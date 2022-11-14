Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Brick Fire Tavern

1,365 Reviews

$$

3447 Waialae AVE

Honolulu, HI 96816

STARTERS

Pumpkin Soup

$9.00

Roasted Pumplin | Crème Fraiche | Toasted Pumpkin Seeds | Chives

Smoked Fish Crostini

$12.00

Local I'a Wild Caught Fish | Calabrian Chili | Pickled Fennel | Breadshop City Loaf

House Meatballs

$18.00

Local Beef & Pork | House Marinara | Shaved Pecorino | Basil | House Focaccia

Burrata and Beets

$17.00

Roasted Golden Beets | Orange | Pistachio | Mint | White Balsamic Glaze

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Waipoli Farms Baby Romaine | Ho Farm Tomato | Gremolata Breadcrumbs | Parmesan | House Caesar Dressing

Frisee and Pear

$16.00

Frisèe | Arugula | Pear | Candied Walnuts | Red Onion | Toasted Pumpkin Seeds | Sweetland Farms Feta | Pomegranate Vinaigrette

BFT Chop Salad

$17.00

Romaine Lettuce | Watercress | Roasted Beets | Local Eggs | Cherry Tomatoes | Salumi | Inthira's Ranch Dressing

PIZZA

Margherita

$19.00

San Marzano Sauce | Mozzarella | Pecorino Romano | Basil

Pepperoni

$20.00

San Marzano Sauce | Soppressata Salami | Mozzarella | Flat Leaf Parsley

Mamma Mia!

$24.00

San Marzano Sauce | Soppressata Salami | Leoncini Pancetta | Pono Pork Sausage | Red Onion | Hot Pepper Medley | Mozzarella

The Vetri

$23.00

San Marzano | Mozzarella | Mountain View Farms Sausage | Roasted Fennel | Oregano

Veggie Monster v3

$21.00

San Marzano Besciamella | Roasted Garlic | Red Onion | Asparagus | Basil | Arugula | Mozzarella | Gorgonzola | Olive Oil

Modern Melanzane

$22.00

Eggplant Crema | Mozzarella | Eggplant | Tomato Confit | Basil | Gremolata

Prosciutto e Rucola

$24.00

Mozzarella | Prosciutto di Parma | Arugula | Parmesan | Olive Oil

Funghi

$22.00

Mushroom Besciamella | Mushroom Medley | Mozzarella | Fontina | Thyme | Italian Parsley

Speck-Tacular

$23.00

Gorgonzola Crema | Speck | Mozzarella | Mushroom | Red Onion

Da Shrimp Truck

$22.00

Shrimp Besciamella | White Shrimp | Garlic Crisp | Roasted Garlic | Mozzarella | Fresh Lemon | Italian Parsley

Tricolore

$22.00

Pesto | Gremolata | Semi Dried Tomatoes | Burrata

VEGAN Monster

$18.00

San Marzano Sauce | Arugula | Basil | Mushrooms | Red Onions

ENTREES

Ziti Alla Norma

$24.00

Onda Penne | Eggplant Ragu | Mozzarella | Ricotta Salata

Bolognese

$28.00

Bolognese | Onda Papperdelle | Meatball | Basil Oil | Pecorino

Roman Carbonara

$26.00

Onda Bucatini | Poached Egg | Pancetta | Guanciale | Pecorino

Truffle and Porcini Rigatoni

$29.00

Onda Rigatoni | Porcini | Cremini Mushrooms | Truffle Pate | Madeira Cream Sauce

Pumpkin Risotto

$25.00

Pumpkin | Kauai Shrimp | Arborio Rice | Sensei Farm Cherry Tomato

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$10.00

Cake Envy Cheesecake | Oreo Cookie Crust | Pistachio | Whipped Cream

Cannolli

$12.00

Oreo Marscapone and House Whip Cream

Nutella Calzone

$15.00

Banana | Nutella | Strawberries | Whip Cream

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Kids Red Pasta

$12.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$12.00

SODA / TEAS

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer - Fever Tree

$5.00

Henry Wienhardt Root Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Plantation Iced Tea

$8.00

Still Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Hop Splash

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Crodino Aperitivo

$8.00

Milk

$6.00

HATS

Snapback Hat

Snapback Hat

$20.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$20.00
Bucket Hat

Bucket Hat

$20.00

Bae Shirt

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3447 Waialae AVE, Honolulu, HI 96816

Directions

