Bars & Lounges
American

Bricco Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1841 Merriman Rd

Akron, OH 44313

Popular Items

BUFFALO WONTONS
GOAT CHEESE
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

APPETIZERS

BRUSSELS APP

BRUSSELS APP

$8.50

parmesan aioli

BUFFALO WONTONS

BUFFALO WONTONS

$10.00

house made, peppercorn ranch

GOAT CHEESE

GOAT CHEESE

$8.50

spicy marinara, crispy pita

Loaded House Chips

Loaded House Chips

$9.00

hand-cut, bacon, bleu cheese sauce, scallions

Loaded Tater Kegs

Loaded Tater Kegs

$9.50

Over sized tots, stuffed with creamy cheddar, bacon bits, and chives, topped with melted cheddar, scallions, and sour cream

PRETZEL BITES

PRETZEL BITES

$8.00

queso dip

Arancini (Risotto Balls)

Arancini (Risotto Balls)

$8.50

mozzarella, marinara

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$8.00

served with crispy pita

SALADS

CHEF'S CREATION

$18.00
CAESAR FULL

CAESAR FULL

$10.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, cracked pepper caesar dressing

Garden Full

$9.00
PUB SALAD FULL

PUB SALAD FULL

$12.00

romaine, bacon, hard boiled eggs, cucumbers, carrots, grape tomatoes, croutons, cheddar, peppercorn ranch

WEDGE FULL

WEDGE FULL

$12.00

iceberg, bacon, hard boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese, roasted garlic white french dressing

Southwest Full

Southwest Full

$12.00

mixed greens, cheddar, black-bean corn salsa, tortilla strips, tomatoes, guacamole, scallions, cajun ranch dressing

CAESAR 1/2

$6.00

PUB SALAD 1/2

$7.00

WEDGE 1/2

$7.00

Garden 1/2

$5.00

Southwest 1/2

$7.00

ENTREES

CHEF'S CREATION

$18.00
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

hand-breaded, spaghettini, marinara, mozzarella, provolone

Chicken Tender Meal

Chicken Tender Meal

$15.00

five crispy tenders, french fries, coleslaw, & choice of dipping sauce

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$17.00

cajun fries, old bay tartar, coleslaw

Land or Sea

Land or Sea

$20.00

choice of Salmon or Grilled Chicken, seasonal vegetable, roasted potatoes

Spaghettini & Meatballs

Spaghettini & Meatballs

$15.00

spaghettini, marinara, meatballs, parmesan

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

$17.00

spaghettini, cajun cream sauce, grape tomatoes, scallions

BURGERS

BACON JAM BURGER

BACON JAM BURGER

$13.00

candied bacon spread, smoked cheddar, brioche bun

Beyond Baked

Beyond Baked

$16.00

Beyond Patty on a Texas Toast with Cajun Fries, Coleslaw and Havarti Cheese

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00

american, swiss, mushrooms, onions, garlic aioli, texas toast

Pub Classic*

Pub Classic*

$10.00

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, brioche bun

Pub Deluxe

Pub Deluxe

$16.00

two patties, bacon, cheddar, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, signature sauce, brioche

SANDWICHES

WEEKLY FEATURED SANDWICH

$14.00
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$13.00

hand breaded, mozzarella, marinara, brioche bun

COD SANDWICH

COD SANDWICH

$13.00

beer battered, spinach, tomato, american, old bay tartar, brioche bun

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

sliced ham, pulled pork, swiss, pickles, horseradish dijion, pressed hoagie

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

bacon, havarti, pepperjack, smoked cheddar, texas toast

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$15.00

mozzarella, provolone, marinara, hoagie

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

spicy, crispy, pickles, brioche

Philly Sandwich

Philly Sandwich

$16.00

shaved steak, peppers, onions, cheese sauce, hoagie

PUB PRETZEL CHICKEN

PUB PRETZEL CHICKEN

$15.00

grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun

REUBEN

REUBEN

$15.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island, toasted rye

SALMON VEGGIE DELIGHT

SALMON VEGGIE DELIGHT

$14.00

roasted red peppers, spinach, garlic aioli, herb cream cheese, garlic aioli, brioche bun

WRAPS

BLT CHICKEN WRAP

BLT CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

grilled or crispy, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, sun-dried tomato tortilla

CAESAR CHICKEN WRAP

CAESAR CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

grilled or crispy, romaine, parmesan, cracked black pepper caesar dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla

SPICY CHICKEN WRAP

SPICY CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

grilled or crispy, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, buffalo sauce, peppercorn ranch, sun-dried tomato tortilla

VEGGIE WRAP

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.00

Grilled Romaine, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Red Onion, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Cheddar Cheese and Fiesta Ranch in a Sun Dried Tomato Wrap

SIDES

COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$3.00
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

fresh cut

HOUSE CHIPS

HOUSE CHIPS

$5.00

house-made, cajun ranch

SEASONAL VEGETABLE

$4.00

Side Crispy Pita

$3.50

Side Grilled Pita

$3.50
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$5.00
TRUFFLE TOTS

TRUFFLE TOTS

$6.00

parmesan aioli

KID'S MENU

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

with french fries

KID PIZZA

KID PIZZA

$7.00

with french fries

KID BURGER

KID BURGER

$7.00

with french fries

KID GRILLED CHEESE

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

with french fries

Jr. Land or Sea

$7.00

Choice of Chicken or Fried Fish with seasonal vegetable

Kid Spaghetti and Meatball

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1841 Merriman Rd, Akron, OH 44313

Directions

Gallery
Bricco image

