The Brick Bar

BRICK Cocktails

The Brick

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Paloma Toledo

$10.00

Pineapple Daquiri

$10.00

Toledo Breeze

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Hydroponic G & T

$10.00

The Big Dirty

$10.00

TNT Toledo

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Nuts & Berries

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cucumber Martini

$10.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Aviation

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Dark N Stormy

$8.00

French 75

$8.50

Hemingway

$9.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.50

Martini

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$10.00

NY Sour

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Paloma

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

Sidecar

$10.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Black/ White Russian

$8.00

Mojito

$8.50

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Nuts & Berries

$8.00

DRAFT

Earnest Pumpkin Bliss

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Maumee Bay Glasshopper

$6.00

Yuengling Hersheys Porter

$6.00

Great Lakes Oktoberfest

$6.00

Blake's Triple Jam

$6.00

Heavy Brewing Vulcana

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Heavy Black Metal

$7.00

Shock Top

$5.00

BOTTLES/CANS

Breckinridge Vanilla Porter

$6.00

Brooklyn Special Effects

$4.50

Bud Zero

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.50

Elysian Space Dust

$6.50

Guinness

$5.50

High Noon Watermelon/Peach

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Labatt Lt And Labatt

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$5.50

Pavlov’s Sittin Pretty

$8.00

PBR

$2.00

Platform Red/Blue Martian

$8.00

Columbus Pils

$4.50

Rhinegeist Glow

$5.50

Rhinegeist Truth

$5.50

Warped Wing Ermals

$6.50

Sweet Water H.A.Z.Y

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

Yuengling

$3.00

Linda Mom Water

$5.50

Cut Water Margarita

$5.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$6.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$5.00

Grape Cut Water

$5.00

Dogfish Head Punkin Brown Ale

$6.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

GIN / TEQUILA

WHISKEY

SCOTCH

RUM

Aperol

$5.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$4.00

WINE

LaCrema Chard

Moscato

$9.00

LaSorbonne

$8.50

Reisling

$8.00

La Vieille Ferme

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Julienas Bougalais

Coppola

$12.00

Meiomi

$12.00

Josh Cab

$8.00

Leelanau Witches Brew Red

$5.00

Leelanau Witches Brew Pumpkin Spice

$6.00

Leelanau Witches Brew Apple Spice

$6.00

Champagne 750ml

$28.00

Prossecco

$8.50

NA Beverages

Coffee

$1.95

Beverage

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

NA Cocktail

$5.00

JEEP FEST

BL Can

$3.00

BL Seltzer

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Big Wave

$6.00

Vodka Punch

$8.00

Marg

$8.00

Whiskey Lemon

$8.00

Vodka W/mixer

$7.00

Whiskey W/mixer

$7.00

Rum W/mixer

$7.00

Gin W/mixer

$7.00

Tequila W/mixer

$7.00

SHOTS

Shots

Snacks

Brick Mix

$5.50

Chips n' Queso

$10.00

Snackin' Bacon

$10.00

Chips

$2.00

Side Of Queso

$2.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Sandwiches

Sandwich includes choice of chips or slaw, and includes pickle spear

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pulled Chicken

$12.00

Chopped Brisket

$16.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

Romaine/Spring Mix topped with cucumber, carrot, tomatoes, corn bread croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$4.00

Entrees

Curly Cavatapi Pasta, rich creamy cheese, topped with pulled pork and bbq sauce!

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Mac & Cheese (Plain)

$10.00

Half Order Plain Mac & Cheese

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Brick Bar- Craft Cocktails & Live Music!

Location

413 Madison Ave, Toledo, OH 43604

Directions

Gallery
The Brick Bar image
The Brick Bar image

