Pizza

Brick Shack Pizza

670 Reviews

$$

1201 N Grove Ave

Ontario, CA 91764

Potato Wedges

SPECIALS

LARGE 3-TOPPING AND 14-WINGS

$30.95

XTRA LARGE 3-TOPPING AND 14-WINGS

$32.95

DIMITRI & 14 WINGS

$59.95

2-LARGE, 14-WINGS, POTATO WEDGES, & GARLIC BREAD

$58.95

PIZZA & CALZONE

Mini

$5.95

14" Large

$11.95

16" X-Large

$13.95

28" Dimitri

$39.95

Calzone

$9.95

Artisan Flatbread Pizza

$9.95

Chicago Deep Dish

$27.95
Garlic Pizza Bread

Garlic Pizza Bread

$9.95

Appetizers

8pc Wings

$9.95

14pc Wings

$16.95

20pc Wings

$23.95

30pc Wings

$33.95

50pc Wings NEW

$54.95

8pc Wings BONELESS

$9.95

14pc Wings BONELESS

$16.75

24pc Wings BONELESS

$25.75

36pc Wings BONELESS

$36.45

Basket of Fries

$3.45

Garlic Bread Basket

$3.95

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.95

Chicken Tenders (5)

$6.99

Potato Wedges

$6.99

Zucchini Sticks (10)

$6.99

Cheese Sticks (7)

$7.49

Stuffed Jalapenos (7)

$6.99

PIZZA FRIES

$7.29

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.29

Salads

LG Dinner Salad

$5.99

LG Antipasto

$8.99

LG Chicken Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Meatball

$7.95+

Philly Steak

$7.95+

Pastrami

$7.95+

Sand Chic Parm w/Marinara

$7.95+

Chicken Sandwich

$7.95+

Ham & Cheese

$7.95+

Turkey

$7.95+

Salami

$7.95+

The Vegetarian

$7.95+

Italian Combo

$7.95+

Pasta

Spaghetti

$9.95

Beef Ravioli

$9.95

Cheese Ravioli

$9.95

Lasagna

$9.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$9.95

Chicken Alfredo

$9.95

SODA

Soda (with Refills)

$1.95

2-Liter

$3.50

Canned Soda

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

EXTRA DRESSINGS

Extra Ranch (Small)

$0.75

Extra Ranch (Large)

$1.25

Extra Blue Cheese (Small)

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese (Large)

$0.75

Extra 1000 Island (Small)

$0.50

Extra 1000 Island (Large)

$0.75

Extra Italian (Small)

$0.50

Extra Italian (Large)

$0.75

Extra Other Dressing (Small)

$0.50

Extra Other Dressing (Large)

$0.75

DESSERT

Jumbo Cookie w/ Ice Cream

$6.45

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Cheese Cake

$7.45

Cinnamon Donut Holes

$6.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.49

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Single Bagel

$2.25

French Toast

$6.95

Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

Breakfast Egg Bowl

$7.95

Le Parfait

$6.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1201 N Grove Ave, Ontario, CA 91764

Directions

