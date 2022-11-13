A map showing the location of Brick & Mortar N/AView gallery

Brick & Mortar N/A

review star

No reviews yet

567 Massachusetts Avenue

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Food

6 east coast oysters

$18.00

blood orange mignonette & salt cured pepper cocktail sauce

12 east coast oysters

$32.00

blood orange mignonette & salt cured pepper cocktail sauce

single oyster

$3.00

blood orange mignonette & salt cured pepper cocktail sauce

6 dollar oysters

$6.00

blood orange mignonette & salt cured pepper cocktail sauce

12 dollar oysters

$12.00

blood orange mignonette & salt cured pepper cocktail sauce

single dollar oyster

$1.00

blood orange mignonette & salt cured pepper cocktail sauce

chips & dip

$10.00

potato gaufrettes & goat cheese tzatziki

caviar

$49.00

chips, eggs and creme fraiche

deviled eggs

$9.00

farm fresh organic egg, line-caught albacore tuna, fine herbs, fried capers

castelvetrano green olives

$8.00

green olives, toasted pignoli nuts, currants, orange

mortadella tartine

$15.00

dop parmesan, mozzarella, and thinly sliced mortadella on a toasted artisanal baguette

mushroom tartine

$15.00

mozzarella, parmesan, herb roasted enoki, shimeji, matitake, and shiitake on garlic toasted artisanal baguette

extra chips

$5.00

gaufrette

chiliwatermelon

Dates

$11.00

Sardines

$15.00

HH 6 Oysters

$9.00

HH 12 Oysters

$18.00

Beer

border trilogy

$14.00

little beer + tequila & chaser

artifact

$10.00

upta camp blueberry cider | 6.8% abv

Long Trail

$10.00

boulevard brewing american saison | 8.5% abv

notch

$10.00

left of the dial british style ipa | 4.3% abv

guinness

$9.00

stout

pacifico

$6.00

Cerveza Clara 4.4% abv

corona familiar

$16.00

mexican lager | 4.8% abv

sandbar

$12.00

newburyport brewing double ipa | 8%abv

Coronita

$4.00

Miller Hi Life

$5.00

champagne of beers

Cider BTL Arglette

$29.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

white | macon-villages | 2020 burgundy, france

Gruner

$13.00

Kratos

$12.00

rosé

$15.00

rosé | famille sumeire "caberet" | grenache | 2021 cótes de provence, france

Public Radio

$15.00

red | public radio | grenache | 2016 paso robles, california

sangiovese

$18.00

red | tenuta di gracciano | sangiovese | 2019 montepulciano, italy

sparkling rosé

$14.00

sparkling rosé | scharffenberger | brut rosé | nv | sonoma, california

sparkling white

$13.00

sparkling | maison foucher | brut crémant | nv | loire, france

Champagne

Dom Pérignon BTL

$375.00

Pol Roger BTL

$110.00

GH Mumm BTL

$150.00

Schramsberg Blanc BTL

$75.00

Champagne Deutz BTL

$275.00

Veuve Clicquot BTL

$130.00

B&M Cocktails

Pornstar Daiquiri

$15.00

1.5oz Vanilla Infused rum 1oz passionfruit Puree .5oz Vanilla Simple .5oz Lime Juice Shake in tin Double Strain into chilled martini glass serve with a shot of prosecco

Her Majesty's Secret Service

$14.00

2oz Earl Grey infused Vodka .75oz honey syrup .5oz lemon juice Combine in tin and shake Double strain into nick and nora

when doves cry

$14.00

cimmaron tequila blanco, house made salted grapefruit cordial, campari, fever tree grapefruit soda

electric kool-aid acid test

$15.00

1.5oz mezcal .75oz strawberry syrup .75oz Amontillado Sherry .75oz lemon juice Combine in tin and shake Double strain into coupe

eastbound & down

$14.00

1.5oz london dry gin .25oz green chartreuse .75oz lime juice .75oz english cucumber juice .5oz mint syrup Combine in Tin and shake double strain into coupe

