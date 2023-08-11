Beverages

Non Coffee Drinks

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50+

Perfectly tart and tangy! Totally refreshing!

Bullini

$5.50+

Packed with flavor and charge to get you through your day! Syrup of choice with Red Bull and Carbonation.

Bullini with Boba

$6.00+

Packed with flavor and charge to get you through your day! Syrup of choice with Red Bull, Carbonation and our favorite little popping Bobas!

Boba Milk Tea

$5.00+

Tea base with Bobas and your choice of flavor, tied together with milk! Truly a treat!

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Light and Refreshing! Sparkling Italian Soda

Italian Cream Soda

$3.50+

Light and Creamy, Sparkling Italian Soda

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.50+

Flavored Lemonade Spritzer

$4.25+

Tropical Breeze Bullini

$5.50+

Tropical Red Bull combined with Pineapple and Mango. YUM!

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Boba add on

$1.00

Kauai Kooler

$6.00+

Lemonade with Blue Raspberry, Coconut and Pineapple. ALOHA!

Peaches & Cream Soda

$3.50+

Coffee and Specialties

Breve

$3.50+

ESPRESSO TOPPED WITH RICH AND CREAMY HALF AND HALF, TOPPED WITH FROTHED MILK

Americano

$3.50+

RICH AND FRESH ESPRESSO MIXED WITH HOT WATER

Cappucino

$4.00+

ESPRESSO, STEAMED MILK AND MILK FROTH TOPPED WITH CINNAMON

Cold Brew Black

$3.00+

Cold Brew Latte

$5.00+

Stumbeanos Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Chai, Milk

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

Chai, Milk, Espresso

London Fog Latte

$5.00+

Tea, Milk, Flavor

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Almond Joy

$5.25+

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.25+

White Choc. Pistachio

$5.25+

Caramel Macciato

$5.25+

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Frappe

$4.75+

Happy Honey Bee

$6.00+

Vanilla and Lavender Latte with Oat Milk. Creamy Dreamy!

Food

Breakfast

Cookie

$1.00

Freshly Baked White Choc. Macadamia Nut

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Croissant, Egg, Sausage, Cheese

Scone

$2.50

WHITE CHOC. RASPBERRY. BLUEBERRY. APPLE CINNAMON. BAKED FRESH DAILY.

Cookie

$1.00

Freshly Baked White Choc. Macadamia Nut

Overnight Oats

$4.00

Hearty Oats with Chia Seeds. Almond Milk, Fresh Berries, Yogurt and Sliced Almonds

Ultimate Meat Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Croissant, Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Egg.

Lunch

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00

LETTUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, CHOPPED BACON, TOMATOES, SHAVED PARMESEAN, CUCUMBERS, CROUTONS AND DRESSING.

Greek Chicken Salad

$7.00

LETTUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN PIECES, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, FETA CHEESE, KALAMATA OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, CROUTONS AND DRESSING.

Italian Chopped

$6.50

LETTUCE, TOMATOES, BANANA PEPPERS, CUCUMBERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, SHAVED PARMESEAN CHEESE, CROUTONS AND DRESSING.

Ham and Swiss Croissant

$5.50

CROISSANT, SLICED HAM, SWISS CHEESE AND LETTUCE.

Ham and Cheddar Panini

$7.00

Ham and Cheddar grilled on Sourdough with a little hearty Mustard.

Side Items

Pop

Pop

$1.50

Aquafina

Bottle of Aquafina

$2.50

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.50

Kevita

Kevita

$4.00

Bubly Water

Bubly Water

$1.50

Propel

Propel

$2.25

Gift Card

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

Merchandise

Brewtiful T Shirt

Tshirt

$25.00

Travel Mug W/ Handle

Travel Mug With Handle

$25.00

Drink Pouch

Drink Pouch

$2.00