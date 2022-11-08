BRGR Stop imageView gallery

BRGR Stop Coconut Creek

review star

No reviews yet

4301 Coconut Creek Parkway Unit A

Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Order Again

Popular Items

Under Construction Brgr
The Bourbon Cowboy
Copperpoint Beer Cheese Triple Burger

Appetizers

**Da Best Mexican Street Corn

**Da Best Mexican Street Corn

$6.25

**Big A$$ Pretzel

$12.95
**Fried Peanut Butter Balls

**Fried Peanut Butter Balls

$10.50

**Candied Bacon Bucket

$13.50

**Captain Crunch Chicken Fingers

$13.50
**Frito Bag Chili & Cheese

**Frito Bag Chili & Cheese

$9.50

**White Truffle Bacon Mackin Cheese Balls

$12.50

**Colossal Onion Ring Tower

$11.50

**BBQ Pork & Bacon Potato Skins

$11.50

**1/2 Tray Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.50

**Full Bacon Cheese Fries

$13.50

**1/2 Tray Loaded Tots

$9.95

**Full Tray Loaded Tots

$14.50

Artisan Melts

The Big Cheese

$13.50

Miss Cheesious

$13.50

Say Cheese

$14.50

Fo Sheezy

$14.50

Craft Burgers

Hot & Juicy Lucy

$17.95

GET SMASHED

$17.50

Would You Like Some Cheese With That Wine

$18.50

Oooh La La

$17.50

Copperpoint Beer Cheese Triple Burger

$18.95

The Big Sexy

$18.95

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

$16.95

Mac Daddy

$17.50

Le Magnifique

$16.95

Bet it all on Black Garlic

$18.50

Friendly Ghost

$17.50

Serenity Bleu

$17.50

Nuthin But Truffle

$17.95

El Chapo

$17.50

The Bourbon Cowboy

$18.95

Vampire Slayer

$17.50

Under Construction Brgr

$14.95

Plant Power

$16.95

Vegan Plant Power

$16.95

Ay Papi

$16.95Out of stock

Tenderoni

$17.50Out of stock

The Preacher

$18.59

Californication

$18.95Out of stock

Spicey Meat-A-ball

$19.95Out of stock

The Widow Maker

$18.95Out of stock

Dessert

Fried Oreo Bowl

$9.95

Scoop Of ice cream

$3.50

Wings

Funky Buddha Hop Gun Hawaiian Glazed

$14.95

Root Beer Sriracha BBQ

$14.95

Ghost Pepper Pineapple

$15.50

Buffalo Wing (fried)

$14.95+

Hot Dogs

Dirty Little Piggy

$13.95

Junkyard Dog

$13.50

The Average Joe

$12.25

Sandwiches

Jalapeno And Cheddar Sausage

$13.50

Root Beer Sriracha BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.50

Proper BLT

$14.50

Fried PB&J

$13.95

Captain Crunch Chicken Sammie

$14.50

Parmesan Peppercorn Chicken Sammie

$14.50

Grilled Chicken BLT

$14.50

Veggie Grilled Portobello

$14.50

The Cheesesteak Project

$19.95

Sides

Jalapeno Cheddar Mac N Cheese

$4.95

FRENCH FRIES

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Tater Tots

$4.95

Green Apple Slaw

$3.25

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$6.95

Soup / Salad

Tomato Basil

$5.95

Chili

$6.95

Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Kobe Beef Caesar

$14.95

My Mamas Favorite

$13.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Lemon Pepper Chicken Salad

$15.95Out of stock

Spinach And Bacon

$12.95Out of stock

Draft Beer

Make America Juicy

$10.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel

$9.50Out of stock

Floridian

$7.00Out of stock

HOP GUN

$7.00Out of stock

Tag N Release(sailfish)

$8.00

Dragon,s Milk

$12.00

Tropiflaca

$8.00

WyntOctober(Wynwood

$8.00Out of stock

Jwb Pils Pils Pils

$8.00

Pastime Pilsner

$7.00

Tangerine Torando

$12.00Out of stock

BarrelMonk((The Wizard)

$8.00

Corona Extra(Game Special)

$4.00Out of stock

Penn Dark

$8.50

BARREL OF MONKS(Simulated Summer)

$8.00Out of stock

Biscayne Bay(La Colada)

$8.00

Corona Draft Dolphin Game Only

$4.00

Ace Pineapple

$7.00Out of stock

Vegas As F

$11.00

Coppertail Brewing (Florida Special)

$8.00Out of stock

Broski CiderWorks(PassionFruit)

$7.00Out of stock

Founders(Green Zebra)

