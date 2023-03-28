Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brick City Grille 201 S East Street

201 S East Street

Culpeper, VA 22701

Food Menu

Appetizers

Crab and Shrimp Dip

$14.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried Okra

$10.00

Seafood Smothered Tots

$12.00

Onion Petals

$10.00

Catfish Nuggets

$14.00

Salmon Bites

$16.00

Gator Bites

$18.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

8 PC Chicken Wings

$16.00

12 PC Chicken Wings

$24.00

Salads / Soups

House Salad(Full)

$7.00

Caesar Salad(Full)

$7.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Cream of Crab

$10.00

Fried Baskets

Wings (4)

$14.00

Pork Chops (3)

$14.00

Shrimp Half (5)

$10.00

Shrimp Full(10)

$18.00

Oysters (10)

$18.00

Clam

$18.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips (Cod)

$17.00

Fish & Chips (Catfish)

$17.00

Chicken Tenders (4)

$12.00

Fish & Chips Half (Catfish)

$10.00

Fish & Chips Half (Cod)

$10.00

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$14.00

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken & Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Shrimp Po-Boy

$16.00

Oyster Po-Boy

$16.00

Fish Po-Boy

$16.00

Seafood Po-Boy

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Rueben

$12.00

Rachael

$12.00

Pastrami

$12.00

Corned Beef

$12.00

Roast Beef

$12.00

Brick City

$15.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00Out of stock

Spicy Porkchop & Collard

$12.00Out of stock

Sausage Sub

$12.00Out of stock

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$12.00

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$14.00

Steak Alfredo Pasta

$14.00

NY Strip

$22.00

Ribeye

$28.00

Seafood

Mussels Half

$8.00

Mussels Full

$16.00

Steamed Shrimp Half

$10.00

Steamed Shrimp Full

$18.00

Sides

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Veggie of the day!

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Beignets

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kid Hamburger

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Tenders

$6.00

Kid Noodles

$6.00

Kid Fish Sticks

$6.00

Specials

Gumbo

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Seafood Sampler

$30.00

3 Sliders

$15.00

Extras

Side Texas Toast

$1.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Side Crabcake

$16.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Drinks Menu

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi ONE

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Water

Soda Water

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

DB Vienna Lager

$7.00

Elysian Space Dust

$8.00

Satan's Pony Red

$7.00

Mango Cart Wheat

$8.00Out of stock

Bold Rock Tangerine

$7.00

Bottled Beer

PBR

$4.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Blue Moon Wheat

$6.00

Sierra Nevada IPA

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Fat Tire

$7.00

Killian's Irish Red

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Magners Cider

$8.00

Wine

OH Chardonnay

$9.00

Bacchanalia Red Blend

$12.00

Rosies Rose

$8.00

Clover Hill (Pinot Grigio)

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Wicked Bottom

$9.00

$5 Special

$5.00

Vidal blanc (Riesling)

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Q's Tea

$9.00

Jan's Juice

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Creamsicle Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Malibu Punch

$8.00

Bourbon Peach Sour

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.00

Carbomb

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Liqour

Rail Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Pinnacle

$6.00

Stoli Orange

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Berry

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Rail Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gosling Dark

$8.00

Rail Rum

$5.00

Rail Tequila

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Herradura Reposado

$7.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Rail Bourbon

$5.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Dewars

$6.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Campari

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 S East Street, Culpeper, VA 22701

Directions

