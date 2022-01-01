Brians Family Restaurant imageView gallery
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Brians Family Restaurant

46 Reviews

$

281 S Main St

Lapeer, MI 48446

Order Again

Popular Items

Country Skillet
Western Omelette
Breakfast Wrap

Beverages

H2O

Apple Juice

$2.59

Cherry Coke

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Coffee

$2.09

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Iced Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.59

Mello Yello

$2.59

Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Tomato Juice

$2.59

V-8 Juice

$2.59

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

hot tea

$2.09

Kids Drink

$1.50

Lg Juice

$3.59

Lg Milk

$3.49

Breakfast Sides

Half B&G

$3.99

Full B&G

$4.99

Side of Bacon

$2.99

Bagel

$2.89

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

English Muffin

$1.69

Side of Ham

$2.99

Hot Cinnamon Apples

$1.99

Oatmeal

$2.99

Oatmeal With Toast

$3.99

One Egg

$0.95

Side of Sausage

$2.99

Side of saus gravy

$1.99

Toast

Side Hash

$2.99

Side of Tom slices

$2.99

Side AF

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Extra Whip Cream

$0.69

Hearty Breakfast

Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Mega Breakfast

$12.99

South Chop

$9.99

CFS and Eggs

$10.99

All Cracked Up

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Wrap

$7.49

Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Muffin Sandwich

$7.49

Breakfast Skillets

CBH Skillet

$9.99

Hobo Skillet

$8.49

Country Skillet

$9.99

Eggs & More

One Eggs

$4.79

Two Eggs

$5.19

Three eggs

$5.99

Omelets

Brian's Omelette

$8.79

CYO Omelette

$8.49

Farmer's Omelette

$8.79

Western Omelette

$8.79

Southern Omelette

$8.79

Meat & Cheese Omelette

$8.49

Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$8.49

Ultimate Omelette

$9.99

Philly Steak Omelette

$9.49

Vegetarian Omelette

$8.99

Greek omelette

$8.79

Cheese omelet

$6.49

Griddle

3 FT

$5.49

2 FT

$4.49

3 Cakes

$5.49

2 Cakes

$4.49

Cinn Bun FT

$6.99

Waffle

$5.99

Fruity FT

$7.99

1 Cake

$3.99

1 FT

$3.99

Salads

Caribbean Chicken Salad

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad

$10.99

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Georgia Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

$12.49

Chef Salad

$10.49

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.99

Greek Chicken Salad

$10.99

Cranberry Bacon Pecan Salad

$9.99

Soup Bowl & Half Salad Combo

$9.99

Salmon Salad

$13.49

Wraps and pitas

Philly Chicken Pita

$7.49

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Pita

$7.49

Greek Gyro

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Pita

$6.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap

$7.49

Club Wrap

$7.49

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Appetizers

Mini Tacos

$6.99

Poutine

$7.99

Pub Style Chicken

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Coconut Shrimp

$7.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.49

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.49

Breadsticks

$6.49

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.49

Cheese Burger

$6.48

Club Burger

$8.29

Brians Burger

$7.49

Patty Melt

$6.79

Sandwiches

Brians Reuben

$7.79

New York Reuben

$7.79

Triple Decker Club

$7.99

Stacked Ham & Swiss

$7.49

Grilled Bacon, Tomato & Cheese

$6.29

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$7.49

French Dip

$7.99

Steak & Onion

$7.99

BLT

$6.99

Fish

$7.49

Hot sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Hot dog

$1.99

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$7.29

Grilled Chicken Club

$7.49

Kids

Kids Egg

$4.99

Kids Pancake

$4.99

Kids French Toast

$4.99

Kids Omelet

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Kids Hot Dog

$5.49

Kids Burger

$5.49

Kids Hot Beef

$5.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.49

Pasta

Lasagna

$11.69

Baked Spaghetti

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan

$11.49

Chicken Alfredo

$11.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$12.99

Home Style

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Roast Beef

$10.99

Breaded Pork Chops

$11.99

Smothered Pork Chops

$11.49

Liver & Onions

$10.99

Sirloin Steak

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

Chicken Strip Dinner

$10.99

Seniors

Senior Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.49

Senior 2 Pc Fish & Chips

$9.49

Senior Roast Beef

$9.49

Senior Grilled Ham Steak

$9.49

Senior Liver & Onions

$9.49

House Specialties

Beef Steak Supreme

$11.49

Chicken Stir Fry

$10.49

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Dinner

$12.49

Pub Style Chicken

$10.99

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.99

Toronto Pork Chops

$11.99

Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken

$10.99

A La Carte

Applesauce

$1.99

Baker

$2.99

slaw

$2.59

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

FF

$2.99

Hash

$2.99

Mashed

$2.99

OR

$4.59

Rice

$2.99

Rice Pudding

$2.49

Side Salad

$4.29

Bowl Soup

$3.39

Cup soup

$2.99

Tots

$3.99

Veggie

$1.99

piece of fish

$3.99

AF

$2.99

SF

$2.99

Piece of Chicken

$3.99

Side Beef Gravy

$1.99

Side Chicken Gravy

$1.99

Potato Salad

$3.39

Seafood

2 PC Fish & Chips

$11.49

3 PC Fish & Chips

$12.49

Captains Platter

$14.99

Clam Strips

$10.49

Coconut Shrimp

$12.49

Grilled Cod

$11.99

Grilled Salmon

$14.99

Shrimp Basket

$10.49

Kids

Kids Fish

$5.99

Kids Ham

$5.99

Kids Ground Beef Steak

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids roast beef

$5.99

Appetizers

Mini Tacos

$6.99

Poutine

$7.99

Pub Style Chicken

$6.99

Breadsticks

$6.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Chx Strip App

$6.99

Breaded cauliflower

$6.49

Coconut Shrimp

$7.99

Desert

Cheesecake w/topping

$5.29

Fruit Pie

$3.29

Cream PIe

$3.49

Shake

$4.99

1 scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

2 scoop ice cream

$3.99

Sundae

$4.98

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.99

Hot fudge brownie

$4.99

Rice pudding

$2.49

Kids Desert

$1.99

Cheescake

$4.29

Special Desert

$1.49

cake

$3.99

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.99

Breakfast

2 Egg w/coffee

$5.99

Farmers Breakfast

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito

$7.49

Pecan Pancakes

$7.99

Western Bagel

$7.99

LUNCH

Taco Salad

$9.99

lunch sweet and sour

$9.99

Tuna Salad Pita

$7.99Out of stock

Old Fashion Burg

$7.99

DINNER

Nachos Ranchero

$7.99

Fish & Shrimp Combo

$12.99

Ground Beef Steak Monterey

$9.99

Island Chx Stir Fry

$10.99

BBQ Pork Chops

$10.99

Club Sub

$6.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
