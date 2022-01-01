  • Home
Brick House Pizza 311 W Main Street, Radford

619 Reviews

$$

311 W Main Street

Radford, VA 24141

Order Again

Appetizer/Share

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.00

3 fresh baked pretzels served with dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.00

served with tortilla chips

Cheese Bread

$6.00

fresh mozzarella with marinara

Pimento Cheese Plate

$8.00

house made pimento cheese served with crostini, crackers, and house made pickles

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

a more shareable option - 25 bites served with dipping sauces

Wood Fired Meatballs

$7.00

pork & beef meatball marinara

Not Pizza

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

pulled chicken tossed in our secret recipe spicy sauce on a toasted bun, served with coleslaw, house made pickles, and chips

Meatball Sandwich

$9.00

beef/pork meatballs covered in marinara & mozzarella on a toasted bun, served with chips

BBQ sandwich

$9.00

shredded pork BBQ marinated in a vinegar sweet sauce (NC Style) served with house made pickles, coleslaw & chips

Wings

Traditional Skillet Wings

$10.00

8 bone-in wings (4 drums, 4 flats) tossed in your choice of sauce with either a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Salads

Side Salad

$4.50

smaller version of our house salad with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$6.00

spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, green/red peppers, onion with your choice of dressing

Spinach Salad

$6.00

spinach, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, grated parmesan served with our house made caesar dressing

Wood Fired Pizza

Create Your Own

$9.00+

tomato sauce, mozzarella +add your toppings

Central D

$13.00+

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, pulled pork, red onion

Farmer's Market

$13.00+

house made traditional white sauce, feta, chicken, spinach. mushroom

Gluten Free Artisan Pizza

$13.00

choose your toppings

Ingles Ferry

$13.00+

tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, fresh basil

Mary Draper

$11.00+

tomato sauce, mozzarella, red/green peppers, onion, mushroom

Rail Yard

$13.00+

mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, green peppers and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese drizzle

The Brick House

$15.00+

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, red/green peppers, red onion, mushrooms

The Foundry

$13.00+

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, bacon

The River

$10.00+

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil

West Main Meatball

$12.00+

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sliced meatballs, fresh basil

Wildwood White

$12.00+

house made traditional white sauce, mozzarella, feta, fresh basil

Desserts

Skillet Cookie

$7.00

chocolate chip cookie baked and topped with ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream w/ Chocolate

$4.00

3 scoops drizzled with chocolate sauce

Side Sauce

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Poppy Seed

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

house made

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Habanero Mango

$0.50

Side Mild

$0.50

Side Hot

$0.50

Side Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Side Teriyaki Ginger

$0.50

Side Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Pizza House Original

Pooney's Original

Large

$16.00

16" parbaked crust (12 slices), topped with mozzarella, +add toppings of your choice for additional charge

Large Everything

$25.00

16" parbaked crust (12 slices), topped with mozzarella & all 6 original PH ingredients (pepperoni, hamburger, ground sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms), *extra mozzarella on top available for additional charge

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

311 W Main Street, Radford, VA 24141

Directions

