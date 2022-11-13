Brick & Mortar N/A
567 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02139
Food
6 east coast oysters
blood orange mignonette & salt cured pepper cocktail sauce
12 east coast oysters
blood orange mignonette & salt cured pepper cocktail sauce
single oyster
blood orange mignonette & salt cured pepper cocktail sauce
6 dollar oysters
blood orange mignonette & salt cured pepper cocktail sauce
12 dollar oysters
blood orange mignonette & salt cured pepper cocktail sauce
single dollar oyster
blood orange mignonette & salt cured pepper cocktail sauce
chips & dip
potato gaufrettes & goat cheese tzatziki
caviar
chips, eggs and creme fraiche
deviled eggs
farm fresh organic egg, line-caught albacore tuna, fine herbs, fried capers
castelvetrano green olives
green olives, toasted pignoli nuts, currants, orange
mortadella tartine
dop parmesan, mozzarella, and thinly sliced mortadella on a toasted artisanal baguette
mushroom tartine
mozzarella, parmesan, herb roasted enoki, shimeji, matitake, and shiitake on garlic toasted artisanal baguette
extra chips
gaufrette
chiliwatermelon
Dates
Sardines
HH 6 Oysters
HH 12 Oysters
Beer
border trilogy
little beer + tequila & chaser
artifact
upta camp blueberry cider | 6.8% abv
Long Trail
boulevard brewing american saison | 8.5% abv
notch
left of the dial british style ipa | 4.3% abv
guinness
stout
pacifico
Cerveza Clara 4.4% abv
corona familiar
mexican lager | 4.8% abv
sandbar
newburyport brewing double ipa | 8%abv
Coronita
Miller Hi Life
champagne of beers
Cider BTL Arglette
Wine
Sauvignon Blanc
white | macon-villages | 2020 burgundy, france
Gruner
Kratos
rosé
rosé | famille sumeire "caberet" | grenache | 2021 cótes de provence, france
Public Radio
red | public radio | grenache | 2016 paso robles, california
sangiovese
red | tenuta di gracciano | sangiovese | 2019 montepulciano, italy
sparkling rosé
sparkling rosé | scharffenberger | brut rosé | nv | sonoma, california
sparkling white
sparkling | maison foucher | brut crémant | nv | loire, france
Champagne
B&M Cocktails
Pornstar Daiquiri
1.5oz Vanilla Infused rum 1oz passionfruit Puree .5oz Vanilla Simple .5oz Lime Juice Shake in tin Double Strain into chilled martini glass serve with a shot of prosecco
Her Majesty's Secret Service
2oz Earl Grey infused Vodka .75oz honey syrup .5oz lemon juice Combine in tin and shake Double strain into nick and nora
when doves cry
cimmaron tequila blanco, house made salted grapefruit cordial, campari, fever tree grapefruit soda
electric kool-aid acid test
1.5oz mezcal .75oz strawberry syrup .75oz Amontillado Sherry .75oz lemon juice Combine in tin and shake Double strain into coupe
eastbound & down
1.5oz london dry gin .25oz green chartreuse .75oz lime juice .75oz english cucumber juice .5oz mint syrup Combine in Tin and shake double strain into coupe
Asbury Park
2oz Laird's bonded applejack .5oz Apertivo Cappeletti .5oz Del Professore chinato vermouth combine in double old fashioned glass and stir over ice express orange oil and include peel
Streets Of Gettysburg
1oz Knob Creek 1oz amontillado sherry .5oz benedictine .25oz coffee liqueuer 2 dashes angostura bitters Combine and stir in mixing glass strain into TOF Express orange oil, discard peel
Pencil Thin Moustache
Oldies but Goodies
BAD REPUTATION
BETWEEN THE CHEATS
.75 oz Smith & Cross Rum .75 oz Plantation 5yr .75 oz Banana Liqueur .5 oz Cinnamon Demerara Syrup .5 oz Pineapple Juice .5 oz Fresh Lime Juice Shake with Crushed/Collins/Top With Crushed Orange Rose Between 2 Cherries Batch: 2.25 batch + .5 oz cinn syrup/pineapple/lime
big in japan
2oz st george baller whiskey .75oz del professore chinato vermouth .25 amaro nonino combine and stir in mixing glass strain into DOF express lemon oil and discard peel
BUCK BUCK
1 oz Four Roses Bourbon 1 oz Averna Amaro .5 oz Scented Honey Syrup .75 oz Fresh Lime Juice 1 Dash Orange Bitters Shake / Strain / Collins Glass / Cubed Ice Top up w/ Ginger Beer/Lime Wheel
CASUAL FRIDAY
2 dash Peychaud bitters .75 lemon .75 cocchi Americano .75 pamplemousse .75 edinburgh Dry shake, Collins, crushed, soda top, grapefruit peel
CATFIGHT IN CANCUN
1.5 oz Del Maguey Vida Mezcal .5 oz Cassis .5 oz Lime Float of sparkling Rose Combo shake (one cube) pour over fresh rocks in a DOF top with Rose.
