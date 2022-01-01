Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Brewster's

652 Reviews

$

8751 W Judge Perez Dr

Chalmette, LA 70043

Order Again

Popular Items

Brewster Burger Dinner
Baby Burger Dinner
Boudin Egg Rolls SMALL (4)

Appetizers

Boudin Egg Rolls SMALL (4)
$4.99

Boudin Egg Rolls SMALL (4)

$4.99
Boudin Egg Rolls LARGE (8)

Boudin Egg Rolls LARGE (8)

$7.89

8 Boudin Egg Rolls *Picture shows the order of 4*

Crawfish Pies

$5.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.85
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

6 mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$6.29

Sampler

$5.95
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$5.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$5.99

Dinners

Enjoy a delicious entree with any one of our delicious side items. - All steaks, burgers and fish are cooked to order.
10oz Hamburger Steak

10oz Hamburger Steak

$11.99

10 ounce Hamburger Steak cooked to your liking, topped with grilled onions and brown gravy and paired with one side item.

14oz Rib Eye

14oz Rib Eye

$18.49

14 ounce Rib Eye Steak cooked to your desired temperature and paired with any one of our delicious side items.

8oz Rib Eye

8oz Rib Eye

$15.49

8 ounce Rib Eye steak cooked to your desired temperature and served with one side item and garlic bread

Baby Burger Dinner

Baby Burger Dinner

$8.49

4 ounce burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo

Brewster Burger Dinner

Brewster Burger Dinner

$10.99

10 ounce burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose from one of our delicious bun options: white, wheat, sourdough and jalapeno cheddar.

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$9.99

4 catfish strips paired with one side item

Charbroiled Chicken

Charbroiled Chicken

$11.99

8 ounce charbroiled chicken breast served with one side, garlic bread, and our delicious chicken sauce

Chicken Strips Basket

$10.49

3 chicken strips paired with one side -Choose any sauce to dip your strips in!

Cordon Bleu

$12.99

A 8 ounce chicken breast topped with ham and Swiss cheese served with one side, garlic bread and our delicious chicken sauce

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$24.99

10 ounce Filet Mignon cooked to your liking (butterfly optional) and paired with one of our delicious sides.

Mahi Mahi

$15.29

8 ounce Mahi Mahi cooked to your desired temperature and served with one side item, garlic bread and a lemon butter sauce

New York Strip Dinner

$19.49

12 ounce New York Strip cooked to order with one side item and garlic bread

Pork Chop Steak

Pork Chop Steak

$12.99

8 ounce pork chop (butterfly optional) served with one side and garlic bread

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$15.29

8 ounce Salmon cooked to order with one side item, garlic bread and lemon butter

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$11.69

A half pound of fried shrimp served with one side item

T-Bone Steak

T-Bone Steak

$23.29

16 ounce T-Bone steak

Yellowfin Tuna

Yellowfin Tuna

$13.99

8 ounce Yellow Fin Tuna cooked to your liking and served with one side, garlic bread and a lemon butter sauce

Salads

Try a House Salad or Caesar Salad topped with any one of our tasty proteins and served with the dressing of your choice.
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

A delicious large salad topped with tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, ham, black olives and a boiled egg with your choice of dressing served on the side.

Chicken Grilled Salad

Chicken Grilled Salad

$12.99

A fresh salad topped with a 8 ounce chicken breast, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese. -Dressing will be served on the side.

Chicken Strip Salad

$10.99

A fresh salad topped with diced chicken strips, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese. -Dressing will be served on the side.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$3.99

A small bed of lettuce topped with tomato, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits and croutons. - Dressing served on the side.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.99

A nice bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, bacon bits and croutons. -Dressing will be served on the side.

Mahi Mahi Salad

$15.29

A fresh salad topped with a 8 ounce Mahi Mahi, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese. -Dressing will be served on the side.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$15.89

A fresh salad topped with a 8 ounce salmon filet, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese. -Dressing will be served on the side.

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$12.69

A house salad topped with a half pound of fried shrimp, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits and croutons. -Dressing will be served on the side.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$15.89

A house salad topped with a 8 ounce Rib Eye Steak cooked to your liking with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits and croutons. -Dressing will be served on the side

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$13.89

A house salad topped with a 8 ounce yellow fin tuna filet, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese. -Dressing will be served on the side.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.49

Romaine lettuce topped with a 8 ounce chicken breast, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. -Dressing will be served on the side

Chicken Strip Caesar Salad

Chicken Strip Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce topped with chicken strips, Parmesan cheese, and croutons -Dressing will be served on the side

Dinner Caesar Salad

Dinner Caesar Salad

$3.99

A small salad with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Hail Caesar Salad

Hail Caesar Salad

$7.49

A large portion of Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. -Dressing will be served on the side.

Mahi Mahi Caesar Salad

$15.29

Romaine lettuce topped with a 8 ounce Mahi Mahi, Parmesan cheese and croutons. -Dressing served on the side.

Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.89

Romaine lettuce topped with a 8 ounce salmon, Parmesan cheese and croutons. -Dressing served on the side

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$12.69

Romaine lettuce topped with a half pound of fried shrimp, Parmesan cheese and croutons. -Dressing is served on the side

Steak Caesar Salad

Steak Caesar Salad

$15.89

A 8 ounce Rib Eye steak cooked to your desire on top a bed of Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and croutons. -Dressing is served on the side

Tuna Caesar Salad

Tuna Caesar Salad

$14.29

Romaine lettuce topped with a 8 ounce Yellow Fin Tuna, Parmesan cheese and croutons. -Dressing is served on the side.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo. Choose from any one of four bread options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.
Baby Burger

Baby Burger

$4.69

4 ounce burger cooked to your liking topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo.

