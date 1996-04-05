A map showing the location of Brick and Spoon GulfportView gallery

Brick and Spoon Gulfport

140 Eisenhower Drive

Biloxi, MS 39531

Day Starters

Biscuits For Two

$5.00

Deviled on the Bayou

$12.00

Bananas in Pajamas

$10.00

Breakfast Fries

$11.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$17.00

Loaded Hash

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Specialties

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Shrimp & Tasso Mac n Cheese

$18.00

American Breakfast

$11.00

That's All Yolks

Garden Omelet

$13.00

SBC Omelet

$13.00

Killer Creole Omelet

$16.00

Three Cheese and Ham

$13.00

Bennys

Traditional Benny

$12.00

Farmer’s Market Benny

$14.00

Chicken Florentine Benny

$15.00

Bayou Benedict

$16.00

Crab Cake Benny

$18.00

Fresh Catch Benny

$18.00

Southerner (P. Man)

$12.00

Cafe Beignets

Beignets

$8.00

Foster Beignets

$10.00

Sweet Eats

Original Pancakes

$8.00

OMG Pancakes

$11.00

Brioche French Toast

$10.00

Stuffed French Toast Sliders

$13.00

Bananas Foster French Toast

$13.00

Entrée Pancake

$3.00

Fresh Greens

The Chef Salad

$12.00

Sunny Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Creole Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp & Avocado

$14.00

The Cobb

$12.00

Strawberry & Spinach Salad

$12.00

Extras/Sauces

Extra Foster Sauce

$1.00

Extra Mango Salsa

$0.75

Extra Feta Cheese

$1.00

Extra Bayou Topping

$5.00

Burgers

Brick & Spoon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Bacon Cali Burger

$13.00

Southwest Burger

$13.00

Sammiches

Shrimp & Avocado

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.00

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$11.00

FRIED Fish Po Boy

$14.00

FRIED Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

BLT

$11.00

Entrees

Bayou Fresh Catch Dinner

$18.00

Chicken Florentine Dinner

$14.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$18.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp & Crab Cake Pasta

$18.00

Kids

Kids Pancake & Fruit

$7.00

Mac n Cheese & Fruit

$7.00

Kids Breakfast Plate

$7.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Fried Chicken Bites & Fries

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

NA Beverages

smart water bottle

$3.50

Water

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

iced coffee

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Coke zero

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

JUICE REFILL

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

A La Carte

Fire Roasted Corn Grits

$3.00

Cheese Grits

$3.50

French Fries

$3.00

Parmesean Truffle Fries

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Gouda Mac&Cheese

$5.00

Fruit

$4.00

Avocado

$2.50

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.50

English Muffin

$1.50

White Toast

$1.50

Wheat Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Single Piece of French Toast

$2.00

Canadian Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Pecan Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Gulf Shrimp

$6.00

Bayou Topping

$6.00

Smoked Sausage

$3.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

Crab Cake

$6.00

6 Blackened Shrimp

$7.00

Piece Of Redfish

$7.00

Pancake (Single)

$4.00

extra egg

$1.00

Dressings (Extra/Add on)

Balsamic

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Cane Vin

$0.75

Ceasar

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Jalp Ranch

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Holly

$0.75

salsa

$0.75

sour cream

$0.75

BYO & Bottle

BYO & Bottle

$25.00

Pitcher & 2 Glasses

Pitcher & Glasses

$25.50

Shirts

Shirts

$25.00

Employee Shirts

Employee Shirts

$15.00

Glass

Mimosa Glass

$10.00

Mug

$15.00

Stickers

Stickers

$1.50

COFFEE CUP

Coffee Cup

$10.00

Labor Day Shirts

SHIRT

$20.00

Labor Day Strawbery/Lemon w/Glass

Strawberry Lemon Mimosa w/ Glass

$13.50

RWB drink w/ glass

RWB w/ Glass

$15.00

RWB drink (NO glass)

RWB Drink (NO GLASS)

$12.00

strawberry lemoade (no glass)

strawberry lemonade (no glass)

$10.00

strawbery lemonade pitcher (w/glass)

strawberry lemonade pitcher (w/glass

$32.50

strawberry lemonade pitcher (no glass)

strawberry lemonade pitcher (no glass)

$27.00

Daily Deals

Monday $6 Beignets & Coffee

$6.00

Thursday $9 American Breakfast

$9.00

$1 Coffee Thursday add on

$1.00

Friday $6 Classic Mimosa

$6.00

Friday $6 Wild Mary

$6.00

Fall drink specials

Apple Pie Mimosa

$8.00

Salted Caramel Iced Mocha

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee

$10.00

Fall Food Specials

Chicken & Pancake Stack

$13.00

Fish & Grits

$18.00

Sweet Potato Pancake

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

140 Eisenhower Drive, Biloxi, MS 39531

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