Asbury Park

$14.00

2oz Laird's bonded applejack .5oz Apertivo Cappeletti .5oz Del Professore chinato vermouth combine in double old fashioned glass and stir over ice express orange oil and include peel

Streets Of Gettysburg

$15.00

1oz Knob Creek 1oz amontillado sherry .5oz benedictine .25oz coffee liqueuer 2 dashes angostura bitters Combine and stir in mixing glass strain into TOF Express orange oil, discard peel

Pencil Thin Moustache

$14.00

Oldies but Goodies

BAD REPUTATION

$14.00

BETWEEN THE CHEATS

$15.00

.75 oz Smith & Cross Rum .75 oz Plantation 5yr .75 oz Banana Liqueur .5 oz Cinnamon Demerara Syrup .5 oz Pineapple Juice .5 oz Fresh Lime Juice Shake with Crushed/Collins/Top With Crushed Orange Rose Between 2 Cherries Batch: 2.25 batch + .5 oz cinn syrup/pineapple/lime

big in japan

$16.00

2oz st george baller whiskey .75oz del professore chinato vermouth .25 amaro nonino combine and stir in mixing glass strain into DOF express lemon oil and discard peel

BUCK BUCK

$14.00

1 oz Four Roses Bourbon 1 oz Averna Amaro .5 oz Scented Honey Syrup .75 oz Fresh Lime Juice 1 Dash Orange Bitters Shake / Strain / Collins Glass / Cubed Ice Top up w/ Ginger Beer/Lime Wheel

CASUAL FRIDAY

$14.00

2 dash Peychaud bitters .75 lemon .75 cocchi Americano .75 pamplemousse .75 edinburgh Dry shake, Collins, crushed, soda top, grapefruit peel

CATFIGHT IN CANCUN

$14.00

1.5 oz Del Maguey Vida Mezcal .5 oz Cassis .5 oz Lime Float of sparkling Rose Combo shake (one cube) pour over fresh rocks in a DOF top with Rose.

DISCO NAP

$15.00

1.5 Mezcal .75 Cucumber Syrup .5 Yellow Chartreuse .5 LIme shake/strain/couoe

DOLLYWOOD

$14.00

2 Bourbon 1 lemon .5 OJ .5 Orgeat 2 d orange bitters shake w/one cube/strain/crushed mint garnish

DR NO

$15.00

DUCK, YOU SUCKA!

$16.00

2 dash ango .25 Luxardo maraschino .5 averna 2.25 Mellowcorn rocks, DOF, lemon zest, in

FOUR FIVE SIX

$15.00

2 oz Bank Note Scotch .5 oz Amaro Abano .5 oz Demerara Syrup Dash Whiskey Barrel Bitters Stirred/Down/Orange Oil

lido shuffle

$14.00

1oz aperol .5oz Cocchi Americano .5oz yellow chartreuse .5oz lemon juice Combine in tin and Shake dirty dump into collins and top with soda water garnish with orange peel and oil

lord baltimore jack

$15.00

1oz Pierre Ferand 1840 Cognac .75oz Rittenhouse Rye .5oz benedictine .5oz cynar .75oz lemon juice .75oz raspberry syrup Combine in Tin and shake Dirty dump into collins glass Top with soda water

MAXIMILLIAN AFFAIR

$15.00

1 Mezcal 1 St Germain .5 Punt e Mes .5 lemon

MEXICAN RADIO

$14.00

.5 Ginger .75 Lime 1 Pama 2 Tequila dirty dump, dof, orange swath

NAKED LUNCH

$16.00

2d tiki bitter .5 lemon .75 grapefruit .75 lillet .75 yellow chartreuse .75 mezcal dirty dump, top with crushed, gf swath

ONE ONE THOUSAND

$14.00

.75 lemon .75 cynar .75 apricot .75 bourbon coupe

PARADICEY

$14.00

1.5 oz Vodka 1 oz Coconut Syrup .5 oz Passionfruit Syrup .5 oz Fresh Lime 2 Dashes Peychaud’s Bitters Shake/Fine Strain/UP/Nick &amp; Nora Glass No Garnish

