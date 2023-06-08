Restaurant header imageView gallery

Briana's Pancake House - Hanover Park

review star

No reviews yet

6680 Barrington Road

Hanover Park, IL 60133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes (4)

$10.95

4 pieces

Buttermilk Short Stack (3)

$8.95

3 pieces

Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes

$13.95

3 pieces

Gluten Free Pancakes (4)

$12.95

4 pieces

Gluten Free Short Stack (3)

$10.95

3 pieces

Cinnamon Pancake

$12.95

3 pieces. Topped with vanilla glaze

Idaho Pancakes (4)

$11.95

4 pieces. Served with applesauce and sour cream

Idaho Short Stack (3)

$9.95

3 pieces

Black and White Pancakes

$13.95

3 pieces. Milk chocolate and white chocolate chips drizzled with vanilla glaze

Berry Pancakes

$14.95

3 pieces. Topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, and our homemade glaze

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$10.95

Eskimo Waffle

$12.95

With vanilla ice cream and your choice of fruit. With glaze

Bacon Waffle

$12.95

Berry Waffle

$14.95

Topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries strawberries, blackberries, and our homemade glaze

Banana Split Waffle

$13.95

Topped with bananas, strawberry cream filling, pecans, and strawberry ice cream

Black and White Waffle

$13.95

Milk chocolate and white chocolate chips drizzled with vanilla glaze

Meat Lovers Waffle

$14.95

Bacon, sausage, and ham

Chicken and Waffle

$13.95

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$10.95

Berry French Toast

$14.95

Topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries strawberries, blackberries, and our homemade glaze

Apple Bread French Toast

$14.95

Fresh baked apple bread topped with vanilla glaze and pecans

Churro French Toast

$14.95

With churros topped with bananas, pecans cinnamon and vanilla glaze

Banana Bread French Toast

$14.95

Topped with slices of banana and pecans with vanilla bean glaze

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$13.95

Baked cinnamon French toast topped with our vanilla bean glaze

Stuffed French Toast

$14.95

Stuffed with strawberry cream cheese filling, topped with strawberries, bananas, and glaze

Crepes

Plain Crepes

$10.95

Nutella Crepes

$13.95

Choice of bananas or strawberries on top

Briana's Best Crepes

$13.95

Pecans and bananas topped with your choice of strawberries, blackberries, or raspberries, with glaze

Berry Crepes

$14.95

Topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries strawberries, blackberries and our homemade glaze

Cheesecake Crepes

$14.95

Choice of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, or bananas with glaze

Stuffed Crepe

$14.95

Filled with strawberry cream cheese. Topped with blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries, with glaze

California Crepes

$14.95

Spinach, bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese Monterrey jack cheese, with avocado and hollandaise sauce on top

Meat Lovers Crepes

$14.95

Ham, sausage, and bacon with cheddar cheese and hollandaise sauce on top

Omelettes

Classic Omelet

$12.95

With American cheese

South of the Border Omelet

$14.95

Chorizo, fresh jalapeños, onions tomato and cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Omelet

$13.95

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions green peppers, and spinach

Briana's Omelet

$15.95

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, spinach, and feta cheese

California Omelet

$14.95

Avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese

Denver Omelet

$13.95

Ham, green peppers, and onions

Popeye Omelet

$14.95

Bacon, spinach, mushrooms, and swiss cheese

Incredible Hulk Omelet

$16.95

Bacon, sausage, ham, green peppers, onions mushrooms, cheddar and pepper jack cheese

Portuguese Omelet

$14.95

Mushrooms, ham, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese

Cowboy Omelet

$16.95

Skirt steak, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese

Farmer Pete Omelet

$13.95

Ham, onions, hash browns, and American cheese

Country Omelet

$12.95

Smoked sausage, onion, and American cheese topped with country gravy

Tijuana Omelet

$16.95

Skirt steak, onions, fresh jalapeños, tomatoes mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese

