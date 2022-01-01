A map showing the location of Brick & Spoon TuscaloosaView gallery

Brick & Spoon Tuscaloosa

342 Reviews

$$

2318 4th St

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Order Again

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Soda

$2.50

Tea

$3.00

Milk 16 oz

$3.50

Juice 16 oz

$3.50

Chocolate Milk 16 oz

$3.50

Almond Milk 16 oz

$4.50

Oat Milk 16 oz

$4.50

Hot tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Cappucino

$3.50

Espresso

$4.50

Refill Juice

$2.00

Refill Milk

$2.00

Refill Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Free Local Coffee

Day Starters

Biscuit Plate

$4.00

Topped with our honey butter and served with Strawberry Marmalade

Banana In PJ

$9.00

Crispy Banana Eggrolls & Foster Sauce

Fried Green Tomato

$10.00

Sliced Fried Green Tomatoes Topped with Bayou Seafood Sauce

French Toast Stick

$7.00

Deep Fried Brioche Sticks served with Powdered Sugar and Fosters Sauce

Breakfast FF

$8.00

Sunny Egg, Sausage Gravy, Diced Tomato, Hollandaise

Devil on Bayou

$12.00

Tasso Deviled Egg, Fried Shrimp & Sriracha Aioli

Thats All Yolks

Garden Omelet

$11.00

Seasonal Vegetables & Feta Cheese

Spin Bacon

$12.00

Spinach, Bacon, Cheddar & Tomato

Killer Creole

$15.00

Gulf Shrimp, Tasso, Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers & Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Housemade Hollandaise

Carribean

$13.00

Jerk Chicken, Pineapple, Onion, Monterey Jack Cheese & Mango Salsa

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Ham, Gouda, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese

Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Egg White Garden

$12.00

Bennys

Traditional Benny

$11.00

Canadian Bacon, Poached Eggs & Housemade Hollandaise

Farmers Market

$11.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Poached Eggs & Housemade Hollandaise

Chicken Flo

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Garlic Creamed Spinach, Morney, Poached Eggs & Housemade Hollandaise

Crab Cake Benny

$18.00

Crab Cake, Bacon Sautéed Spinach, Poached Eggs & Housemade Hollandaise

Bayou Benny

$17.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Crawfish, Onions, Bell Peppers with a Cajun Cream Sauce served on a Biscuit with Poached Eggs & Housemade Hollandaise

Avocado Benny

$11.00

Sweet Eats

OG Pancakes

$8.50

Powdered Sugar

Beignets

$6.00

Powdered Sugar & StrawberryMarmalade

French Toast

$8.00

Powdered

Banana Foster

$11.00

Caramelized Bananas, Fosters Sauce, Pecan Pieces, Whipped Cream & Powdered Sugar

Sliders

$11.00

Fruit Compote, Fosters Sauce, Whipped Cream & Powdered Sugar

Specialties

Breakfast Taco

$12.00

Fried Wonton Shell, Chorizo Scrambled Eggs, Romaine, Sour Cream, Mango Salsa & Monterey Jack Cheese served with French Fries

American Breakfast

$11.00

2 Eggs (Your way), Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Homestyle Biscuit & Fire Roasted Corn Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Gulf Shrimp, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Garlic Cream Sauce & Fire Roasted Corn Grits, Poached Egg, served with Toast Points

Shrimp & Tasso

$15.00

Gulf Shrimp, Tasso, Cavatappi Pasta, Cheddar Jack Mornay Sauce served with Toast Points

Cajun Chx Pasta

$14.00

Blackened Chicken, Cavatappi Pasta, Cajun Mornay Sauce served with Toast Points

Bama chick

$14.00

SBC Wrap

$9.00

Fresh Greens

Chicken Caesar

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Bacon, Parmesan, Croutons & Poached Egg

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Feta Cheese & Honey Mustard Dressing

Be Creative

Be Creative

Sides

Sausage

$3.00

Bacon

$4.50

Crispy Bacon

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Gulf Shrimp

$6.00

Bayou Topping

$6.00

Ham

$3.00

Egg

$1.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Grits

$3.00

Avocado

$1.50

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Cheese Grits

$3.00

Biscuit

$2.00

White Toast

$1.00

Wheat Toast

$1.00

English Muffin

$1.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Burgers & Fries For all

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Homemade Patty, Your choice of Cheese (Gouda, Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack or Cheddar) & House Aioli