PARADISE GARAGE

$15.00

2d ango .5 cynar .5 Apricot liqeuer 2 scotch stirred, down, no garnish

SENTIMENTAL GENTLEMAN

$15.00

.5 nux alpina .5 benedictine 2 blended scotch stirred, down

SISTER MARY

$15.00

1 oz Tequila Cabeza 1 oz St. Germain .75 oz Fresh Grapefruit .25 oz Aperol Shake/Double Strain/Coupe

STREETS OF GETTYSBURG

$14.00

1 oz Old Overholt Rye Whiskey 1.25 oz Amontillado Sherry .5 oz Benedictine .25 oz St. George’s Coffee Liqueur Dash Angostura Bitters DOF/Build/Rocks/Orange Twist

TEMPORARY FIX

$15.00

2 Gin .5 cassis .75 lemon .25 simple crushed ice

UNDER THE GUN

$14.00

1 dash Chili bitters .5 Cassis .75 Lime .75 Velvet Falernum 1 tequila coupe

VELVET ROPE

$16.00

1 rye 1 pierre ferrand 1840 cognac .5 amaro nonino .5 hibiscus syrup 2 d peychauds 2 d orange bitters stirred/lemon oil

WRECKA STOW

$14.00

.75 lemon .75 cocchi rosa .75 pamplemousse 1 pisco coupe/boston bitter spray on top

Classic Cocktails

1794

$15.00

1.5oz rye 1oz campari .75oz sweet vermouth 2 dashes angostura/mole bitters combine and stir in mixing glass strain into coupe and garnish with citrus twist

50/50

$16.00

1.5oz dry vermouth 1.5oz gin 1 dash orange bitters combine and stir in mixing glass strain into martini glass garnish with lemon oil/peel

Airmail

$14.00

1oz rum .5oz honey syrup .5oz lime juice combine in tin and shake dirty dump into collins top with cava lime twist garnish

Alaska

$16.00

2.25oz gin .75oz yellow chartreuse 2 dashes angostura bitters stirred strain into coupe garnish with lemon twist

Alexander

$16.00

1.5oz gin (Brandy for brandy alexander) .75oz creme de cacao .75oz cream Shake Closed gate strain into martini/coupe glass nutmeg garnish

Algonquin

$15.00

1.5oz rye .75oz pineapple juice .75oz dry vermouth 1d peychaud's Shake Double strain into coupe

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

1oz bourbon 1oz amaretto .75oz lemon .5oz simple (egg white optional)

Americano

$13.00

1oz sweet vermouth 1oz campari build in collins glass with ice and top with soda orange twist

Anejo Highball

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

2oz aperol in wine glass with ice top with equal parts soda and cava garnish with orange peel

Aviation

$16.00

2oz gin .5 lemon .25oz maraschino liqueur .25oz creme de violette Shake Double strain into coupe luxardo cherry garnish

Bamboo

$15.00

1.5oz Dry Sherry 1.5oz Dry Vermouth 2d orange bitters 1d angostura bitters stir strain into coupe garnish with lemon twist

Bee's Knees

$14.00

2oz gin .75oz lemon .75oz honey syrup

Between the Sheets

$15.00

1oz white rum 1oz cognac .5oz lemon juice .5oz combier l'orange shake double strain into coupe flamed orange peel

Bijou

$16.00

1oz gin 1oz sweet vermouth 1oz green chartreuse 1d orange bitters stir strain into coupe lemon twist garnish

Black Russian

$14.00

Blackthorn

$16.00

Blinker

$14.00

Blinker

$14.00

Blood & Sand

$15.00

Bobby Burns

$15.00

Bohemian

$14.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Bramble

$15.00

Brandy Crusta

$15.00

Brooklyn

$16.00

Brown Derby

$14.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Campari Spritz

$14.00

Champs-Élysée

$17.00

Chartreuse Swizzle

$16.00

Chrysanthemum

$14.00

Cloister

$15.00

Clover Club

$16.00

Corn n Oil

$15.00

Corpse Reviver

$15.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Daisy

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$15.00

Division Bell

$16.00

El Diablo

$15.00

El Presidente

$16.00

Elderflower Spritz

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Fitzgerald

$14.00

Fort Point

$16.00

French 75

$14.00

Gibson

$16.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Gin Fizz

$15.00

Goldrush

$14.00

Green Point

$16.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Gypsy

$16.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$13.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Hurricane

