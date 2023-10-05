BREAKFAST

ENTREES

BACON & EGGS

$12.50

3 piece Smoked Bacon with country potatoes and 2 eggs any style. Served with choice of toast.

BREAKFAST BAGEL

$8.25

Your choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Turkey with 2 eggs scrambled and topped with melted cheese on your choice of toasted bagel

BRICK BURRITO

$12.50

Grilled flour tortilla with peppered bacon, cheese, country potatoes and scrambled egg. Served with Chipotle Sour Cream and House Salsa.

BRICK SKILLET

$13.25

Your choice of Andouille Sausage, Peppered Bacon, or Black Forest Ham with sauteed mushroom, red onion, country potatoes, baby spinach and 3 eggs scrambled and topped with melted cheese. Served with toast or tortilla.

CASSIDY SCRAMBLE

$13.25

Special plate named after one of our long time regulars. Egg white scramble with andouille sausage, red onion, mushroom, green onion, cilantro and topped with melted cheese and avocado.

DOUBLE BISCUITS & GRAVY

$9.50

Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage country gravy.

FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

Four pieces of French baguette grilled to a golden brown. Served with syrup.

HAM & EGGS

$12.50

Black Forest Ham with country potatoes and 2 eggs any style. Served with choice of toast.

HAM FRITTATA

$7.50

Two egg frittata with Black Forest ham, baby spinach, mushroom, red onion, black olives, diced tomato topped with melted cheese.

LOW CARB SKILLET

$13.00

Your choice of Andouille Sausage, Peppered Bacon, Black Forest Ham or Turkey Breast with sauteed mushroom, red onion, baby spinach and 4 eggs scrambled and topped with melted cheese.

OATMEAL YOUR WAY

$7.50

Your choice of three toppings. Almonds, apple, banana, blueberries, brown sugar, cinnamon, cranberries, maple syrup, raisins or walnuts. Served with butter and half and half. Oatmeal with 4+ toppings $8.25

OMELETTE YOUR WAY

$13.25

3 egg omelette with your choice of three toppings: bacon, cheese, chili, ham, mushroom, red onion or baby spinach. Served with choice of toast. Additional toppings +$1.00

SAUSAGE & EGGS

$12.50

3 pierce Andouille Sausage with country potatoes and 2 eggs any style. Served with choice of toast.

SHORT STACK OF PANCAKES

$9.00

Two large buttermilk pancakes. Served with maple syrup.

SINGLE BISCUITS & GRAVY

$7.75

Fresh baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage country gravy

THE DEMANDA

$3.00

VEGAN SKILLET

$12.50

Generous portion of sauteed country potatoes, mushroom, red onion, roasted red bell pepper, and baby spinach. Topped with Avocado

VEGGIE BREAKFAST BAGEL

$8.25

2 scrambled eggs with black olives, fresh tomato, red onion, mushroom and baby spinach on a toasted multigrain bagel. Does not come with cheese.

VEGGIE FRITTATA

$7.50

Two egg frittata with baby spinach, mushroom, red onion, black olives, diced tomato topped with crumbled feta cheese.

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

French Toast Special

$13.50Out of stock

Brick Steak & Eggs

$19.99Out of stock

Crepe Special

$12.25

LUNCH

SANDWICHES

BLTA

$13.75

Fresh green leaf lettuce, tomato and avocado with a generous portion of crispy, peppered bacon on your choice of toasted bread.

DELI STYLE

$13.25

Your choice of cheese and bread. Ham, Pastrami, Roast Beef or Turkey. Served with Mayo and Dijon mustard and green leaf, tomato and red onion.

FRENCH DIP

$13.75

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50

Nutty Chicken

$14.25

Shredded chicken breast with celery, red onion, almonds, tarragon and three secret spices. Topped with sliced tomato and green leaf. Can be served as a salad.

The Don

$14.25

Grilled chicken breast with peppered bacon and cheddar cheese on a grilled ciabatta roll with green leaf, tomato, red onion, fresh avocado, mayo and Dijon mustard.

Veggie Delight

$14.25

Avocado, mushroom, red onion, roasted red bell pepper, cucumber, green leaf, and tomato on your choice of toasted bread with house made hummus.