DISCO NAP
1.5 Mezcal .75 Cucumber Syrup .5 Yellow Chartreuse .5 LIme shake/strain/couoe
DOLLYWOOD
2 Bourbon 1 lemon .5 OJ .5 Orgeat 2 d orange bitters shake w/one cube/strain/crushed mint garnish
DR NO
DUCK, YOU SUCKA!
2 dash ango .25 Luxardo maraschino .5 averna 2.25 Mellowcorn rocks, DOF, lemon zest, in
FOUR FIVE SIX
2 oz Bank Note Scotch .5 oz Amaro Abano .5 oz Demerara Syrup Dash Whiskey Barrel Bitters Stirred/Down/Orange Oil
lido shuffle
1oz aperol .5oz Cocchi Americano .5oz yellow chartreuse .5oz lemon juice Combine in tin and Shake dirty dump into collins and top with soda water garnish with orange peel and oil
lord baltimore jack
1oz Pierre Ferand 1840 Cognac .75oz Rittenhouse Rye .5oz benedictine .5oz cynar .75oz lemon juice .75oz raspberry syrup Combine in Tin and shake Dirty dump into collins glass Top with soda water
MAXIMILLIAN AFFAIR
1 Mezcal 1 St Germain .5 Punt e Mes .5 lemon
MEXICAN RADIO
.5 Ginger .75 Lime 1 Pama 2 Tequila dirty dump, dof, orange swath
NAKED LUNCH
2d tiki bitter .5 lemon .75 grapefruit .75 lillet .75 yellow chartreuse .75 mezcal dirty dump, top with crushed, gf swath
ONE ONE THOUSAND
.75 lemon .75 cynar .75 apricot .75 bourbon coupe
PARADICEY
1.5 oz Vodka 1 oz Coconut Syrup .5 oz Passionfruit Syrup .5 oz Fresh Lime 2 Dashes Peychaud’s Bitters Shake/Fine Strain/UP/Nick & Nora Glass No Garnish
PARADISE GARAGE
2d ango .5 cynar .5 Apricot liqeuer 2 scotch stirred, down, no garnish
SENTIMENTAL GENTLEMAN
.5 nux alpina .5 benedictine 2 blended scotch stirred, down
SISTER MARY
1 oz Tequila Cabeza 1 oz St. Germain .75 oz Fresh Grapefruit .25 oz Aperol Shake/Double Strain/Coupe
STREETS OF GETTYSBURG
1 oz Old Overholt Rye Whiskey 1.25 oz Amontillado Sherry .5 oz Benedictine .25 oz St. George’s Coffee Liqueur Dash Angostura Bitters DOF/Build/Rocks/Orange Twist
TEMPORARY FIX
2 Gin .5 cassis .75 lemon .25 simple crushed ice
UNDER THE GUN
1 dash Chili bitters .5 Cassis .75 Lime .75 Velvet Falernum 1 tequila coupe
VELVET ROPE
1 rye 1 pierre ferrand 1840 cognac .5 amaro nonino .5 hibiscus syrup 2 d peychauds 2 d orange bitters stirred/lemon oil
WRECKA STOW
.75 lemon .75 cocchi rosa .75 pamplemousse 1 pisco coupe/boston bitter spray on top
Classic Cocktails
1794
1.5oz rye 1oz campari .75oz sweet vermouth 2 dashes angostura/mole bitters combine and stir in mixing glass strain into coupe and garnish with citrus twist
50/50
1.5oz dry vermouth 1.5oz gin 1 dash orange bitters combine and stir in mixing glass strain into martini glass garnish with lemon oil/peel
Airmail
1oz rum .5oz honey syrup .5oz lime juice combine in tin and shake dirty dump into collins top with cava lime twist garnish
Alaska
