Brick’s Pub and Grub

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Apps

Caprese Platter

$9.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.49

Chips and Queso

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.49

Nachos

$9.99

Beef Nachos

$13.49

Chicken Nachos

$13.98

Steak Nachos

$14.48

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Lettuce Wraps

$10.49

Edamame

$8.99

Spicy Edamame

$9.49

Soft Pretzels

$9.49

Potato Skins

$9.99

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$9.49

Half Nacho

$4.99

Half Beef Nacho

$6.75

Half Chicken Nacho

$6.99

Half Steak Nacho

$7.25

Wings

Wings (8)

$10.99

Wings (12)

$14.49

Burgers

Plain Jane Burger

$11.49

Cheesy Burger

$11.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Southwest Burger

$12.99

Brisco Melt

$12.49

Kids

Kids Tenders

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids PB&J

$7.99

Entrees

ABLT

$12.49

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Sammie

$11.99

Fried Steak

$12.49

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$12.49

Reuben

$12.49

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Steak & Swiss

$13.99

Turkey Avocado

$12.49

Turkey Club

$12.49

Hot Dog

$9.99

Brunch Buffet

$20.00

Tacos

Ground Beef Tacos

$8.49

Chicken Tacos

$9.49

Steak Tacos

$9.99

Salads

House Salad

$10.49

Caesar Salad

$10.49

Cranberry Feta Salad

$11.49

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Spicy Fries

$3.49

Tots

$2.99

Spicy Tots

$3.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Baked Potato Salad

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.49

Side Caesar

$4.49

Side Cran Feta

$4.99

Cup Chili

$5.49

Bowl Chili

$7.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Barqs

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Strawbery Tea

$2.99

Peach Lemonade

$2.99

Peach Tea

$2.99

Energy Drink

$2.99

Sugarfree Redbull

$3.99

Monster Zero

$3.99

Monster Orange Zero

$3.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.99

Coffee

$2.79

Dippers and Extras

Ranch

$0.49

Chipotle Ranch

$0.49

Poblano Ranch

$0.49

Beer Cheese

$0.49

Queso

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

BBQ

$0.49

Honey BBQ

$0.49

Guac

$1.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.49

Kickin' Parm

$0.49

Mayo

Buffalo

$0.49

Bricks Hot

$0.49

Remoulade

$0.49

Salsa

$0.49

Chili Cheese Toppings

$1.99

Bowl Salsa

$0.99

Bowl Queso

$1.99

Bowl Guac

$3.99

Sour Cream

$0.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Pub located in historic downtown Lee's Summit offering above average bar food, 32 draft beers, an array of signature cocktails, and entertainment 5 nights a week!

Website

Location

18 SE 3rd St, Lees Summit, MO 64063

Directions