Mexican Farmer Omelet

$15.95

Onions avocado, farmers chorizo cilantro, and pepper jack cheese

Create-A-Omelette

$16.95

Carnivore Omelet

$15.95

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$13.95

Canadian bacon and hollandaise on English muffin

Southern Benedict

$14.95

Biscuit topped with sausage patties, tomatoes and country gravy

Popeye Benedict

$14.95

Mushrooms, bacon, spinach, and hollandaise sauce on English muffin

California Benedict

$14.95

Tomatoes, spinach, avocado and hollandaise sauce on English muffin

German Benedict

$14.95

Two potato pancakes topped with poached eggs, bacon and hollandaise sauce

Meat Lovers Benedict

$15.95

Scramblers

Kane Scramblers

$13.95

Bacon, tomato, pepper jack, and cheddar cheese

South of the Border Scramblers

$15.95

Chorizo, tomato, jalapeños, onions and cheddar cheese

Briana's Scrambler

$15.95

Gyro meat, spinach, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese

South Beach Scramber

$15.95

Bacon, spinach, avocado, and mozzarella cheese

Mexican Farmer Scrambler

$15.95

Farmers chorizo, onions, avocado, cilantro, and pepper jack cheese

Nacho Scrambler

$15.95

Tortilla chips topped with chicken and chorizo, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, avocado, and cilantro. With a side of salsa Verde and sour cream

Carnivore Scrambler

$15.95

Bacon, sausage,ham, smoked sausage, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, and pepper jack cheese

Leprechaun Scrambler

$15.95

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, corned beef hash, and swiss cheese

Create-A-Scrambler

$16.95

Samplers

Papa Sampler

$14.95

Your choice of pancakes, potato pancakes, French toast, crepes, biscuits and gravy or toast. Three eggs with two slices of bacon and two sausage links

Mama Sampler

$11.95

Your choice of pancakes, potato pancakes, French toast, crepes, biscuits and gravy or toast. Two eggs with choice of bacon or sausage

Baby Sampler

$9.95

Your choice of pancakes, potato pancakes, French toast, crepes, biscuits and gravy or toast. One egg with choice of bacon or sausage

Briana's Sampler

$14.95

Waffle with two fresh eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links

Goldilocks Sampler

$15.95

Ham and cheese omelette with two slices bacon and two sausage links. Your choice of pancakes, potato pancakes, French toast, crepes, biscuits and gravy or toast

Skillets

Hobo Skillet

$12.95

Onions, mushrooms and American cheese

Lumberjack Skillet

$14.95

Corned beef hash, mushroom, onion, and American cheese

South of the Border Skillet

$14.95

Chorizo,onions, fresh jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Denver Skillet

$14.95

Ham, onions, green peppers and American cheese

Gypsy Skillet

$14.95

Choice of meat: ham, bacon, sausage or chicken with onions, mushrooms, and American cheese

Popeye Skillet

$14.95

Bacon, spinach, mushrooms and swiss cheese

Briana's Skillet

$15.95

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, spinach, and feta cheese

Country Road Skillet

$13.95

Smoked sausage, onions, country gravy, and American cheese

Veggie Skillet

$14.95

Broccoli, onions, tomatoes,green peppers, spinach, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Carnivore Skillet

$16.95

Bacon, sausage,ham, smoked sausage, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, and pepper jack cheese

Tijuana Skillet

$16.95

Skirt steak, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese

Cowboy Skillet

$16.95

Skirt steak, mushrooms, onions, and American cheese

The Butcher Skillet

$16.95

Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and American cheese

Ola Boy Skillet

$16.95

Onion, green pepper, mushroom, cheddar cheese, and country fried steak topped with country gravy

Mexican Farmer Skillet

$14.95

Farmers chorizo, onions, avocado, cilantro and pepper jack cheese

Create-A-Skillet

$16.95

Meat Lover Skillet

$15.95

Steak and Eggs

Chopped Steak

$15.95

Cooked to order, served with three eggs

Country Fried Steak

$15.95

Cooked to order. Served with three eggs

Skirt Steak (9 Oz)

$24.95

Cooked to order, served with three eggs

Rib Eye (9 Oz)

$24.95

Cooked to order, served with three eggs

Chicken Breast

$15.95

Served with three eggs

Briana's Sandwiches and Country Traditionals

Biscuit and Gravy

$13.95

Buttermilk biscuits with our homemade country gravy and two eggs

Chipotle Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Ham, chipotle ranch, tomatoes, spinach, bacon, fried eggs, and American cheese on sourdough

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with scambled eggs on a bagel or croissant with American cheese

Country Breakfast

$14.95

Two eggs, smoked sausage, biscuits and gravy

Breakfast Wraps

Barn Yard Wrap

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, green peppers, bacon, and American cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Country Wrap

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, smoked sausage, onions, and American cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of country gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Scrambled eggs, sausage, green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

South of the Border Wrap

$14.95

Chorizo, onion, jalapeños, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and scrambled eggs, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Eggs Breakfast

One Egg

$9.95

With choice of meat: bacon, ham, corned beef hash, Turkey Patties, Canadian bacon, sausage links, patties or homemade chorizo