$16.00

Jack Rose

$15.00

Jasmine

$14.00

Jungle Bird

$16.00

Kir

$14.00

Kir Royal

$15.00

Last Word

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Lions Tail

$14.00

Little Italy

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Lucien Gaudin

$16.00

Madras

$14.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martinez

$16.00

Martini

$15.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$14.00

Mez Last Word

$15.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$15.00

Monte Carlo

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Naked and Famous

$15.00

Narragansett Cocktail

$16.00

Negroni

$15.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$15.00

Old Cuban

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Old Pal

$15.00

Painkiller

$15.00

Palmetto

$16.00

Paloma

$14.00

Paper Plane

$16.00

Pegu Club

$14.00

Penicillin

$15.00

Periodista

$16.00

Pimm's Cup

$14.00

Pink Lady

$16.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Piña Colada

$15.00

Prado

$15.00

Prince Edward

$16.00

Prosecutor

$15.00

Prospect Park

$15.00

Puritan

$17.00

Red Hook

$16.00

Refined Speech

$15.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Rosita

$15.00

Rusty Nail

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Sbagliato

$14.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Seelback

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Silent Third

$14.00

Sonoma

$15.00

Tennessee

$15.00

Teq Last Word

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tipperary

$16.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Toronto

$16.00

Vesper

$16.00

Vieux Carré

$16.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Whisky Smash

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Widow's Kiss

$16.00

Zombie

$16.00

Shots

4 FOR 20 - DTO

$20.00

DTO

$5.00

Diamondback Shot

$10.00

Crush On A Stripper

$7.00

Dealer's Choice

$9.00

Border Trilogy

$14.00

Bourbon Shot

$8.00

Fernet Shot

$7.00

Gin Shot

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Mezcal Shot

$8.00

Rum Shot

$8.00

Rye Shot

$8.00

Sangrita

$3.00

Tequila Shot

$8.00

Vodka Shot

$8.00

Whiskey Shot

$8.00

Amari

Amaro di Angostura

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Braulio

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Cynar

$9.00

Dolin Genepy

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fernet Menta

$9.00

Fernet Vallet

$9.00

Luxardo Abano

$9.00

Meletti

$9.00

Montenegro

$13.00

Nonino

$14.00

Sfumato Rabarbaro

$9.00

Vecchio del Capo

$9.00

Zucca Rabarbaro

$10.00

Brandy

Pierre Ferrand/1840

$13.00

Chateau Arton/2005

$40.00

Chateau Leberon/Armagnac

$47.00

Domaine D'Aurensan/Armagnac

$40.00

Hennessey VS

$15.00

Paul Beau/Hors D'age

$35.00

Pierre Ferrand/des Anges

$19.00

Pierre Ferrand/Renegade 2

$24.00

Pierre Ferrand/Renegade 3

$24.00

Singani 63

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin

$12.00

Bols Genever

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$16.00

Botanist

$16.00

Ford's

$12.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Mahon

$15.00

Ransom

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Ancho Reyes

$14.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Brevans

$16.00

Chambord

$13.00

Chartreuse/Green

$15.00

Chartreuse/Yellow

$15.00

Creme De Cacao

$10.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$11.00

MALORT

$12.00

Pimm's

$12.00

Mezcal

Well Mezcal

$12.00

Del Maguey/Pechuga

$36.00

Del Maguey/Tobala

$27.00

Del Maguey/Tepextate

$42.00

El Jolgorio/Barril

$25.00

El Jolgorio/Pechuga

$26.00

El Jolgorio/Tepezate

$27.00

El Jolgorio/Tobala

$25.00

