Brick House Gastropub

APPETIZERS

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$14.00

Fried to perfection, piled high and served with our house BBQ sauce.

BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

Capicola, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and finished with fresh basil and balsamic glaze on three toast points.

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU EGG ROLLS

$15.00

Three large egg rolls filled with peppery chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese. Fried golden brown, cut on a bias and served with Kona beer cheese.

COCONUT SHRIMP

$15.00

Eight hand breaded shrimp fried and served with a sweet Thai chili sauce.

CRAB CAKES

$17.00

Three house made blue lump crab cakes, served with a corn relish and our house made garlic aioli.

PUB CHIPS

$12.00

House cut chips fried, and topped with creamy blue cheese sauce, finished with crispy bacon lardons and green onions.

SWEET AND SPICY SHRIMP

$15.00

Eight large gulf shrimp flash fried then tossed in our savory sweet and spicy sauce.

ULTIMATE PUB FRIES

$13.00

Pub fries topped cheese curds, house smoked pulled pork, and finished with our house made chicken gravy.

WINGS

$16.00

One pound of wings rubbed with our blend of herbs and spices, then smoked to perfection, served with your choice of our house sauces, BBQ, Buffalo, garlic Parmesan, sweet and spicy, or Caribbean jerk. Accompanied by house made ranch, sriracha ranch or blue cheese dressing.

SALADS AND SOUPS

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with shaved Parmesan and buttery garlic croutons.

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$7.00+

Traditional French onion soup topped with crostini and beautifully melted Gruyere, finished with fresh herbs.

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with locally grown baby heirloom tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese, and your choice of dressing.

LOBSTER BISQUE

$7.00+

A creamy roux based soup flavored with the essence of lobster, served with toast points.

SOUP DU JOUR

$7.00+

This is our soup of the day ask your server, soups will be dependent on seasonally fresh ingredients.

STRAWBERRY WALNUT SALAD

$14.00

Mixed greens with candied walnuts, fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, fried herb goat cheese fritters, and house made strawberry vinaigrette.

SANDWICHES AND MORE

BRICK HOUSE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Your choice of blackened, grilled, or fried chicken breast on a toasted potato bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and finished with our house made garlic aioli.

CANDY BACON BLT

$14.00

Three pieces of candied bacon, locally grown heirloom tomatoes, and iceberg lettuce, on toasted wheat berry bread covered in house made garlic mayo.

BRICK HOUSE GRINDER

$16.00

Capicola, prosciutto, salami, provolone, Havarti, fresh mozzarella, locally grown heirloom tomato, topped with a creamy iceberg, pepperoncini slaw, baked to a golden brown perfection.

ITALIAN BEEF

$15.00

Slow cooked beef, topped with Chicago style giardiniera and served with au jus.

THE BRAISED SHORT RIB

$16.00

House braised short ribs topped with caramelized onions, and sweet and spicy sriracha slaw in a toasted hoagie roll, served with au jus.

LOBSTER ROLL

$16.00

Buttered poached lobster with our blend of herbs and spices stuffed in a butter toasted hoagie roll.

CAJUN CHICKEN & ANDOUILLE ROLL

$15.00

Chicken, andouille sausage, peppers and onions, with house made aioli, and finished with melted provolone cheese.

SWEET AND SPICY TACOS

$17.00

Fried shrimp tossed in our sweet and spicy sauce, served in 3 flour tortillas, topped with our house made coleslaw.

SWEET SOUTHERN SMOKY SLIDERS

$12.00

Three angus beef sliders with candied bacon finished with bacon jam and gouda cheese.

THE GOAT SLIDERS

$12.00

Three angus beef sliders with herb whipped goat cheese and baby heirloom tomatoes.

THE WESTERN SLIDERS

$12.00

Three angus beef sliders topped with pulled pork, onion ring and house made BBQ.

BRICK HOUSE SMASH BURGERS

THE BRICK HOUSE BURGER

$14.00

Two ¼ lb Angus beef patties, with your choice of cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and finished with our house made garlic aioli.

SOUTHERN SWEET & SMOKEY BURGER

$17.00

Two ¼ lb Angus beef patties topped with two slices of house made thick cut candied bacon, smoked Gouda, and finished with bacon jam. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted potato bun.

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$15.00

Two ¼ lb Angus beef patties topped with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions, and finished with a Kona beer cheese on a toasted potato bun.

THE FARMER

$16.00

Two ¼ pound Angus beef patties, topped with an over easy egg, two slices of candied bacon and American cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted potato bun.