Two Eggs

$10.95

With choice of meat: bacon, ham, corned beef hash, Turkey Patties, Canadian bacon, sausage links, patties or homemade chorizo

Three Eggs

$11.95

With choice of meat: bacon, ham, corned beef hash, Turkey Patties, Canadian bacon, sausage links, patties or homemade chorizo

Breakfast for Seniors

Seniors Eggs

$12.95

Two eggs any style with your choice of meat: bacon, sausage patties or links, ham, corned beef hash, Canadian bacon, homemade chorizo, turkey bacon or turkey patties

Senior Omelette

$14.95

Salads

Fruit Plate

$14.95

Mixture of fresh fruit with a side of raisin toast

Low Cal Plate

$14.95

Served with cottage cheese, and a variety of fruits and vegetables

Julienne Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, tomato, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, swiss and American cheese and a hard boiled egg

Taco Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, taco meat or chicken breast, avocado, fresh jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, and a side of mild salsa

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, chicken breast, bacon bits, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, tomato, onions, Cheddar cheese, a hard broiled egg and green peppers

Berry Chicken Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens topped with a generous scoop of chicken salad, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, apples, and pecans

Southwest Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, Cajun grilled chicken, cucumber, bacon, tomato, onion, green peppers and cheddar cheese. With tortilla strips, and served with chipotle ranch dressing and a hard broiled egg

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, black olives, feta cheese, onions, a hard boiled egg, green peppers and pita bread with your choice of dressing

California Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and a hard boiled egg

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, a hard boiled egg and cheddar cheese

Club House

BLT Club

$11.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo

Chicken Salad Club

$12.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Tuna Salad Club

$12.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Breast Club

$13.95

Triple decker with chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Turkey Club

$12.95

Triple decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Ham and Cheese Club

$12.95

Triple decker with ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Roast Beef and American Cheese Club

$12.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Corned Beef and Swiss Club

$12.95

Triple decker with corned beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Deluxe Club House

BLT Club Deluxe

$14.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo

Chicken Salad Club Deluxe

$14.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Tuna Salad Club Deluxe

$14.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Breast Club Deluxe

$16.95

Triple decker with chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Turkey Club Deluxe

$14.95

Triple decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Ham and Cheese Club Deluxe

$14.95

Triple decker with ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Roast Beef and American Cheese Club Deluxe

$15.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Corned Beef and Swiss Club Deluxe

$15.95

Triple decker with corned beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle

Cheeseburger

$12.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and American cheese

Avocado Burger

$13.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle topped with avocado

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

Angus burger with mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Half pound angus burger, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, and pickles

Cajun Burger

$13.95

Cheddar cheese, bacon, Cajun, spices, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Chipotle Burger

$13.95

Topped with grilled onions, Cheddar cheese, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Philly Burger

$13.95

Grilled onions, mushrooms, blend peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Deluxe Burgers

Hamburger Deluxe

$12.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$14.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and American cheese

Avocado Burger Deluxe

$15.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle topped with avocado

Bacon Cheese Burger Deluxe

$15.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle

Mushroom Swiss Burger Deluxe

$15.95

Angus burger with mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$15.95

Half pound angus burger, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, and pickles

Cajun Burger Deluxe

$15.95

Cheddar cheese, bacon, Cajun, spices, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Chipotle Burger Deluxe

$15.95

Topped with grilled onions, Cheddar cheese, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Philly Burger Deluxe

$15.95

Grilled onions, mushrooms, blend peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomato

Garlic Parmesan Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Choose chicken or beef patty on sourdough with grilled onions

Homemade Tuna Salad on a Croissant

$11.95

With lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Homemade Chicken Salad on a Croissant

$11.95

With lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Philly Skirt Steak Sandwich

$15.95

With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers and mozzarella cheese

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

With onions, blend peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

Sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on marble rye

Grilled Cheese on Sourdough

$12.95

Chicken Malibu Sandwich

$12.95

With ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing

Italian Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Blend peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Montana Sandwich

$12.95

With BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crispy chicken with chipotle ranch, mozzarella cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato

Deluxe Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich Deluxe

$12.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomato

Garlic Parmesan Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$14.95

Choose chicken or beef patty on sourdough with grilled onions

Homemade Tuna Salad on a Croissant Deluxe

$13.95

With lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Homemade Chicken Salad on a Croissant Deluxe

$13.95

With lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Philly Skirt Steak Deluxe

$18.95

With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers and mozzarella cheese

