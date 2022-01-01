Brewster's

- Home
Appetizers
Dinners
10oz Hamburger Steak
10 ounce Hamburger Steak cooked to your liking, topped with grilled onions and brown gravy and paired with one side item.
14oz Rib Eye
14 ounce Rib Eye Steak cooked to your desired temperature and paired with any one of our delicious side items.
8oz Rib Eye
8 ounce Rib Eye steak cooked to your desired temperature and served with one side item and garlic bread
Baby Burger Dinner
4 ounce burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo
Brewster Burger Dinner
10 ounce burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose from one of our delicious bun options: white, wheat, sourdough and jalapeno cheddar.
Catfish Basket
4 catfish strips paired with one side item
Charbroiled Chicken
8 ounce charbroiled chicken breast served with one side, garlic bread, and our delicious chicken sauce
Chicken Strips Basket
3 chicken strips paired with one side -Choose any sauce to dip your strips in!
Cordon Bleu
A 8 ounce chicken breast topped with ham and Swiss cheese served with one side, garlic bread and our delicious chicken sauce
Filet Mignon
10 ounce Filet Mignon cooked to your liking (butterfly optional) and paired with one of our delicious sides.
Mahi Mahi
8 ounce Mahi Mahi cooked to your desired temperature and served with one side item, garlic bread and a lemon butter sauce
New York Strip Dinner
12 ounce New York Strip cooked to order with one side item and garlic bread
Pork Chop Steak
8 ounce pork chop (butterfly optional) served with one side and garlic bread
Salmon Dinner
8 ounce Salmon cooked to order with one side item, garlic bread and lemon butter
Shrimp Basket
A half pound of fried shrimp served with one side item
T-Bone Steak
16 ounce T-Bone steak
Yellowfin Tuna
8 ounce Yellow Fin Tuna cooked to your liking and served with one side, garlic bread and a lemon butter sauce
Salads
Chef Salad
A delicious large salad topped with tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, ham, black olives and a boiled egg with your choice of dressing served on the side.
Chicken Grilled Salad
A fresh salad topped with a 8 ounce chicken breast, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese. -Dressing will be served on the side.
Chicken Strip Salad
A fresh salad topped with diced chicken strips, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese. -Dressing will be served on the side.
Dinner Salad
A small bed of lettuce topped with tomato, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits and croutons. - Dressing served on the side.
House Salad
A nice bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, bacon bits and croutons. -Dressing will be served on the side.
Mahi Mahi Salad
A fresh salad topped with a 8 ounce Mahi Mahi, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese. -Dressing will be served on the side.
Salmon Salad
A fresh salad topped with a 8 ounce salmon filet, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese. -Dressing will be served on the side.
Shrimp Salad
A house salad topped with a half pound of fried shrimp, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits and croutons. -Dressing will be served on the side.
Steak Salad
A house salad topped with a 8 ounce Rib Eye Steak cooked to your liking with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits and croutons. -Dressing will be served on the side
Tuna Salad
A house salad topped with a 8 ounce yellow fin tuna filet, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese. -Dressing will be served on the side.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with a 8 ounce chicken breast, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. -Dressing will be served on the side
Chicken Strip Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken strips, Parmesan cheese, and croutons -Dressing will be served on the side
Dinner Caesar Salad
A small salad with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Hail Caesar Salad
A large portion of Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. -Dressing will be served on the side.
Mahi Mahi Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with a 8 ounce Mahi Mahi, Parmesan cheese and croutons. -Dressing served on the side.
Salmon Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with a 8 ounce salmon, Parmesan cheese and croutons. -Dressing served on the side
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with a half pound of fried shrimp, Parmesan cheese and croutons. -Dressing is served on the side
Steak Caesar Salad
A 8 ounce Rib Eye steak cooked to your desire on top a bed of Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and croutons. -Dressing is served on the side
Tuna Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with a 8 ounce Yellow Fin Tuna, Parmesan cheese and croutons. -Dressing is served on the side.
Sandwiches
Baby Burger
4 ounce burger cooked to your liking topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo.
Brewster Burger
10 ounce burger cooked to your liking topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose to put it on any one of our bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar
BLT
6 slices of bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo served on any one of 4 bun options: white, wheat, sourdough, jalapeno cheddar
Chicken Breast Sandwich
8 ounce chicken breast dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose any one of our bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.
Chicken Strips Sandwich
Chicken strips dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose one of our bun options: white, wheat, sourdough, or jalapeno cheddar.
Cordon Bleu Sandwich
A 8 ounce chicken breast topped with ham and Swiss cheese: dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo. Choose from 4 different bun options: white, wheat, sourdough, or jalapeno cheddar
Grilled Ham
Ham & Swiss
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
A 8 ounce Mahi Mahi cooked to your liking and dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose from 4 different bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.
Pork Chop Sandwich
8 ounce pork chop dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose from 4 different bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.
Rib Eye Steak Sandwich
A 8 ounce Rib Eye steak sandwich dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo. Choose from one of our four bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.
Salmon Filet Sandwich
A 8 ounce salmon filet dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo. Choose from one of our 4 bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.
Sausage links - Cajun with pineapple
Shrimp Sandwich
A half pound of fried shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo. Choose from one of 4 different bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.
Tuna Filet Sandwich
A 8 ounce Yellow Fin Tuna dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo. Choose from one of four bun options: white, wheat, sourdough, or jalapeno cheddar.
A La Carte
10 ounce Hamburger Steak
14 ounce Rib Eye Steak
8 ounce Rib Eye Steak
Catfish
Charbroiled Chicken
Chicken Strips
Cordon Bleu
Filet Mignon
Mahi Mahi
New York Strip
Pork Chop
Salmon
Shrimp
T-Bone Steak
Yellow Fin Tuna
Nachos
Side Items
Baked Potato
A baked potato comes with butter, bacon bits and chives. Load it up with cheese and sour cream for an additional charge.
Cheese Fries Nacho
Cheese Fries Shredded
Chili Cheese Fries Nacho
Chili Cheese Fries Shredded
Chili: Jumbo Bowl
Chili: Medium Bowl
Chili: Small Cup
Dinner Caesar Salad
A small salad with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Dinner Salad
A small bed of lettuce topped with tomato, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits and croutons. - Dressing served on the side.
French Fries
Green Beans
Jambalaya: Jumbo Bowl
Jambalaya contains shrimp, chicken, sausage and ham.
Jambalaya: Medium Bowl
Jambalaya contains shrimp, chicken, sausage and ham.
Jambalaya: Small Cup
Jambalaya contains shrimp, chicken, sausage and ham.
Mashed Red Potatoes
Mashed SWEET Potatoes
Onion Rings
Potato Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Extra Items
Extra Dressing
Avocado
Bacon
Bell Peppers sauteed
Blackened
Brown Gravy
Brownie
Butter on Side
Cheese - Mozzarella
Cheese - Pepper Jack
Cheese - Swiss
Cheese Nacho on side
Cheese Shredded on side
Chili Topping
Chives
Egg Boiled
Garlic Bread
Grilled Jalapenos
Ham
Jalapenos
Mushrooms Sauteed
Onions Grilled
Pickles
Raw Onions
Sour Cream on side
EXTRA Bun
Extra Chips
Extra Sauces/Condiments
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
8751 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA 70043