1/2 Nutty Chicken

$9.50

1/2 Veggie Delight

$10.25

1/2 Deli Style

$8.50

1/2 Blta

$9.50

ENTREES

Brick Quesadilla

$13.50

Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, avocado, roasted bell pepper, mushroom, green onion, and spinach. Served with House Salsa & Chipotle Sour Cream Add Grilled Chicken Breast +$1.75

Cheese-A-Dilla

$9.00

Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese Served with House Salsa & Chipotle Sour Cream Add Grilled Chicken Breast +$1.75

SALADS

Soup, Salad & Bread Combo

$9.50

Bowl of Chili or Soup of the Day with a House Side Salad and a garlic bread

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$14.25

Spring mix lettuce with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, black bean corn salsa, diced chicken in BBQ, tri-colored tortilla chips. Served with Cilantro Ranch.

CAESAR

$12.50

Crisp romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts tossed in house made Caesar dressing. Served with grilled baguette. Add chicken +$1.75

CALIFORNIA

$12.50

Spring mix lettuce topped with feta cheese, cherry tomato, sliced cucumber, mushrooms, sliced almonds and dried cranberries with Cilantro Ranch. Served with grilled baguette. Add Chicken +$1.75 Add Avocado +$1.50

COBB SALAD

$12.50

Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with bleu cheese, diced tomato, crispy peppered bacon bits, and hardboiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing. Add Chicken +$1.75 Add Avocado +$1.50

FIESTA CHICKEN SALAD

$14.50

Chopped romaine lettuce with chicken, black olives, diced tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, corn chips and seasoning and tossed in Cilantro Ranch Dressing.

NUTTY CHICKEN SALAD

$14.25

SPINACH SALAD

$12.50

Baby spinach topped with feta cheese, red onion, cherry tomato, crispy peppered bacon and walnuts. Served with Creamy Balsamic and a grilled baguette. Add chicken +$1.75

Custom Salad

$10.00

A la Carte

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

AVOCADO

$1.50

SIDES

Bowl Of Soup

$5.75

Cup Of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Chili

$5.75

Cup of Chili

$4.50

Bowl of Fruit

$5.50

Cup of Fruit

$3.75

Coleslaw

$3.75

Pasta Salad

$3.75

Potato Salad

$3.75

Salad Bread 1 piece

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.75

LUNCH SPECIALS

Brick Bacon Jam Burger

$14.25

Chicken Fajita Panini

$14.25Out of stock

PESTO CHICKEN SAMMY

$14.25Out of stock

Chopped Chicken Salad

$14.25Out of stock

Roast Beef Torta

$13.75

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Brick House Burger

$13.75Out of stock

Prosciutto Flatbread

$12.30Out of stock

CHILDREN'S

ENTREES

One's & Two's

$5.25

Mini Stack

$6.75

Kid Sized French Toast

$5.75

PBJ & FRUIT

$5.50

Single Avocado Toast & Fruit

$5.50

Grilled Cheese & Fruit

$5.50

Hummus & Veggie

$5.50

DRINKS

COFFEE

AMERICANO

$3.00+

BREVE

$4.25+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

COFFEE TO GO

$2.50+

COLD BREW

$3.75+

ESPRESSO SHOTS (2)

$3.00

LATTE

$4.25+

MACHIATO

$4.25+

MOCHA

$5.00+

WHITE MOCHA

$5.00+

TEA

CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.50+

HOT TEA

$3.00+

ICED TEA

$3.00+

TEA STEAMER

$4.00+

SMALL TEA PACKETS

$2.50

BLENDED DRINKS

BLENDED LATTE

$5.25+

BLENDED CARAMEL LATTE

$6.25+

BLENDED MOCHA

$6.25+

BLENDED WHITE MOCHA

$6.25+

MILKSHAKE

$5.00+

SMOOTHIE

$6.00+

GOLD RUSH

$6.50+

MARY MURPHY MOCHA

$6.50+

PEANUT BUTTER DREAM

$6.50+

THE GREEN GOODNESS

$6.50+

PROTEIN SHAKE

$6.25+

SODA & JUICES & MORE

APPLE JUICE (Bottled)

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.75+

Complimentary Water (small)

CRANBERRY / GRAPE JUICE (Bottled)

$2.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.75+

ITALIAN SODA

$4.00+

LEMONADE

$3.00+

MILK

$3.00+

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50+

REDBULL

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

WEEKLY SPECIALS

THAI TEA

$3.00+

MATCHA

$6.00+

BLUEBERRY MIST

$4.00+

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$5.00+

SUMMERS END REDBULL

$4.50+