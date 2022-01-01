A map showing the location of Brick & Brew - Eagle Road Eagle RoadView gallery
Brick & Brew - Eagle Road Eagle Road

review star

No reviews yet

31 E Eagle Road

Havertown, PA 19083

Popular Items

Original Confit Wings
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Stout-Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Non Alcoholic Mixes

16oz Sour Mix - Non Alcoholic

$10.00

16oz Speakeasy Mix - Non Alcoholic

$10.00

16oz Margarita Mix - Non Alcoholic

$10.00

Sociables

Brick & Brew Pretzel

$7.00

Caraway-Smoked Sea Sal, Beer Mustard

Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

Sesame Ginger Honey, Toasted Sesame Seed

Deviled Eggs

$11.50

Grilled Shrimp, Spicy Avocado Crème, Micro-Greens

House Cut Fries

$5.00

Hummus Platter

$11.50

Garbanzo Bean, Roasted Red Pepper, Olive Tapenade, EVOO, Grilled Pita

Original Confit Wings

$15.50

Slow braised in duck fat, brown butter hot sauce, gorgonzola, celery

Prosciutto Fries

$10.50

Provolone, Muenster & Cooper Sharp Cheese Fondue, Caramelized Onion, Prosciutto, Red & Black Spice Blend

Stuffed Pineapple

$14.50

Smoked Puled Pork, Delco BBQ Sauce, Avocado Salsa, Cotija

Board Meating

$32.00

House Smoked Brisket, Baby Back Rib, Sweet Bourbon BBQ Sauce, House Cut Fries, Pulled Pork Nachos, Delco BBQ Sauce

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$13.50

Maple Bourbon Sriracha, Southern Grits, Fresno Chili, Farm Egg

Crab Dip

$17.00

Lump Crab, Artichoke Heart, Baby Spinach, Vermont Cheddar, Baguette

Grilled Octopus

$23.00

Warm White Bean Salad, Chorizo, Red Onion, Fresno Chili, Smoked Paprika Sherry Vinaigrette

Short Rib Lollipops

$15.00

Braised Short Rib, Sweet Soy Glaze, Julienne Carrot & English Cucumber, Sesame

Buffalo Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, Cooper Sharp, Cavatappi, Chicken Bites, Brown Butter Hot Sauce, Gorgonzola, Scallion

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Miso Vinaigrette, Parmesan Cheese, Sesame Seed

Greens

Blackened Mahi Mahi Bibb Lettuce Wraps

$16.50

Pineapple-Cucumber Slaw, Fresno Chili, Fresh Avocado Salsa, Chipotle-Lime Mayo

Extra Mahi Lettuce Wrap

$5.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.50

Goat cheese, Candied Almonds, Lemon Ricotta Crème, Banyuls Vinaigrette

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, banyul vinaigrette

Eggplant Burrata

$15.50

Breaded Eggplant, Yellow Beefsteak Tomato, Spinach, Arugula, Crisp Prosciutto, Tomato Vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$12.00

Between the Buns

Stout-Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$15.50

Short Rib Ragu, Cheddar, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno Jam, Sour Dough

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$15.50

Chicken Breast & Thigh, Creamy slaw, Garlic-Chili Aioli, House Pickle, Served with French Fries

Brick & Brew Burger

Brick & Brew Burger

$16.00

Custom Beef Blend, Bacon Tomato Jam, Cooper Sharp Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House Pickle, Brioche Bun, Served with French Fries

NEW Kielbasa Cubano

$16.00

Grilled Kielbasa, Spiced Ham, House Pickle, Swiss, Beer Mustard, Shredded Bibb, Ciabatta, Served with French Fries

Wood Fired Full Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$13.50

Homemade Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Basil, EVOO

Fig Walnut & Feta

$15.00

Feta Crumbles, Ricotta, Candied Walnut, Turkish Fig Jam, Smoked Mozzarella, Arugula, Strawberry Puree, Herbed Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

House Ragu, Mozzarella, Fresh Oregano

Plain Pizza

Plain Pizza

$10.00

Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano

Tartufo Pizza

$15.00

Fontina, Portobello, Cremini, Sherry Vinegar, Red Bell Pepper, Truffle Honey

Surf N Turf Pizza

$17.00

Chimichurri, Fior Di Latte, Roasted Red Pepper, Sauteed Shrimp, Spiced Chorizo

South Philly Pizza

$14.00

Sharp Provolone, Fire Roasted Long Hot, Broccoli Rabe, Garlic Roasted Pork Shoulder, EVOO

Sweets

NEW Drop Donuts

$9.50

Warm, House-Made Drop Donuts, Cinnamon, Sugar, Raspberry-Chocolate Sauce

Charlie's Cookie

$11.00

Skillet-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Hazelnut, Caraway Sea Salt

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders NO Cheese

$8.00

Kids Sliders With Cheese

$8.00

Kids Fries

$5.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.00

Kids Plain Flatbread

$10.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Rooftop

Espresso

$4.00

Charcuterie

$39.00

Pretzel Roof Top

$7.00

Shrimp Mojito Roof Top

$17.50

Deviled Eggs Roof Top

$9.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

31 E Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

