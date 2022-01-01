Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brick & Spoon Lafayette NEW OWNERSHIP

review star

No reviews yet

3822 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Lafayette, LA 70503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Day Starters

Avocado Toast

$6.00
Bananas in Pj's

Bananas in Pj's

$11.00

crispy banana eggrolls & foster sauce

Berry Brie Brachetta

$10.00

Berry Parfait

$12.00
Biscuits for Two

Biscuits for Two

$6.00

served with honey butter and seasonal marmalade.

Breakfast Fry

$13.00

sausage gravy, hollindaise, (2) bacon strips, sunny egg & tom

Chicken Cracklings

$8.00

Devil on the Bayou

$13.00

tasso devil egg, fried shrimp, & sriracha aioli

Mac n Cheese Bites

$8.00

Boudin Egg Rolls

$8.00

Truffle Fry APP

$14.00

Sweet Eats

1/2 Order Stuffed French Toast Sliders

$7.00

Bananas Fosters French Toast

$14.00

caramelized bananas, foster, pecans, whipped cream, powder sugar

Berry Fosters french Toast

$14.00

strawberries,blueberries,foster,pecans,whipped cream & powder sugar

Brioche French Toast

$11.00

powder sugar

Cafe Beignets

$8.00

powder sugar & seasonal marmalade

Deluxe Pancakes

$12.00

OMG Pancakes (4)

$12.00

(2) pancakes, (2) bacon strips

Original pancake (2)

$9.00

(1) pancake, (2) bacon strips

Stuffed French Toast Sliders

$14.00

fruit compote, foster sauce, whipped cream & powder sugar

That's All, Yolks!

S.B.C. Omelet

$13.00

spinach, bacon, cheddar, avocado & tomato

Chick Flo Omelet

$14.00

chicken, spinach, mushroom, onion & gouda cheese

Killer Creole Omelet

$16.00

shrimp, onion, bell peppers, tasso,cheddar/jack cheese & hollindaise

Garden Omele

$13.00

chicken, shrimp, sausage, onion, bell peppers, garlic & hollindaise

3 Cheese & Ham Omelet

$13.00

Cheese Omelet

$10.00

American Breakfast

$12.00

Brunch Specialty

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

(2) corn tortillas, chorizio, green onions, cilantro,avocado, eggs

Hash Bowl Meatlovers

$14.00

Hash Bowl Southwest

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

gulf shrimp, bell peppers, garlic cream sauce & roasted corn grits, egg

Shrimp & Tasso Mac-N-Cheese

$18.00

shrimp, tasso, cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda mornay & truffle oil

Benedicts

Bayou Etoufee

$16.00

shrimp, onions, bell peppers, mornay sauce, poached eggs & hollindaise

Chick Flo Benedict

$15.00

chicken, garlic cream spinach, poached eggs, hollindaise drizzle,muffin

Crab Cake Benedict

$22.00

Bacon sautèed spinach, poached eggs, hollindaise drizzle ,muffin

Farmers Market

$12.00

Traditional Benedict

$13.00

canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollindaise drizzle

Avocado Benny

$14.00

Southern Benny

$14.00

Kids Menu

Breakfast Plate

$9.00

1 egg, 2 bacon slices, grits

Chicken Tender Mac

$9.00

3 fried chicken tenders sserved with gouda mac N' cheese

Grilled cheese & fries

$9.00

grilled cheese sandwhich served with fries.

