Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brewster Bar

review star

No reviews yet

Unit 2 / 46 Main Street

Plymouth, MA 02360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Raw Bar

Oysters (ea)

$3.00

Shrimp Cocktail (ea)

$3.50

Little Neck Clams (6)

$12.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

Appetizer

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$8.00

Soft Bavarian Pretzel Served with Brie Cheese, Bacon Jam and Grain Mustard.

Silver $ Mushroom

$10.00

Wings (Boneless / Bone)

Wings: Bone / Boneless served with celery and carrots. Sauces: Blue Cheese, Ranch, Bacon Jam,

Ribs (4x Cut & Stack)

Po-Kay

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$12.00

Salad

Apple Walnut Cranberry Salad

$14.00

Letuce, Apples, Red Onion, Walnut, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Salmon and Avocado

$17.00

Salmon, avocado, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta, Pine nuts.

Roasted Pumpkin

$14.00

Kale, Spinach, fresh mint walnut / pecan, goats cheese, pommegranite

Flatbread Pizza

BLT Flatbread

$15.95

BBQ Chicken Ranch

$15.95

Veggie

$15.95

Margarita Flatbread

$15.95

Peperoni Rustico

$15.95

Soups

Clam Chowder (cup)

$5.00

Clam Chowder (bowl)

$8.00

Lobster Bisque (cup)

$6.00

Lobster Bisque (bowl)

$9.50

Hand Helds

Baked Haddock Taco

Chicken & Avocado

Lobster Roll (hot or cold)

Pulled Pork

Entrée

Mac & Cheese

Half Rack Ribs

Honey Rum Orange Ginger Glazed Salmon

DRINKS

Cocktails

Paper Plane

$14.00

Naked & Famous

$16.00

Margarita (Tommy's)

$14.00

Southside

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Rum Old Fashioned

$15.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Stawberry Haze

$14.00

Martini (House)

$14.00

Pain Killer

$14.00

Negroni

$15.00

Liquor

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin (Potato Vodka)

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Reyka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Wheatley Vodka

$10.00

Finlandia

$10.00

Abuelo 7yr

$10.00

Appleton 12yr Rare Cask

$16.00

Bacardi 10yr

$14.00

Bacardi 8yr

$10.00

Bacardi Superior

$9.00

Banks 5 Island Blend

$10.00

Chairman's Reserve

El Dorado 12 Yr

$12.00

El Dorado 15 yr

$19.00

El Dorado 21 yr

$30.00

El Dorado 3yr White

$7.00

El Dorado 8 yr

$9.00

English Harbor

$8.00

Kirk & Sweeney Reserva

$12.00

Mt. Gay Black Barrel

$11.00

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$8.00

Pussers 15yr

$20.00

Pussers Blue Label

$8.00

Pussers Gun Powder

$10.00

Rum Bar Over Proof

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Shipwreck Coconut

$9.00

Shipwreck Coffee

$9.00

Worthy Park

Worthy Park 109

$10.00

TCRL Australia 2014

$16.00

TCRL Panama 2011

$18.00

TCRL Jamaica WP 2013

$17.00

Flor De Cana 18yr

$16.00

Flor De Cana 12yr

$14.00

Flor De Cana 7yr

$9.00

Hampden Estate 8yr Jamaican

$24.00

Privateer Navy Yard

$16.00

Foursquare 2010

$25.00

Probitas

$11.00

Balvenie 12yr Dbl Wood

$20.00

Balvenie 14 Carib Cask

$23.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$16.00

Glenfiddich 14 yr

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15 yr

$24.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$18.00

Glenlivet 14 yr

$17.00

Glenlivet 15 yr French Oak

$18.00

Macallan 12 yr Dbl Oak

$21.00

Macallan 12 yr Sherry Oak

$22.00

Teeling Small Batch

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Tulamore Dew

$12.00

Jameson

$11.00

Macallan 12yr DBL Cask

$21.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Casamigo's Anejo

$21.00

Casamigo's Blanco

$13.00

Casamigo's Reposado

$19.00

Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Don Julio Reposado

$20.00

Ghost Blanco Spicy

$10.00

Herradura Anejo

$19.00

Milagro Anejo

$15.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Ocho Anejo

$23.00

Ocho Plata

$15.00

Ocho Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Sieta Leguas Anejo

$21.00

Sieta Leguas Blanco

$18.00

Sieta Leguas Reposado

$20.00

Teremana - Reposado

$12.00

Teremana - Anejo

$16.00

El Charro - Reposado

$9.00

Teremana - Blanco

$10.00

Xicaru Mezcal

$12.00

Pierde Almas Puritita Verda

$12.00

Pierde Almas Espadin

$22.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

400 Conejos Joven

$11.00

Aviation

$9.00

Barr Hill

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Gray Whale

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Hendricks Flora Adora

$15.00

Hendricks Neptunia

$15.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Sipsmith Strawberry Smash