2.25oz gin .75oz yellow chartreuse 2 dashes angostura bitters stirred strain into coupe garnish with lemon twist
Alexander
1.5oz gin (Brandy for brandy alexander) .75oz creme de cacao .75oz cream Shake Closed gate strain into martini/coupe glass nutmeg garnish
Algonquin
1.5oz rye .75oz pineapple juice .75oz dry vermouth 1d peychaud's Shake Double strain into coupe
Amaretto Sour
1oz bourbon 1oz amaretto .75oz lemon .5oz simple (egg white optional)
Americano
1oz sweet vermouth 1oz campari build in collins glass with ice and top with soda orange twist
Anejo Highball
Aperol Spritz
2oz aperol in wine glass with ice top with equal parts soda and cava garnish with orange peel
Aviation
2oz gin .5 lemon .25oz maraschino liqueur .25oz creme de violette Shake Double strain into coupe luxardo cherry garnish
Bamboo
1.5oz Dry Sherry 1.5oz Dry Vermouth 2d orange bitters 1d angostura bitters stir strain into coupe garnish with lemon twist
Bee's Knees
2oz gin .75oz lemon .75oz honey syrup
Between the Sheets
1oz white rum 1oz cognac .5oz lemon juice .5oz combier l'orange shake double strain into coupe flamed orange peel
Bijou
1oz gin 1oz sweet vermouth 1oz green chartreuse 1d orange bitters stir strain into coupe lemon twist garnish
Black Russian
Blackthorn
Blinker
Blinker
Blood & Sand
Bobby Burns
Bohemian
Boulevardier
Bramble
Brandy Crusta
Brooklyn
Brown Derby
Caipirinha
Campari Spritz
Champs-Élysée
Chartreuse Swizzle
Chrysanthemum
Cloister
Clover Club
Corn n Oil
Corpse Reviver
Corpse Reviver #2
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Daisy
Dark 'N Stormy
Division Bell
El Diablo
El Presidente
Elderflower Spritz
Espresso Martini
Fitzgerald
Fort Point
French 75
Gibson
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Goldrush
Green Point
Greyhound
Gypsy
Harvey Wallbanger
Hemingway Daiquiri
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Jack Rose
Jasmine
Jungle Bird
Kir
Kir Royal
Last Word
Lemon Drop
Lions Tail
Little Italy
Long Island Iced Tea
Lucien Gaudin
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martinez
Martini
Mexican Firing Squad
Mez Last Word
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Monte Carlo
Moscow Mule
Naked and Famous
Narragansett Cocktail
Negroni
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
Old Cuban
Old Fashioned
Old Pal
Painkiller
Palmetto
Paloma
Paper Plane
Pegu Club
Penicillin
Periodista
Pimm's Cup
Pink Lady
Pisco Sour
Piña Colada
Prado
Prince Edward
Prosecutor
Prospect Park
Puritan
Red Hook
Refined Speech
Rob Roy
Rosita
Rusty Nail
Sazerac
Sbagliato
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Seelback
Sidecar
Silent Third
Sonoma
Tennessee
Teq Last Word
Tequila Sunrise
Tipperary
Tom Collins
Toronto
Vesper
Vieux Carré
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
