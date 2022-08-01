Brick House Entertainment Group imageView gallery
Salad
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Brick House Entertainment Group

review star

No reviews yet

8807 Indianapolis Blvd

Highland, IN 46322

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.00

Cali Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Chicken sauce

$0.50

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Six fresh jumbo wings - choose from: fried in our southern breading, or one of our signature sauces, buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili, Jala-mango, bang bang sauce - choice of buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Extra Beer Cheese

$2.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Cajun breaded pickle chips, zesty dipping sauce

GG Rolls

$10.00

Pork sausage, sweet peppers, onion, mozzarella, parmesan, and cream

Jalapeño curds

$10.00

Mac & Cheese bites

$10.00Out of stock

Porky Fries

$11.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Sliders

$12.00

Tomato Flatbread

$8.00

Wisconsin White Cheddar Curds

$10.00

Beer battered white cheddar cheese

Pizzas

5 Cheese pizza

$13.00

DBL pepperoni pizza

$14.00

Planet pizza HALF

$8.00

Planet pizza WHOLE

$15.00

Prohibition pizza

$14.00

Sausage & Pep pizza

$14.00

Salads/soups

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, house Caesar, parmesan, house made croutons

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine, bacon, blue cheese, grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, avocado, cucumber

House Salad

$9.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, house made croutons

Cup of soup

$3.00

Bowl of soup

$5.00

Surf and Turf

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Fish N Chips

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

New York Strip

$20.00

Includes Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Pork Chop 10oz.

$13.00

Ribeye Steak 14oz.

$23.00

Includes Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Shrimp Flatbread

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Sides

Add extra $2

$2.00

Bar Fruit

$1.00

Celery/carrots

$2.00

COLESLAW

$3.00

Corn & Black Bean Vegetable

$4.00

CORN & JALAPENO

$4.00

Cup of soup

$3.00

Pita CHIPS

$4.00Out of stock

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Chives

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

No Lettuce salad

$3.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

RICE

$4.00

SAUCES

$0.50

SEASONED FRY

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

STEAK FRY

$4.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$4.00

White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00

Vegetarian | Vegan

PORTABELLA MUSHROOM BURGER

$11.00

Asian marinade with soy sauce, local honey, garlic, special seasoning, topped with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of fries.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Jalapeno cheese tortilla, fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese,crumbles, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Tomato basil tortilla, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato

Ham & Turkey Wrap

$13.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$5.00

Gift Certificate

$10.00

Gift Certificate

$20.00

Shirts/glass

T Shirt

$20.00

Glass

$10.00

Hats

Baseball Hat

$15.00

Tickets

Ticket $20

$20.00

Ticket $15

$15.00

Ticket $12

$12.00

Ticket $10

$10.00

Ticket $40

$40.00

Ticket $25

$25.00

Tickets

$17.50

V1 Theater Rental

V1 August 2022 Theater Rental

$1,000.00

Kacey party

Kacey Party

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8807 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322

Directions

Gallery
Brick House Entertainment Group image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dante's House of Pizza
orange star4.0 • 90
1860 45th Street Munster, IN 46321
View restaurantnext
Danny Z's Grub and Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1860 W 45th St Munster, IN 46321
View restaurantnext
Region Ale - Boulevard Square Schererville
orange starNo Reviews
1080 US Highway 41 Schereville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
The Station Pizzeria - 151 North Glenwood Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
151 North Glenwood Avenue Glenwood, IL 60425
View restaurantnext
ENZO'S - Chicago Heights
orange star4.0 • 574
1710 Chicago Rd Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View restaurantnext
Station 21 American Grill
orange star4.1 • 869
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Highland

State Line Pizza - Highland
orange star4.2 • 47
9521 Indianapolis Blvd Highland, IN 46322
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Highland
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Calumet City
review star
No reviews yet
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston