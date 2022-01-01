Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brickhouse Coffee 447 W. Aten Rd. Suite 2

447 W. Aten rd. Suite 2

Imperial, CA 92251

Hot

Hot Cappuccino

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$2.95+

Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Hot Latte

$4.25+

Hot Americano

$3.90+

Hot Caramel Macchiatto

$5.20+

Hot Brown Sugar Latte

$5.00+

Hot Horchata Latte

$5.00+

Hot Nutella Latte

$5.00+

Hot Mocha

$4.55+

Hot Mexican Mocha

$5.00+

Hot White Chocolate Mocha

$4.80+

Hot Matcha

$5.00+

Hot Chai Latte

$5.00+

Hot 2 Shots Of Espresso

$2.75

Iced

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced Caramel Macchiatto

$5.20+

Iced Americano

$3.90+

Iced Horchata Latte

$5.00+

Iced Brown Sugar Latte

$5.00+

Iced Nutella Latte

$5.00+

Iced Mocha

$4.55+

Iced Mexican Mocha

$5.00+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.80+

Iced Matcha

$5.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

2 Shots Of Espresso Over Ice

$2.75

Non-Coffee

Italian Soda

$3.25+

Bougee Water

$2.50+

Pup Cup

Blended Drinks

Caramel Blend

$5.25+

Horchata Blend

$5.25+

Mocha Blend

$5.25+

White Mocha Blend

$5.25+

Oreo Blend

$5.25+

Vanilla Blend

$5.25+

Sweet Matcha

$5.25+

Birthday Cake Blend

$5.25+

Cinnamon Bun Blend

$5.25+

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$5.00+

Green Magic

$5.00+

Strawberry

$5.00+

Mixed Berry

$5.00+

Mango

$5.00+

Peach

$5.00+

Pina Colada

$5.00+

Strawberry Acai

$5.00+

Teas & Lemonades

Mango Apple Green Tea

$4.00+

Green Tea

$4.00+

Raspberry Green Tea

$4.00+

Peach Black Tea

$4.00+

Green Tea Lemonade

$4.00+

Strawberry Peach Black Tea

$4.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Guava Lemonade

$4.00+

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Sparkling Lemonade

$4.00+

Peach Green Tea

$4.00+

Cucumber Lemonade

$4.00+

Bagels /Other Food

Acai Bowl

$7.25

Overnight Oats

$6.50

Oatmeal

$6.50

Parfait

$6.50

Hot Dog

$5.50

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Plain Bagel

$3.50

Peanut Butter Banana Bagel

$4.25+

Nutella Banana Bagel

$4.25+

Caprese Bagel

$4.50+

Fig Bagel

$4.50+

Salmon Bagel

$5.00+

Cinnamon Toast

$3.25

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Avocado Bagel

$5.00+

Desserts

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Crumb Cake

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Muffin

$3.00

Cookie

$0.85

Rice Crispy Treats

$3.50

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Sandwiches

Carter

$8.00+

Turkey, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, and avocado

Chicken Salad

$7.50+

Chicken salad with onion, tomato, and lettuce

Papa T

$10.00+

A huge club sandwich with provolone, avocado, turkey, chipotle mayo, bacon, ham, roast beef, onion, tomato, American cheese, mayo, and lettuce with three pieces of bread

Tater

$7.50+

Roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli

Oinker

$7.50+

Ham, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and mayo

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Fountain Drinks And Tea

Fountain Drinks

$2.50+

Cold Brews and Nitro

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+

Irish Cream Cold Brew

$5.25+

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$5.25+

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$5.25+

Horchata Cream Cold Brew

$5.25+

Salads

Shirley Salad

$8.00

Soups and Sides

Soup

$5.00+

Sides

$2.50+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location

447 W. Aten rd. Suite 2, Imperial, CA 92251

Directions