THE BLUE CHEESE

$14.00

Two ¼ pound Angus beef patties, topped with a creamy blue cheese sauce, and served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted potato bun.

THE WESTERN

$16.00

Two ¼ pound Angus beef patties, topped with pulled pork, beer battered onion ring, and our house made BBQ sauce.

THE GOAT

$15.00

Two ¼ pound Angus beef patties topped with goat cheese, fresh heirloom tomato, spring mix, and onion on a toasted potato bun.

THE FRENCHY

$15.00

Two ¼ pound Angus beef patties topped with Gruyere cheese, and sweet brandy caramelized onions, served with spring mix lettuce and tomato, on a toasted potato bun.

THE VEGAN

$13.00

Single patty vegan burger topped with fresh avocado and spicy mustard, finished with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

ENTRÉES

BRICK HOUSE FRIED CHICKEN

$23.00

Leg and thigh, marinated in our herb and spice blend, sous vide to perfection and then deep fried golden and delicious. Served with garlic and chive whipped potatoes, and served with our house made chicken gravy.

CHICKEN A LA MER

$24.00

Fried chicken breast on a bed of garlic chive whipped mash potatoes, topped with lardons, crab, and lobster in a creamy seafood sauce

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$22.00

Tender sautéed chicken breast in a creamy garlic Parmesan sauce, tossed with linguine pasta, and served with toast points.

DUAL FILET SURF N TURF

$30.00

Two 4 oz. beef medallions topped with garlic herb blue lump crab meat, served with garlic chive whipped mashed potatoes and one other choice of side.

KOREAN TUNA TACOS

$16.00

Three sesame seed seared tuna tacos with bulgogi slaw, spicy mustard, and topped with fried leeks in a romaine shell.

LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE

$24.00

Our butter poached lobster tossed with fresh green onions, crispy Lardons and finished with cavatappi pasta and our house made creamy gouda cheese sauce.

RED SNAPPER

$25.00

Southern succotash, caramelized lemons, and finished with a garlic herb butter pan sauce.

SEAFOOD PASTA

$24.00

Sautéed shrimp, crab, and lobster, tossed with linguine in a house made rosé sauce. Served with toast points.

SHRIMP N GRITS

$20.00

Large tender shrimp, served on a bed of house made cheesy grits and a creamy andouille and bacon sauce with our house made herbs and spices.

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$23.00

Eight beautifully sautéed shrimp in a buttery white wine garlic herb sauce, on a bed of linguine, served with toast points.

THE BRICK STRIP

$26.00

12 oz. KC Strip cooked to your temperature served with an herb whipped goat cheese demi glaze, garlic chive whipped mashed potatoes, and one other choice of side.

TUNA POKE NACHO

$20.00

Shredded green leaf, cucumber, mango, avocado, with a sweet ginger soy sauce, and finished with cilantro, green onions, and toasted sesame seeds. Served with fried wontons.

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

French Fries a la Carte

GARLIC CHIVE WHIPPED MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

Garlic Chive Whipped Mashed Potatoes a la Carte.

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

Side Salad a la Carte

SWEET AND SPICY SRIRACHA COLESLAW

$4.00

Sweet and Spicy Sriracha Coleslaw a la Carte

VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day a la Carte

SIGNATURE SIDES

MAC N CHEESE

$5.00

Mac n Cheese a la Carte

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

Side Salad a la Carte

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries a la Carte

WHITE TRUFFLE FRIES

$5.00

White Truffle Fries a la Carte

DESSERTS

BEIGNETS

$8.00

Deep fried French pastry, dusted with powdered sugar and served with choice of creme anglaise or a banana rum caramel sauce.

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

Topped with cinnamon toast creme anglaise.

CRÈME BRÛLÉE

$8.00

traditional creme brulee topped with mixed berries.

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE

$8.00

Gluten free chocolate cake served warm with a mixed berry coulis.

CONDIMENTS

RANCH XTRA

$0.50

SRIRACHA RANCH XTRA

$0.50

FRENCH XTRA

$0.50

ITALIAN XTRA

$0.50

STRAWBERRY VINAIGRETTE XTRA

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE XTRA

$0.50

Buffalo XTRA

$0.50

BBQ XTRA

$0.50

Sweet and Spicy XTRA

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan XTRA

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Brickhouse is an American restaurant with a New Orlean flair in design. Serves lighter fare lunches with a full blown dinner menu. Come and Enjoy!

Location

1333 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

