachos

$9.00

Topped with pickles, sauerkraut, beer cheese, & spicy mustard.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Served with a toasted baguette

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Served with a toasted baguette.

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

Served with toasted pita points.

Sandwiches

Kielbasa Reuben

Kielbasa Reuben

$9.00

Grilled "Chief" brand kielbasa, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread.

Bratwurst Sandwich

Bratwurst Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled "Chief" brand beer brat topped with sauerkraut & spicy mustard on a toasted roll.

Chili Brat

Chili Brat

$9.00

Grilled "Chief" brand brat topped with sausage chili & cheddar on a toasted roll.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar & Swiss on sourdough with tomato soup for dipping.

BLT

BLT

$9.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on toasted sourdough.

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$10.00

Hummus, avocado, tomato, onion, spinach, & our house vinaigrette.

Brewskis' Burger

Brewskis' Burger

$11.00

House-made beef patty on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.00

House-made veggie patty on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Brunch Items

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00
Meat & Cheese Frittata

Meat & Cheese Frittata

$6.00
Veggie Frittata

Veggie Frittata

$6.00
French Toast

French Toast

$8.00
Mixed Berry Parfait

Mixed Berry Parfait

$5.00

Pre-Packaged

Packaged Cheese

Packaged Cheese

$13.21
Packaged Garlic

Packaged Garlic

$13.21Out of stock
Packaged Kraut

Packaged Kraut

$13.21Out of stock
Packaged Bourbon Apple

Packaged Bourbon Apple

$13.21Out of stock

Packaged Sweet Cheese

$13.21Out of stock

Packaged Blue

$13.21Out of stock

Packaged Prune

$13.21Out of stock

Ground Coffee

.5lb Ground Coffee

.5lb Ground Coffee

$7.00

.5lb Ground Espresso

$7.00Out of stock

Clothing

Brewskis T Shirt

Brewskis T Shirt

$20.00
Brewskis Hockey Sweatshirt

Brewskis Hockey Sweatshirt

$60.00

Can U Xcape

Can U Xcape Honey Bee Latte

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a coffee shop, a bar and a place to get handmade pierogi and SO much more!

Website

Location

22 East Main Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815

Directions

Gallery
Brewskis Coffee & Bar image
Brewskis Coffee & Bar image

