Brick's Woodfired Pizza Co.

Popular Items

The Brick
Bougie Basic Brick
Classic Pepperoni

Pizza

The Brick

$13.00

Our signature pizza will not leave you disappointed. This is the pizza that started our journey and comes with our homemade sauce, pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, tomatoes, chunks of mozzarella, and fresh basil.

Bougie Basic Brick

$13.00

The Bougie Basic Brick is a fancier spin on the Basic Brick. This pizza will come with our homemade sauce, chunks of mozzarella, matchstick pepperoni, bacon, pesto, jalapeños, and then topped with balsamic glaze and basil.

The Basic Brick

$12.00

It’s okay to be basic. We encourage it. This simple pizza includes our homemade sauce, pepperoni, chunks of mozzarella, and fresh basil.

Quattro Formaggi

$12.00

So…you like fancy cheese? Us too. This four-cheese blend includes pecorino romano, fontina, parmesan, and mozzarella all layered on top of our homemade sauce.

Hold The Meat (HTM)

$12.00

This one is for the veggie lovers! HTM comes with our traditional pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, drops of pesto, and then drizzled with a balsamic glaze and fresh basil. This pizza can easily become vegan, as well. Request no cheese or basil for the vegan option.

Prosciutto Bestemmia

$12.00

A slight variation on the classic “Hawaiian” pizza. Chunks of mozzarella, prosciutto and pineapple will deliver the balance of sweet and salty you are craving.

Classic Pepperoni

$10.00

In the mood for a simple and classic pizza? This pizza includes traditional rounds of pepperoni with shredded mozzarella and our homemade pizza sauce.

Margherita

$11.00

The yardstick by which all Neapolitan pizzas are measured. Our fresh made sauce, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella and fresh basil combines for an old-world flavor that will transport you to Naples.

Choose your own Adventure

$11.00

Want to be the architect of your own adventure? Build your own pizza from these toppings: Traditional pepperoni, “Matchstick” Pepperoni, “Matchstick” Salami, Prosciutto, Tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Jalapeno peppers, Fresno peppers and Basil.

Classic Cheese

$10.00

Does a pile of shredded mozzarella cheese and homemade pizza sauce sound like a dream to you? This classic cheese pizza is the one for you!

Scarletto

$9.50Out of stock

This is for the little ones in your life! Pick two of their favorite toppings and we will add it to our kids sized pizza crust.

Cup of sauce

$0.50

Cup of pesto

$0.50

Cup of ranch

$0.50

Sweet and Salty Stinger

$13.00

Salami, Prosciutto, Pesto snuggled in Shredded Mozzarella finished with Mike's Hot Honey drizzled over the top and a ring around the crust.

Boss Brick

$15.00

Feinally Enough Pepperoni

$13.00

Literally 50 slices of pepperoni to curb your obsession.

Appetizer

Our fresh made focaccia bread cut into strips and served with either our pizza sauce or pesto.

Focaccia Sticks

$4.00Out of stock

Our scratch-made Focaccia bread cut into strips perfect for eating by themselves or dip them in our signature pizza or pesto sauce!

Cheesy Focaccia Sticks

$5.00Out of stock

Just like our dipping sticks but loaded with mozzarella cheese and slid into the oven for a cheesy delight.

Bread sticks

$7.00

Dessert

You will love this delicious coffee-flavored dessert made with lady fingers and whipped topping.

Britt's Tiramisu

$5.00Out of stock

This is an Italian delight created from scratch-made lady fingers, mascarpone cheese, espresso and topped with mocha powder.

Giant Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

6 inch giant chocolate chunk cookie made fresh daily!

Drinks

Can of Coke

$1.00

Can of Diet Coke

$1.00

Can of Sprite

$1.00

12oz can of soda.

Bottled Water

$1.00

Juice Box

$0.50

Gatorade

$1.50

Merch

Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Let us take care of dinner!!!

Location

Goldsboro Bypass, Goldsboro, NC 27530

Directions