$6.00

Shoot Your Eye Out(

$11.00

Cat 5 (Key Lime Lager

$8.00Out of stock

Wicked Brewery(Milk&Cookies

$10.00Out of stock

Shakes

Birthday Cake

$7.99+

Captain Crunch

$7.99+

Chocolate

$7.99+

Cinn Toast Crunch

$7.99+

Cocoa Krispies

$7.99+

Cookie Crisp

$7.99+

Crunch Berry

$7.99+

Debbie Cupcake

$8.99+

Espresso Chip

$7.99+

Fruit Loop Marsmallow

$7.99+

Fruity Pebbles

$7.99+

Ice cream cake

$8.95+Out of stock

Lucky Charms

$7.99+

Mint Chip

$7.99+

Nutty Bar

$7.99+

Oreo

$7.99+Out of stock

Oreo Mint

$7.99+Out of stock

Red Velvet

$7.99+

Reese's PB Cup

$7.99+

Salted Caramel

$7.99+Out of stock

Samoa

$7.99+

Strawberry

$7.99+

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.99+Out of stock

Vanilla Bean

$7.99+

Black And White

$7.99+Out of stock

Cookie Monster

$8.95+Out of stock

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$10.95+Out of stock

Root Beer Floats

$6.95

Banana Cream Pie

$10.95+

Pumpkin Pie

$10.25+

Fountain Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet tea

$3.25

ORANGE CRUSH

$3.25

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.25

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Seltzer

$2.00

OTHER DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$1.75

Mountain Dew

$3.50Out of stock

To Go Water

$1.25

ABITA ROOT BEER

$4.00

2liter Pepsi

$4.50

2liter Diet Pepsi

$4.50

2liter 7UP

$4.50

Bubly blackberry

$3.00

Bubly lime

$3.00

Mango Bubbly

$3.00

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.50

2 L Mist

$4.50

2 Litre Diet Pepsi

$4.50

Cup Of Ice To Go

$0.75

HH Monday Brgrs

HH Juicy Lucy

$12.95

HH Big Sexxy

$12.95

HH Bourbon Cowboy

$12.95

HH Copperpoint

$12.95

HH El Chapo

$12.95

HH Mac Daddy

$12.95

HH Magnifique

$12.95

HH Nuttin but Truffle

$12.95

HH Oooh La La

$12.95

HH PBJ Time

$12.95

HH Serenity Bleu

$12.95

HH Under Construction

$12.95

HH Vampire Slayer

$12.95

HH Friendly Ghost

$12.95

HH Would You Like Some Cheese W/ That Wine

$12.95

HH Bet It All On Black Garlic

$12.95

HH Plant Power

$12.95

HH Get Smashed

$12.95

Sauces

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Chipotle Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

Side Sweet Sriracha

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Truffle Aioli

$0.75

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Basil Aioli

$0.75

Side Parm Peppercorn Dress.

$0.75

Side Sweet Baby Rays BBQ

$0.75

Side RBS BBQ

$0.75

Side Tomato Aioli

$0.75

Side JD BBQ

$0.75

Side Avocado Crema

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Poblano Aioli

$0.75

Side Slaw Dress.

$0.75

Side Dijonaise

$0.75

Side Not So Secret Sauce

$0.75

Side SM Tom. Sauce

$1.00

Side Get Smashed

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Mac Cream Sauce

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.50

Beer Mustard

$2.00

Side Crema Lime

$1.00

Side tomato Jam

$1.00

Side Ghost pepper

$2.00

Side Balsamic Vin

$1.00

Side Blueberry Jam

$1.00

White Balsamic Ving

$0.75

Corn Sauce

$1.00

Black Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Buffalo Mild Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Medium Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Hot Sauce

$0.75

Sriracha Ketchup

Deli Mustard

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Peppadew Aioli

$2.50

Vegetables

Side Lettuce

Side Tomato

Side Onion

Side Pickles

Side Jalapeno

Side Tomato Jam

$1.25

Side Lag. Caramelized Onion

$1.75

Side Mushrooms

$1.75

Side Sauerkraut

$1.25

Side Relish

$1.00Out of stock

Side Grilled Onions

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

pico

$1.25

pine chutney

$2.00

Extras

Side Bacon Jam

$2.00

Side Fried Egg

$2.25

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Candied Bacon

$3.75

Extra Chicken

$6.00

Brgr Patty

$5.00

Extra Cheese

$2.50

Side Of Onion Straws

$2.00

Side Tomato Jam

$1.25

Side Pb

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4301 Coconut Creek Parkway Unit A, Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Directions

Gallery
BRGR Stop image