Whisky Smash
White Russian
Widow's Kiss
Zombie
Shots
4 FOR 20 - DTO
DTO
Diamondback Shot
Crush On A Stripper
Dealer's Choice
Border Trilogy
Bourbon Shot
Fernet Shot
Gin Shot
Green Tea Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Mezcal Shot
Rum Shot
Rye Shot
Sangrita
Tequila Shot
Vodka Shot
Whiskey Shot
Amari
Brandy
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Mezcal
Rum
Well Rum Light
Well Rum Dark
4 Square/Indelible
4 Square/Isonomy
4 Square/Sovereignty
4 Square/Special 2009
4 Square/Zin Cask
Avua Cachça
Bacardi Ron Superior 1909
Berry Bros/Panama
Flor De Cana 12 year
Graffiti Alley
Holmes Cay/17 yr Fiji
JM Rhum/15 Year
Long Pond/Jamaica
Mount Gay XO
Privateer/ Navy Yard
Privateer/Queen's Share
Privateer/Tres Aromatique
Real McCoy 12 yr Barbados
Real McCoy/12 Year
Rhum Clement VSOP
Rhum JM/Gold/Martinique
Ron Navassos Palazzi
Ron Navazos/Cask Strength
Sailor Jerry
Smith & Cross
Stiggins Pineapple
Worthy Park
Tequila
Well Tequila
Tequila Ocho
Tequila Ocho/Reposado
Tequila Ocho/Anejo
Tequila Ocho/Barrel
Don Julio/70 Anejo Clara
Forteleza/Still Strength
Siete Leguas/Reposado
Cazadores/Reposado
Cazadores/Extra Anejo
Siembra Valles/Blanco
Siembra Valles/Reposado
Siembra Valles/Ancestral
Whiskey
Well Bourbon
Bookers/Donohoe's 2020
Brekenridge
Eagle Rare 10 Year
Elijah Craig 18
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Henry Mckenna/10 year
Hudson/Bright Lights
Jack Daniel's Bonded
JH Cutter/Blended
Knob Creek/9 year
Larceny
Michters Sour Mash
Old Fitzgerald 17
Old Forester/1920 Prohibition
Parker's Heritage/11 year
St George Baller
Jameson
Glendalough/2 Barre
Redbreast/15 year
Tullamore Dew
Tyrconnell/10 year
West Cork/Black Cask
Fukano/Vault Reserve
Hatozaki Small Batch
Matsui/Sakura Cask
Nikka/Barrel
Nikka/Coffey Grain
Suntory Toki
Yamato/Mizunara
Well Rye
Catocin Creek/Roundstone
Catoctic Creek Ragnarok
Catoctin Creek 92 Proof
Catoctin Creek Cask Proof
Elijah Craig Rye
High n' Wicked/5 year
Mad River/Revolution
Piggyback
Pikesville Straight
Rittenhouse/Bonded Rye
Whistle Pig/Farmstock
Whistlepig 12
Well Scotch
Balvenie/Caribbean/14 year
Balvenie/17 year
Dewar's White Label
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich/18 year
Glenlivet/12 year
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Lagavulin/8 year
Macallan 12
Monkey Shoulder
Talisker Amoroso 10
NA Bev
Fever Tree Ginger Ale
galvanina organic peach tea
saratoga spring water
mocktail
mockjito
saratoga sparkling water
coke
sprite
gingerale
ginger beer
cranberry juice
orange juice
lemonade
grapefruit juice
grapefruit soda
pineapple juice
limeade
soda water
diet coke
The Book
Craft Cocktail Bar
567 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