$11.00

Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

$12.00

Angels Envy

$17.00

Basil Hayden 10 yr

$19.00

Basil Hayden 8yr

$19.00

Basil Hayden TOAST

$17.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Blue Run - High Rye

$27.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Dickel 8yr Bourbon

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Four Roses

$9.00

High West Bourbon

$11.00

Hudson - Back Room Deal

$19.00

Jack Daniels Old No.7

$9.00

Jim Beam White Label

$7.00

Knob Creek 9 yr

$15.00

Larceny

$10.00

Makers 46

$15.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$12.00

Michter's US 1 Sml Batch

$12.00

Old Forrester 1870 Orig Batch

$16.00

Pappy Van Winkle

$105.00

Penelope Architect

$22.00

Penelope Straight 4 Grain Bourbon

$15.00

Pinhook Bourbon

$14.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Uncle Nearest Sml Batch

$15.00

Weller

$28.00

Widow Jane 10 yr

$24.00

Woodford Res - DBL Oak

$17.00

Woodford Res. Original

$13.00

DeKuyper Trip Sec

$3.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Carpano Antica Formula

$8.00

Campari

$11.00

Fernet-Branca

$9.00

Martini & Rossi Bianco

$5.00

Giffard Grenadine

$6.00

Carpano Bianco Vermouth

$8.00

Giffard Coconut Syrup

$6.00

Martini & Rossi Extra Dry Vermouth

$17.00

Aperol

$10.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$12.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$18.00

Laird's Applejack

$9.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$19.00

Wine

Crossing GLS

$9.00

Crossing BTL

$36.00

Benziger Chard GLS

$10.00

Benziger Chard BTL

$38.00

Fino Pinot Grigio GLS

$9.00

Fino Pinot Grigio BTL

$38.00

7 Moons GLS

$10.00

7 Moons BTL

$38.00

Felino Cab GLS

$9.00

Felino Cab BTL

$38.00

Decoy Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Decoy Pinot Noir GLS

$13.00

Saleya Provenence GLS

$10.00

Saleya Provenence BTL

$38.00

Casa Canevel Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Beer

Mayflower Crispy Business

$10.00

Mayflower Green Label Pale Ale

$9.00

Mayflower Leisure Mode

$10.00

Mayflower Love & Wrestling

$13.00

Mayflower New World IPA

$9.00

Mayflower Porter

$10.00

Indie Ferm Pilsnerd (5% abv)

$9.00

Indie Ferm Dunkel (6% ABV)

$10.00

Indie Ferm Blonde (5% ABV)

$8.00

Soda

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

All Soda

$3.00

RTD's

Highnoon Watermelon

$9.00

Highnoon Grapefruit

$9.00

Highnoon Peach

$9.00

OPENING DAY MENU

Apps

Bacon Wrapped Scallops (5)

$13.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops with Maple Glaze

Shrimp Cocktail (ea)

$3.50

Short Rib Cruncheros (5)

$11.00

Stuffed Crab Shell (6)

$13.00

Wings (with bone) Spicy Honey Sauce

$12.00

Flatbread Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Sandwich / Roll

Lobster Roll

$26.00

Lump Crab Panini

$28.95

Calamari Steak Sandwich

$22.95

Sliders

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Unit 2 / 46 Main Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mamma Mia's Pinehills
orange starNo Reviews
3 Village Green North Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Blueberry Muffin - Pinehills
orange star4.7 • 253
12 Village Green South Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Cappy's Pasta-Parm-Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
741 State Rd Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
KKaties Express - Manomet - MANOMET 761 State Road
orange starNo Reviews
761 State Road Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Marshland 3A
orange starNo Reviews
986 State Road Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Luciosos pub
orange starNo Reviews
6 spring lane Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plymouth

Tavern on the Wharf
orange star4.5 • 3,400
6 Town Wharf Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 2,048
318 Court st Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Surfside Smokehouse
orange star4.3 • 923
14 Union Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
orange star4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Kogi Bar and Grill
orange star4.6 • 723
8 Court St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Tasty
orange star4.7 • 585
42 Court St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plymouth
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Scituate
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston