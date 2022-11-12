  • Home
Pizza
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar 632 Danbury Road, Ridgefield, CT

584 Reviews

$$

632 Danbury Rd

Ridgefield, CT 06877

Popular Items

Classic Cheese
Margherita
Veg Out

Small Plates

Brick House Bruschetta

Brick House Bruschetta

$12.00

homemade wood fired crostini | tomatoes | basil | fresh garlic | olive oil

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

choice of: buffalo sauce or honey BBQ glaze

Escarole & Beans

Escarole & Beans

$13.00

escarole | white beans add: Italian sausage or wood-fire chicken

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

calamari | fradiavolo marinara sauce

Fried Yuka

Fried Yuka

$13.00

sautéed broccoli rabe | garlic & olive oil

Pasta Fagioli Soup

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$10.00

white beans | ditalini pasta | chicken broth | garlic

Wood Fire Meatballs`

Wood Fire Meatballs`

$14.00

homemade meatballs | marinara sauce | gorgonzola cheese

Homemade Bread

Homemade Bread

$3.00

Four Pieces

Calabresa, Onions & Yuka

$15.00

Salads

Arugula Fennel

$12.00

shaved pecorino cheese | lemon vinaigrette dressing

Brick House Cobb

$14.00

mixed greens | grilled chicken | bacon | gorgonzola cheese | hard-boiled eggs | avocado | herbed oil & vinegar

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine hearts | garlic tortilla crumbs | shaved pecorino cheese | Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.00

mixed greens | cherry tomatoes | carrots | cucumbers | black olives | herbed oil & vinegar

Tuscan Kale

$12.00

goat cheese | cranberries | walnuts | raspberry vinaigrette dressing

In Hand

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

grilled chicken | shoestring potato sticks | arugula | mayo | brioche bun

Buffalo Wrap

$15.00

marinated buffalo chicken | greens | bleu cheese dressing

Swedy Burger

Swedy Burger

$16.00

steak burger | melted Swiss cheese | sautéed mushrooms & sweet onions | brioche bun

Chipotle Burger

Chipotle Burger

$16.00

steak burger | homemade chipotle mayo | fried onions | shoestring potato sticks | mozzarella cheese | brioche bun

Pastas & Mains

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$18.00

onions | garlic | vodka cream sauce

Salmon

Salmon

$26.00

red roasted potatoes | asparagus | champagne cream sauce

Scarpariello

Scarpariello

$23.00

sautéed chicken breast | mushrooms | hot cherry peppers | sausage | white wine sauce | sautéed broccoli rabe

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Artisinal Pizza

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$17.00

tomato sauce | mozzarella cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$20.00

plum tomatoes | fresh basil | olive oil | pecorino Romano cheese

Beeroni

Beeroni

$20.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | mushrooms | onions | kalamata olives

Bianca

$20.00

bacon | ricotta cheese with a touch of lemon

Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

marinated buffalo chicken | bleu cheese

Calabresa

Calabresa

$22.00

tomato sauce | onions | Brazilian smoked sausage | oregano

Clams Casino

Clams Casino

$23.00

clams | bacon | garlic | pecorino cheese

Farm to Table

$20.00

goat cheese | pears | prosciutto | balsamic glaze

Frango Com Catupiry

Frango Com Catupiry

$23.00

tomato sauce | pulled chicken | catupiry cheese

Maiale

Maiale

$20.00

tomato sauce | caramelized onions | Italian pork sausage

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$20.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | bacon | sausage

Veg Out

Veg Out

$20.00

tomato sauce | onions | fresh garlic | green peppers | mushrooms | fresh tomatoes

Zuccola

Zuccola

$20.00

grilled zucchini | mushrooms | gorgonzola creama

The Green Stuff

The Green Stuff

$20.00

sautéed broccoli rabe | Italian pork sausage

Portuguesa

Portuguesa

$24.00

tomato sauce | olives | calabresa | onions | hard boiled eggs | fresh tomatoes | bacon | oregano | olive oil

Calzones

Formaggio

Formaggio

$12.00

ricotta cheese | mozzarella cheese

Tuscany

Tuscany

$15.00

ricotta cheese | mozzarella cheese | sausage | pepperoni | bacon

Caprese

Caprese

$15.00

ricotta cheese | mozzarella cheese | tomatoes | basil

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

tomato sauce | mozzarella cheese

Kids Breadsticks

$7.00

without cheese | side of marinara sauce

Kids Breadsticks w/ Cheese

$8.00

side of marinara sauce

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

without fries | side of marinara sauce

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.00

side of marinara sauce

Kids Fries

$6.00

side order

Kids Pasta

$8.00

choice of penne or linguine | choice of butter or red sauce

One Meatball

One Meatball

$3.25

side order

Desserts

Banana Pizza

Banana Pizza

$22.00

mozzarella cheese | bananas | cinnamon | condensed milk

Nutella & Strawberry Pizza

Nutella & Strawberry Pizza

$22.00

mozzarella cheese | Nutella | strawberries | catupiry cheese | cinnamon | sugar

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

two scoops of ice cream, vanilla, chocolate or both topped with whip cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$10.00

warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center served with a side of vanilla ice cream

Tartufo

Tartufo

$10.00

vanilla and chocolate ice cream ball with an almond and cherry center covered with a hard chocolate shell

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

mascarpone coffee flavored cake

Tres Leite

Tres Leite

$9.00

three milk cake

Zeppole

Zeppole

$12.00

fried dough balls coated with cinnamon and sugar

Root Beer Float

$8.00Out of stock

Sea Salt Caramel Gelato

$7.00

Lemon Galato

$7.00

Butter Crumb Cake

$12.00

Sodas

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Choc Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Cran & Club

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Guarana

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Pellegrino

$10.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Water

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona extra

$6.00

Daura Damm Gluten Free Lager

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Peroni

$7.00

Run Wild Non Alcoholic Brew

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Galactic Coyote

$7.00

White Claw "Pure" Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Thimble Island "Sea Foam" Pale Ale

$7.00

Good Juju

$7.00

Finch "Galactic Coyote"' Watermelon Thai Basil Sour

$7.00

Dragons Milk "White" Stout

$7.00

City Steam "Naughty Nurse" Amber Ale English Style

$7.00

Bad Sons "Great Day"' IPA

$7.00

Samuel Adams Festbier

$7.00

Samuel Adams Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

Samuel Adams Octoberfest

$7.00

Draft Beer

Beer & Bourbon Flight

$16.00

Block Party Pottertown Brewing Co. Lager - Munich Helles

$8.50

Ransack The Universe IPA - American

$8.50

The Mage Relic XX IPA - American

$8.50

Stella Artois Draft Lager - Belgium

$8.50

Stratus Broken Symmetry IPA - New England

$8.50

Night Shift Rotating Tap

$8.50

Wee Heavy

$8.50Out of stock

Newburgh Brown Ale

$8.50Out of stock

Nod Hill Geobunny American IPA

$8.50

Sea Hag IPA

$8.50

Pumpkin Cider

$8.50

Charter Oak Brown Ale

$8.50

Red Wine

Barone Nero

$9.00Out of stock

San Jacopo Chianti Classico

$11.00

Diora Pinot Noir

$12.00

Fat Gaucho Malbec Reserve

$10.00

Fattoria Del Cerro Rosso Montepulciano

$11.00

LAB

$9.00Out of stock

Mondavi

$12.00

Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Zinfandel

$9.00

Merlot

$12.00

Borgianni Chianti Classico BTL

$36.00

Diora Pinot Noir BTL

$46.00

Era BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Fat Gaucho Malbec BTL

$36.00

Fattoria Del Cerro Rosso di Montepulciano BTL

$40.00

Mondavi Bourbon BTL

$46.00

Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$49.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.00

Tenorio BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Victor Vineyards BTL

$35.00Out of stock

Viejo Feo Villa Alegre BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Noble Vines 181 Merlot

$28.00

White Wine

Black Stallion Chardonnay

$10.00

Haymaker Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Luisa Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Masi Masianico

$11.00

Moment de Plaisir

$9.00Out of stock

Palm Rosé

$10.00

Riesling

$9.00

Candoni Prosecco

$10.00

Haymaker Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$36.00

Luisa Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Masi Masianico BTL

$40.00

Black Stallion Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Palm Rosé BTL

$36.00

Miali Single Vineyard BTL

$35.00Out of stock

Moment de Plasir BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Trotamundos BTL

$28.00

Tussock Jumper BTL

$28.00

Happy Bottle

$22.00

Cocktails

Berry Me In Brazil

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Brickhouse Spritz

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Fresh Press

$13.00

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Guaiaba Go To Peru

$13.00

Manhattan Meets Connecticut

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Traditional Caparina

$12.00

Xalapa Passion For You

$13.00

Spirits

Absolut Vodka

$11.00

Mezcal

$14.00

Avua Cachaça

$8.00

Bank Note Whiskey

$11.00

Black Label Whiskey

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Gray Goose Vodka

$13.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$12.00

Lichfield Bourbon

$13.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Premium Shots

Tito's Vodka

$11.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$13.00

Rum Dark Plantation

$10.00

Rum Light Plantation

$10.00

Tequila 1800

$11.00

Gin Tanqueray

$12.00

Rittenhouse Whiskey

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Patron

$13.00

Sake

$12.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Baracrdi Superior

$13.00

Dessert Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

Caffe Corretto

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Pizza Dough

Pizza Dough

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

632 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Directions

Gallery
Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar image
Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar image