Philly Chicken Sandwich Deluxe

$16.95

With onions, blend peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Reuben Sandwich Deluxe

$14.95

Sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on marble rye

Grilled Cheese on Sourdough Deluxe

$13.95

Chicken Malibu Deluxe

$15.95

With ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing

Italian Beef Sandwich Deluxe

$15.95

Blend peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Montana Sandwich Deluxe

$15.95

With BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Deluxe

$15.95

Crispy chicken with chipotle ranch, mozzarella cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato

Paninis

Roast Beef Panini

$12.95

With onion, mushrooms, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese

California Panini

$12.95

With chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, onion, and Pepper Jack cheese

Chicken Panini

$12.95

With bacon, tomato, and Cheddar cheese

Turkey Panini

$12.95

With bacon, avocado, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Popeye Panini

$12.95

With chicken, spinach, mushroom, bacon, and Swiss cheese

Reuben Panini

$12.95

With corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, and swiss cheese

Ham Panini

$12.95

With tomatoes, American cheese, and chipotle ranch sauce

Deluxe Paninis

Roast Beef Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With onion, mushrooms, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese

California Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, onion, and Pepper Jack cheese

Chicken Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With bacon, tomato, and Cheddar cheese

Turkey Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With bacon, avocado, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Popeye Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With chicken, spinach, mushroom, bacon, and Swiss cheese

Reuben Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, and swiss cheese

Ham Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With tomatoes, American cheese, and chipotle ranch sauce

Melts

Patty Melt

$12.95

Half-pound angus patty on grilled marble rye bread with American cheese, and grilled onions

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Homemade tuna salad on grilled marble rye bread with American cheese

Chicken Breast Melt

$13.95

With bacon, grilled onion, and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Apple Gouda Melt

$13.95

Sliced ham off the bone, gouda cheese, cranberry mayo on grilled apple bread

California Chicken Breast Melt

$13.95

With bacon, avocado, spinach, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread

Deluxe Melts

Patty Melt Deluxe

$14.95

Half-pound angus patty on grilled marble rye bread with American cheese, and grilled onions

Tuna Melt Deluxe

$14.95

Homemade tuna salad on grilled marble rye bread with American cheese

Chicken Breast Melt Deluxe

$16.95

With bacon, grilled onion, and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Apple Gouda Melt Deluxe

$15.95

Sliced ham off the bone, gouda cheese, cranberry mayo on grilled apple bread

California Chicken Breast Melt Deluxe

$16.95

With bacon, avocado, spinach, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread

Wraps

California Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, and pepper jack cheese

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.95

With lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.95

With lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.95

With lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, and chipotle ranch

Philly Steak Wrap

$15.95

With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Philly Chicken Wrap

$12.95

With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.95

With bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, tortilla strips, and ranch

Turkey BLT Wrap

$12.95

With bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.95

With lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, feta cheese, and balsamic dressing

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.95

With bacon, cucumber, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing

Veggie Wrapped on Flour Tortilla

$12.95

Spinach, tomato, onion, mushroom, blend peppers, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.95

With lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and buffalo sauce

Deluxe Wraps

California Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, and pepper jack cheese

Chicken Salad Wrap Deluxe

$15.95

With lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

Tuna Salad Wrap Deluxe

$15.95

With lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

With lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, and chipotle ranch

Philly Steak Wrap Deluxe

$18.95

With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Philly Chicken Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

With bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, tortilla strips, and ranch

Turkey BLT Wrap Deluxe

$15.95

With bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

With lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, feta cheese, and balsamic dressing

Chicken Ranch Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

With bacon, cucumber, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing

Veggie Wrapped on Flour Tortilla Deluxe

$15.95

Spinach, tomato, onion, mushroom, blend peppers, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

With lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and buffalo sauce

Beverages

Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Juice

$4.95

Apple, orange, cranberry, tomato, and pineapple

Soft Drinks

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Smoothies

$5.95

Strawberries, mango, or piña colada

Milkshakes

$5.95

Briana's coffee vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, banana, chocolate, or cookies and cream