Mal de Amor

$21.00

Pierde Almas/Dobodaan

$30.00

Sombra

$16.00

Rum

Well Rum Light

$12.00

Well Rum Dark

$12.00

4 Square/Indelible

$24.00

4 Square/Isonomy

$38.00

4 Square/Sovereignty

$24.00

4 Square/Special 2009

$25.00

4 Square/Zin Cask

$19.00

Avua Cachça

$13.00

Bacardi Ron Superior 1909

$13.00

Berry Bros/Panama

$24.00

Flor De Cana 12 year

$17.00

Graffiti Alley

$19.00

Holmes Cay/17 yr Fiji

$29.00

JM Rhum/15 Year

$44.00

Long Pond/Jamaica

$35.00

Mount Gay XO

$18.00

Privateer/ Navy Yard

$23.00

Privateer/Queen's Share

$17.00

Privateer/Tres Aromatique

$20.00

Real McCoy 12 yr Barbados

$15.00

Real McCoy/12 Year

$16.00

Rhum Clement VSOP

$21.00

Rhum JM/Gold/Martinique

$15.00

Ron Navassos Palazzi

$23.00

Ron Navazos/Cask Strength

$23.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Smith & Cross

$15.00

Stiggins Pineapple

$13.00

Worthy Park

$22.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$12.00

Tequila Ocho

$14.00

Tequila Ocho/Reposado

$16.00

Tequila Ocho/Anejo

$18.00

Tequila Ocho/Barrel

$20.00

Don Julio/70 Anejo Clara

$24.00

Forteleza/Still Strength

$16.00

Siete Leguas/Reposado

$16.00

Cazadores/Reposado

$15.00

Cazadores/Extra Anejo

$18.00

Siembra Valles/Blanco

$16.00

Siembra Valles/Reposado

$17.00

Siembra Valles/Ancestral

$27.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Reyka

$13.00

Tito's

$13.00

Whiskey

Well Bourbon

$12.00

Bookers/Donohoe's 2020

$24.00

Brekenridge

$15.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$15.00

Elijah Craig 18

$60.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$18.00

Henry Mckenna/10 year

$17.00

Hudson/Bright Lights

$16.00

Jack Daniel's Bonded

$15.00

JH Cutter/Blended

$19.00

Knob Creek/9 year

$16.00

Larceny

$13.00

Michters Sour Mash

$16.00

Old Fitzgerald 17

$64.00

Old Forester/1920 Prohibition

$20.00

Parker's Heritage/11 year

$44.00

St George Baller

$14.00

Jameson

$13.00

Glendalough/2 Barre

$14.00

Redbreast/15 year

$26.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Tyrconnell/10 year

$17.00

West Cork/Black Cask

$16.00

Fukano/Vault Reserve

$22.00

Hatozaki Small Batch

$14.00

Matsui/Sakura Cask

$19.00

Nikka/Barrel

$30.00

Nikka/Coffey Grain

$19.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Yamato/Mizunara

$17.00

Well Rye

$12.00

Catocin Creek/Roundstone

$19.00

Catoctic Creek Ragnarok

$28.00

Catoctin Creek 92 Proof

$22.00

Catoctin Creek Cask Proof

$28.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$13.00

High n' Wicked/5 year

$22.00

Mad River/Revolution

$16.00

Piggyback

$15.00

Pikesville Straight

$16.00

Rittenhouse/Bonded Rye

$14.00

Whistle Pig/Farmstock

$25.00

Whistlepig 12

$25.00

Well Scotch

$12.00

Balvenie/Caribbean/14 year

$22.00

Balvenie/17 year

$32.00

Dewar's White Label

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12

$17.00

Glenfiddich/18 year

$29.00

Glenlivet/12 year

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$15.00

Lagavulin/8 year

$20.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Talisker Amoroso 10

$20.00

NA Bev

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$5.00

galvanina organic peach tea

$5.00

saratoga spring water

$9.00

mocktail

$9.00

mockjito

$9.00

saratoga sparkling water

$9.00

coke

$2.00

sprite

$2.00

gingerale

$2.00

ginger beer

$4.50

cranberry juice

$3.00

orange juice

$6.00

lemonade

$6.00

grapefruit juice

$6.00

grapefruit soda

$5.00

pineapple juice

$5.00

limeade

$6.00

soda water

$2.00

diet coke

$2.00

The Book

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft Cocktail Bar

Location

567 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

