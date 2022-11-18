Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bricco Coal Fired Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

128 Haddon Ave

Westmont, NJ 08108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Bricco(regular pie)
Bricco Fries
Large Margherita

Appetizers

Stuffed Long Hots

$11.00

Old School Meatballs

$12.00

Mozzarella Fritti

$12.00

Antipasto for 2

$16.00

Bricco Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Ribs Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Zucchini Fritters

$11.00

Arancini

$11.00

Taglio

$4.00

Rosemary Wings

$15.00

Spicy Wings

$15.00

Sirache Wings

$15.00

Plain Wings

$14.00

Salads & Soups

Small Caesar

$12.00

Small Caesar Chicken

$17.00

Small Cibo

$9.00

Large Chopped

$12.00

Large Chopped Chicken

$18.00

Small Kale

$10.00

Small Harvest Chicken

$15.00

Large Cibo

$13.00

Large Harvest Chicken

$19.00

Large Cibo Chicken

$18.00

Small Harvest

$10.00

Small Chopped Chicken

$14.00

Large Harvest

$15.00

Large Kale

$15.00

Large Caesar Chicken

$19.00

Small Chopped

$9.00

Small Kale Chicken

$15.00

Large Caesar

$16.00

Roasred Peppers

$7.00

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Small Chopped Italian Meats

$14.00

Small Cibo Chicken

$14.00

Large Chopped Italian Meats

$17.00

Large Kale Chicken

$19.00

Small Tonno

$11.00

Large Tonno

$16.00

Small Fall Panzanela

$10.00

LG Fall Panzanela

$15.00

SM Fall Panzanela

$10.00Out of stock

Wedge

$14.00

Roasted Pepper Soup

$7.00

Pizza

Large Ava Bella

$29.00

Large Bianco(white pizza)

$17.00

Large Bricco(regular pie)

$17.00

Large Bricconcello

$29.00

Large Cacio E Pepe

$23.00Out of stock

Large Carni

$27.00

Large Diavolo

$29.00

Large Dom Del

$27.00

Large Fioruccio

$26.00

Large Margherita

$24.00

Large Marinara(no cheese)

$17.00

Large Miele

$27.00

Large Milanise

$22.00

Large Pesto

$24.00

Large Rabe

$22.00

Large Rego

$27.00

Large Sailor

$27.00

Large Short Rib

$29.00

Large Stinger

$29.00

Large Vanti

$25.00

Large Funghi

$29.00

Large Carbonara

$27.00

Large Spicy Chicken

$28.00

Small Pesto

$19.00

Small Ava Bella

$23.00

Small Bianco(white pizza)

$14.00

Small Bricco(regular pizza)

$14.00

Small Bricconcello

$22.00

Small Carni

$19.00

Small Diavolo

$23.00

Small Dom Del

$20.00

Small Fioruccio

$20.00

Small Funghi

$22.00

Small Margherita

$19.00

Small Marinara(no cheese)

$13.00

Small Miele

$18.00

Small Milanese

$15.00

Small Rego

$18.00

Small Sailor

$20.00

Small Short Rib

$23.00

Small Stinger

$24.00

Small Carbonara

$20.00

Small Spicy Chicken

$21.00

Panini ( comes with fries or salad)

Choose either fries or salad with your order !!!!!! :)

Cheese Steak

$16.00

Siena

$15.00

Farmstead

$15.00

The Pork

$15.00

The Vedge

$15.00

The Goomba

$15.00

The Meatball

$15.00

Buffalina

$15.00

Loaded Cutlet

$15.00

Desserts

Pizza Fritti Nutella

$8.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$4.00

Chocolate Souflee

$9.00Out of stock

Cherry Gelato

$8.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Italian Doughnuts

$12.00

Waffle Sunday

$10.00

Marscapone Pie

$9.00

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Drink

$3.00

Espresso

$2.50

Kids Milk

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Organic Drink

$4.50

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mezza Mezza

Small Boli

$16.00

Small Tosca

$16.00

Small Napoli

$18.00

Small Terra

$16.00

Small melchiore

$16.00

Large Boli

$23.00

Large Tosca

$23.00

Large Napoli

$25.00

Large Terra

$23.00

Large Maelchiore

$23.00

Kids Menu

Chicken finger

$9.00

Kids pizza

$11.00

Kids pizza pepperoni

$12.00

Kids Mac cheese

$8.00

Pasta meatballs

$9.00

Sauce On Side Just Butter

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

128 Haddon Ave, Westmont, NJ 08108

Directions

Gallery
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza image
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza image