Brewster Burger

Brewster Burger

$7.29

10 ounce burger cooked to your liking topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose to put it on any one of our bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar

BLT

BLT

$6.29

6 slices of bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo served on any one of 4 bun options: white, wheat, sourdough, jalapeno cheddar

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.29

8 ounce chicken breast dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose any one of our bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.

Chicken Strips Sandwich

Chicken Strips Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken strips dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose one of our bun options: white, wheat, sourdough, or jalapeno cheddar.

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$8.99

A 8 ounce chicken breast topped with ham and Swiss cheese: dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo. Choose from 4 different bun options: white, wheat, sourdough, or jalapeno cheddar

Grilled Ham

$5.29

Ham & Swiss

$5.89
Mahi Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$11.69

A 8 ounce Mahi Mahi cooked to your liking and dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose from 4 different bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.

Pork Chop Sandwich

Pork Chop Sandwich

$7.99

8 ounce pork chop dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose from 4 different bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$11.69

A 8 ounce Rib Eye steak sandwich dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo. Choose from one of our four bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.

Salmon Filet Sandwich

Salmon Filet Sandwich

$11.69

A 8 ounce salmon filet dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo. Choose from one of our 4 bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.

Sausage links - Cajun with pineapple
$6.99

Sausage links - Cajun with pineapple

$6.99
Shrimp Sandwich

Shrimp Sandwich

$8.99

A half pound of fried shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo. Choose from one of 4 different bun options: white, wheat, sourdough or jalapeno cheddar.

Tuna Filet Sandwich

Tuna Filet Sandwich

$10.69

A 8 ounce Yellow Fin Tuna dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo. Choose from one of four bun options: white, wheat, sourdough, or jalapeno cheddar.

A La Carte

Enjoy our delicious entrees without a side item for those who aren't too hungry.

10 ounce Hamburger Steak

$7.99

14 ounce Rib Eye Steak

$15.29

8 ounce Rib Eye Steak

$11.29

Catfish

$6.29

Charbroiled Chicken

$6.99

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Cordon Bleu

$8.99

Filet Mignon

$21.49

Mahi Mahi

$10.99

New York Strip

$14.99

Pork Chop

$8.99

Salmon

$10.99

Shrimp

$7.99

T-Bone Steak

$19.29

Yellow Fin Tuna

$9.49

Nachos

$3.50Out of stock

Side Items

All side items are available with any dinner or sandwich, but they are also great on their own.
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.99

A baked potato comes with butter, bacon bits and chives. Load it up with cheese and sour cream for an additional charge.

Cheese Fries Nacho

$3.99Out of stock

Cheese Fries Shredded

$3.99

Chili Cheese Fries Nacho

$4.49Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries Shredded

$4.49

Chili: Jumbo Bowl

$10.49

Chili: Medium Bowl

$5.49

Chili: Small Cup

$3.69
Dinner Caesar Salad

Dinner Caesar Salad

$3.99

A small salad with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$3.99

A small bed of lettuce topped with tomato, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits and croutons. - Dressing served on the side.

French Fries

$3.29

Green Beans

$2.99
Jambalaya: Jumbo Bowl

Jambalaya: Jumbo Bowl

$10.49

Jambalaya contains shrimp, chicken, sausage and ham.

Jambalaya: Medium Bowl

$5.49

Jambalaya contains shrimp, chicken, sausage and ham.

Jambalaya: Small Cup

$3.69

Jambalaya contains shrimp, chicken, sausage and ham.

Mashed Red Potatoes

$3.29

Mashed SWEET Potatoes

$3.29

Onion Rings

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Extra Items

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Avocado

$1.50

Bacon

$1.50

Bell Peppers sauteed

$0.75

Blackened

$0.25

Brown Gravy

$0.65

Brownie

$2.00

Butter on Side

$0.05

Cheese - Mozzarella

$0.50

Cheese - Pepper Jack

$0.50

Cheese - Swiss

$0.50

Cheese Nacho on side

$0.50Out of stock

Cheese Shredded on side

$0.50

Chili Topping

$1.50

Chives

$0.15

Egg Boiled

$0.75

Garlic Bread

$0.75

Grilled Jalapenos

$0.75

Ham

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Mushrooms Sauteed

$0.75

Onions Grilled

$0.75

Pickles

$0.25

Raw Onions

$0.50

Sour Cream on side

$0.50

EXTRA Bun

$0.75

Extra Chips

$0.75

Extra Sauces/Condiments

A1 Steak Sauce

$0.30

BBQ Sauce

$0.30

Buffalo Sauce

$0.30

Chicken Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Garlic Butter

$0.25

Heinz 57

$0.30

Hot Sauce

$0.15

Ketchup

$0.25

Lemon Butter Sauce

$0.25

Marinara

$0.50

Mustard on Side

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.25

DRINKS NA

Water Bottle

Barq’s Root Beer Bottle

16 ounce drink

$1.00

32 ounce drink - in Brew cup

$3.00

Apple Juice - 12 oz

$1.25

Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free - 8.4oz

$3.00

Red Bull Blueberry - 8.4oz

$2.00Out of stock

Red Bull Peach 12 oz

$3.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food - Fun - Spirits

Website

Location

8751 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA 70043

Directions

Gallery
Brewster's image