Bacon Cali Burger

$12.00

Homemade Patty, Pecan Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese & House Aioli

Patty Melt

$11.00

Homemade Patty, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, House Aioli, Monterey Cheese on Sourdough Bread

Samiches

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Romaine Lettuce, Mahi-Mahi, Mango Salsa, Topped with Sriracha Aioli

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Spinach Wrap filled with Seasonal Vegetables, Feta Cheese, Sun Dried Aioli, & Spring Mix

Chicken Club

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato & House Aioli on a Brioche Bun

Grown Up

$11.00

Smoked Gouda, Monterey Jack, Fried Egg, Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato on Sourdough Bread

Shrimp Poboy

$13.00

Gulf Fresh Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Sriracha Aioli

BEC Biscuit

$4.50

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit

BLT w/ Fries

$8.50

BEC Biscuit

$4.50

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit

Kids

Kid Pancake

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Breakfast

$6.00

1 Egg, Bacon & Fries

Kid Red Velvet Pancake

$6.00

Build Your Bloody

BYO Bloody Mary

$12.50

Over 50+ options

BARTENDERS CHOICE

$14.00

Cocktails

Wild Mary

$8.00

Signature Brick & Spoon Bloody Mary Mix, Tito's Vodka, Seasoned Rim & Mini Salad

Cock Fight

$8.00

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Meyer's Dark Rum, Orange Juice & Cranberry Juice

Day Break Rita

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Orange Juice & House Margarita Mix

White Cranberry Cosmo

$8.00

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Grand Marnier Lime & White Cranberry Juice

Hurricane Hatton

$9.00

Bacardi Rum, Muddled Mint, Fresh Berries, Club Soda & Citrus Soda

French 75

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, St. Germaine, Housemade Lemon Lime Simple Syrup & Sparkling Brut

Cafe Orange

$8.00

Gran Gala, Coffee, Whipped Cream

Cafe Barbados

$8.00

Meyer's Dark Rum, Kahlua, Coffee, Whipped Cream

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jameson Whiskey, Baileys, Coffee, Whipped Cream, & Creme De Menthe

Snow Cap

$8.00

Absolute Vanilla Vodka, Frangelico, Coffee, Whipped Cream

Gameday Bloody

$10.00

Cranberry Margarita

$9.00

Margarita Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Screw Mosa

$13.00

Test Mimosa

$7.00

Liquor

Titos

$8.00

Skyy

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Peppar

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Mandrin

$8.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Prairie Cucumber Vodka

$8.00

Ketel one

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Titos DBL

$10.00

Absolut DBL

$10.00

Absolut Peppar DBL

$10.00

Absolut Citron DBL

$10.00

Kettle one DBL

$11.00

Stoli DBL

$11.00

Grey Goose DBL

$11.00

Seasonal Vodka DBL

$10.00

Kettle One DBL

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$11.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Myers

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$12.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Double Whiskey Add

$4.00

Dewars

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Beer

Yuengling

$3.00

Budlight

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Apricot Wheat

$3.00

Bama Mosa

$3.00

Rebel Hard Coffee

$6.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Cinematic Sour

$5.00

Cahaba Lager

$6.00

Cinematic Sour

$6.00

Ghost Train Kali

$6.00

Very Cherry Sour

$6.00

Mimosas/Champagne

Wycliff Champagne

$6.50

Classic Mimosa

$6.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$7.00

Mango Mimosa

$7.00

Wildberry Mimosa

$7.00

Cock-a-Doodle Royal

$8.00

Elderflower, Orange Juice

Passion Fruit

$7.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Trio

$9.00

Rasberry Chambord Mimosa

$8.00

Pink Lemonade Mimosa

$6.00

Mothers Day Trio

$10.00

White Grape Mimosa

$6.00

Local Drinks

Local Mimosa

$3.00

Local Wild Mary

$4.00

Free Local Coffee

Merch

Shirts

$20.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$9.00

Coffee Cups

$12.00

Salt Scrub

$25.00

Pepper Sauce

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2318 4th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