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Mac N' Cheese & fry

$9.00

gouda mac n' cheese, side of fruit

Pancake & bananas

$8.00

1 pancake and side of fruit

Sides

(1) bacon strip

$1.50

1 crab cake

$10.00

1 egg

$1.50

1 pancake

$3.50

1 single Brioche Toast

$4.00

2 egg

$3.00

3 egg

$4.50

4 egg

$6.00

avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Bayou Sauce Side

$6.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Braised Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

breakfast sausage

$3.00

Canadian bacon

$3.00

Cheese grits

$5.50

Crab Cake Single

$10.00

Cream Cheese

$0.75

english muffin

$3.00

Fired Chicken Breast

$7.00

Fruit

$6.00

fry

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Beast

$7.00

grilled veggies

$6.00

Grits

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Loaded Hash

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

sausage gravy

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side gouda Mac

$7.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Jalapeño

$0.50

side of aioli

$0.25

side of banana foster sauce

$3.50

side of foster sauce

$3.00

side of fried shrimp (6)

$10.00

side of grilled shrimp (6)

$10.00

side of hollandaise

$1.25

side of honey

$0.50

Side of House Aioli

$0.75

Side of Mayo

$0.25

side of salad dressing

$0.75

side of salsa

$0.25

side of sour cream

$0.25

Side of Sriracha aioli

$0.75

Side of Sun-dried Aioli

$0.75

smoked sausage

$3.00

sourdough toast (1)

$1.50

toast points (3)

$1.75

tomato slices

$2.75

Truffle Asparagus

$6.00

Truffle Fry

$6.50

wheat toast

$1.50

Whole Fruit

$6.00

Loaded sides

Cajun Fry

$6.00

crab cake

$9.00

Gouda Mac n' cheese

$7.00

loaded hash

$6.00

Parm Asparagus

$6.00

Truffle fry

$6.50

Burgers

Bacon Cali Burger

$13.00

homemade patty, bacon, avocado, papperjack, spring mix, tomato, grilled onion & aioli

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Hangover Burger

$12.00

Homemade patty, egg, cheddar cheese, spring mix, tomato, grilled onion

Patty Melt

$12.00

Southwest Burger

$14.00

Homemade patty, chorizio jalapeno, avocado, grilled onion, spring mix, tomatoes & sriracha aioli

Entrees

Chicken Flourentine Chick Dinner

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of spinach, topped with flourentine sauce, served with veggies

Crab Cake Dinner

$23.00

(2) crab cakes atop a bed of bacon braised spinach, baypu topping, grilled asparagus

Mardi Gras pasta

$21.00

creole shrimp, parmesean bechamel sauce, penne pasta topped with a crab cake.

Southwest Salmon & Shrimp

$16.00

grilled salmon & shrimp on a bed of sautèed spinach topped with avocado salsa

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.00

Baja Shrimp Taco

$13.00

Pastalaya

$20.00

Salads

Bacon Cali Salad

$13.00

BBQ Chicen Salad

$15.00

Berry Shrimp Salad

$14.00

BLT Sunny Chicken Caesar

$14.00

chicken breast, romain, parmesean, croutons, poached egg, bacon & tomato

Cranberry Harvest Salad

$14.00

Honey Sriracha Chicken Salad

$16.00

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp, strawberries, blueberries, spinach, slivered almonds & bleu cheese crumbles

Southwest Chicken Salad

$64.00

chicken breast, red bell pepper, red onion, cheddar/jack cheese, roasted corn, avocado, pico de gallo

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$12.00

The Cobb

$14.00

Chicken breast, spring mix, bacon, boiled egg, avocado, tomato & feta cheese

Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

$12.50

Bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado & house aioli

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Onion, bell peppers, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, sour cream & salsa

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.00

Canadian bacon, gouda cheese, Bacon, Spring mix, tomato & sundried aioli

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Fried egg, gouda & monterey cheese, bscon, spring mix & tomato

Shrimp & Avocado Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp, avocado, spring mix, monterey cheese & sundried tomato aioli

Garden Wrap

$12.00

Brick Merchandise

T-Shirt

$10.00

Pepper Sauce

$6.50

Coffee Mug

$6.00

Mason Jar

$5.00

Bloody Mary Bottle

$9.50

Gift Certificate

$25.00

Chambong Gift Set

$45.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, N/A beverages and Bar

