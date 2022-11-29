Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brick River Cider KC

1701 McGee Street Suite 200

Kansas City, MO 64108

Order Again

Draft Cider

Homestead 16 oz.

$5.00

Cornerstone 16 oz.

$5.00

Sweet Lou's 10 oz.

$5.00

Homestead Peach 10 oz.

$5.00

Firehouse Rosé 10 oz.

$5.00

Mission Mango

$5.00

Foundation 10 oz.

$5.00

Summer Tart 10 oz.

$5.00

Autumn Spice 10 oz.

$5.00

Winter Hop 10 oz.

$5.00

Cucumber Basil

$5.00

Green Apple Lemongrass Spritz 10oz.

$5.00

Tasting Flight

$12.00

Pub Pass

4oz Taster

$3.00

Bottle/Can Beer

16 oz Can

$6.00

12 oz Can

$5.00

Brunch Drinks

Bottomless Peach Mimosa

$8.00

Peach Mimosa Refill

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Hot Irish Cider

$7.00

Package Cider

Homestead 4 Pack

$9.99

Cornerstone 4 Pack

$9.99

Sweet Lou's 4 Pack

$9.99

Homestead Peach 4 Pack

$9.99

Firehouse Rose 4 Pack

$11.99

Winter Hop 4 Pack

$10.99

Summer Tart 4 Pack

$10.99

Autumn Spice 4 Pack

$10.99

Mixed 4 Pack (In-Store Only)

$10.99

Cucumber Basil 4 Pack

$7.99

Green Apple Lemongrass 4 Pack

$7.99

Growlers

New Growler

$5.00

Homestead Growler

$8.99

Cornerstone Growler

$8.99

Sweet Lou's Growler

$8.99

Homestead Peach Growler

$8.99

Firehouse Rosé Growler

$10.99

Foundation Growler

$8.99

Winter Hop Growler

$9.99

Summer Tart Growler

$9.99

Autumn Spice Growler

$9.99

Spritz Growler

$8.99

Mission Mango Growler

$9.99

Five Dollar Fill (Blue 750mL Growler)

$5.00

Kegs

1/6 Barrel Sweet Lou

$85.00

1/6 Barrel Peach

$85.00

Appetizers

Cider Brined Wings

$14.00

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Flatbreads

Ozark Forest Flatbread

$10.00

Damascus Flatbread

$10.00

Americano Flatbread

$11.00

Texas Flatbread

$11.00

Salads

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches & Entrees

Mushroom Risotto

$15.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Orchard Grill Sandwich

$11.00

Portabella Grill Sandwich

$11.00

French Onion Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Brick River Burger

$11.00

Stuffed Burger

$14.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Side Orders & Desserts

Side of Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Chocolate Torte

$5.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Brunch

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Chicken & Cheesy Grits

$13.00

Brick River Breakfast

$8.00

Western Omelet

$9.00

Spinach, Mushroom & Fontina Omelet

$9.00

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Hot Oatmeal

$7.00

Side Hash Browns

$3.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side Cheesy Grits

$4.00

Side 3 Pc. Bacon

$3.00

Side 2 Eggs

$3.00

Side Belgian Waffle

$5.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Hats

Solid Red Hat

$20.00

Maroon Trucker Hat

$20.00

Other

Take-Home Glass (with pour)

$2.00

Branded Tulip Glass

$4.00

Metal Can Sign

$20.00

BRC Patch

$2.00

Firehouse Sticker

$2.00

Sprtiz Can Sticker

$2.00

Homestead Can Sticker

$2.00

Sweet Lou's Can Sticker

$2.00

Round Peach 3 x 3 Sticker

$2.00

BRC 5x5 Large Sticker

$4.00

BRC Pride Sticker

$3.00

Can Magnet

$3.00

750mL Blue Stainless Growler

$25.00

Tote Bag

$15.00

Shirts/Tops

Old Style T Shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Purple Tulip Glass Shirt

$20.00

Grey Tank Shirt

$20.00

Pride Flag Shirt

$20.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
We craft hard cider from regionally grown fresh fruits, always gluten free, never from concentrate. Our scratch kitchen features a casual menu of flatbreads, salads, chicken wings and sharable plates.

1701 McGee Street Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64108

