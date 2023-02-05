Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brian's Bar B Q

review star

No reviews yet

151 Commerce Street

Clute, TX 77531

Order Again

Plates

1 Meat Plate

$14.00

1/2 lb of 1 meat with 2 vegetables

2 Meat Plate

$15.00

1/2 lb total of 2 meats with 2 vegetables

3 Meat Plate

$18.00

3/4 lb total of 3 meats with 2 vegetables

Short Plate

$12.00

1/4 lb of 1 meat with 2 vegetables

True Texan

$22.00

1 lb total of meat with 2 vegetables

3 Veggie

$6.00

3 vegetables

4 Veggie

$8.00

4 vegetables

1 Meat Sandwich Plate

$12.00

1 meat sandwich with 2 vegetables

2 Meat Sandwich Plate

$14.00

2 meat sandwich with 2 vegetables

Frito Pie

$10.00

Fritos, beans, chopped beef and cheese

Sandwiches

1 Meat Sandwich

$8.00

2 Meat Sandwich

$11.00

Potatoes

Potato with Meat

$10.00

Potato with meat, butter, cheese, sour cream

Potato without Meat

$6.00

Potato with butter, cheese, sour cream

Potato with 2X Meat

$14.00

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$16.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$50.00

Extras

Chips

$2.00

Sliced Cheddar Cheese

$1.25

Sliced Jalapeno Cheese

$1.00

Pickles

Onions

Jalapeno Peppers

Sliced Bread

$0.15

Loaf of Bread

$3.00

Hamburger Bun

$0.40

Seasonings

Plates & Party Packs

$0.60

Plates

$0.30

Party Packs

$0.30

Vacuum Bag

$1.00

DSU

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Catering 100-199

$17.00

Catering 200 & UP

$16.00

Drinks

Water

$0.46

Can Drinks

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gallon of Tea

$10.00

Gallon Tea, cups not included

Gallon of Lemonade

$10.00

Gallon Lemonade, cups not included

Small Fountain

$1.50

Medium Fountain

$1.75

Large Fountain

$2.00

Sides

Potato Salad

Pinto Beans

Green Beans

Cole Slaw

Corn on the Cob

$2.00

Sauce

Meat by the Pound

Brisket

$22.00

Ribs

$20.00

Pork

$18.00

Chopped Beef

$18.00

Sausage

$16.00

Turkey

$16.00

Ham

$16.00

Chicken

Whole Untrimmed Brisket

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic family run Texas Bar-B-Q

Location

151 Commerce Street, Clute, TX 77531

Directions