Ice Cream

$2.95

Strawberry, vanilla, cookies & cream or chocolate

Speciality Coffee

French Vanilla

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Sides

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side Sausage Links

$4.95

Side Sausage Patties

$4.95

Side Turkey Patties

$4.95

Side Ham

$4.95

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.95

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.95

Side Smoked Sausage

$4.95

Side Farmers Chorizo

$4.95

Side Pancakes

$4.95

Side Potato Pancakes

$4.95

Side Crepes

$4.95

Side French Toast

$4.95

Toast

$2.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.95

Side Biscuits and Gravy

$3.95

Loaded Hash-Browns

$9.95

Bacon, green pepper, onions, and Cheddar cheese

Side Fruit

$3.95

Side Hash Browns

$3.95

Side French Fries

$3.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Side Coleslaw

$3.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Bowl of Soup

$6.95

Quart of Soup

$8.95

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Side Mixed Berries

$4.95

Side Tuna Salad

$3.95

Side Chicken Salad

$3.95

Side of Diced Potatoes

$3.95

Side of Onion Rings

$5.95

Side (1) Egg

$1.95

Side (2) Egg

$2.95

Side (3) Egg

$3.95

Side 1 Pancake

$2.95

Side Veggies

$2.95

Side Churro French Toast

$6.95

Side Cinnamon French Toast

$8.95

Side Avocado

$3.95

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.25

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.25

Side Skirt Steak

$18.95

Side Chicken Breast

$6.95

Side Chilaquiles

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.95

Side Pecan Rolls

$3.95

Light and Healthy

Oatmeal

$4.95

Oatmeal with Fruit

$5.95

With your choice of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, bananas or peaches

Berry Oatmeal

$6.95

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries

Yogurt Parfait

$6.99

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, granola and low fat yogurt

Berry Bowl

$7.99

Granola, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberry with yogurt

Briana's Specials

Avocado Toast with Poached Eggs

$14.95

Your choice of meat. Served with diced potatoes or fruit on the side

Chipotle Eggs Benedict

$15.95

English muffin, poached eggs, chicken and chorizo, avocado, cilantro, and chipotle-hollandaise sauce. Your choice of diced potatoes or fruit on the side

Chipotle Skillet

$15.95

Chicken and chorizo, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, your choice of eggs, and chipotle-hollandaise sauce on top. Served with diced potatoes and your choice of toast, pancakes, crepes, French toast, potato pancakes tortillas, or biscuit & g

Chipotle Omelette

$15.95

Chicken and chorizo, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle-hollandaise sauce on top. Served with diced potatoes or fruit and your choice of toast, pancakes, crepes, French toast, potato pancakes, tortillas, or biscuit & gravy

Chipotle Scrambled

$15.95

Chicken and chorizo, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle-hollandaise sauce on top. Served with diced potatoes or fruit and your choice of toast, pancakes, crepes, French toast, potato pancakes, tortillas, or biscuit & gravy

Kids Meals

Kids Pancake

$7.95

Kids Crepes

$7.95

Kids Egg

$7.95

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$7.95

Kids Black & White Pancake

$7.95

Kids French Toast

$7.95

Kids Omelette

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Kids Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Specials of the Day

Steak Chilaquiles

$19.95

Chicken Chilaquiles

$17.95

Chilaquiles (NO MEAT)

$15.95

Zacatecas Omelet

$16.95

Zacatecas Skillet

$16.95

Half Sandwich

$10.95

Chipotle Breakfast Steak Panini

$17.99

Amy Breakfast

Amy Breakfast (1 Eggs W/ Cheddar Chz, Avocado, Sausage Patties)

$12.36

Drinks

Speciality Coffee

French Vanilla

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Beverages

Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Juice

$4.95

Apple, orange, cranberry, tomato, and pineapple

Soft Drinks

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.95

Coffee

$3.50

Smoothies

$5.95

Strawberries, mango, or piña colada

Milkshakes

$5.95

Briana's coffee vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, banana, chocolate, or cookies and cream

Ice Cream

$2.95

Strawberry, vanilla, cookies & cream or chocolate

Kids Drinks

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Dr.Pepper

$2.25

Raspberry Ice Tea

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned restaurant dedicated to serving delicious breakfast and lunch!

Website

Location

6680 Barrington Road, Hanover Park, IL 60133

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Now
orange star4.4 • 238
6602 Barrington road Hanover Park, IL 60133
View restaurantnext
TIGER CHICKEN - HANOVER PARK, IL
orange starNo Reviews
7452 BARRINGTON RD HANOVER PARK, IL 60133
View restaurantnext
One Taco Dos Tequilas
orange starNo Reviews
274 East Devon Avenue Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 165
391 Bartlett Plaza Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
HOOT DOGS, INC.
orange starNo Reviews
150 BARTLETT PLAZA BARTLETT, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
JC’s Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 543
130 W BARTLETT AVE BARTLETT, IL 60103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hanover Park

Pizza Now
orange star4.4 • 238
6602 Barrington road Hanover Park, IL 60133
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hanover Park
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Roselle
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (13 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston