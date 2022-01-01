Brick & Spoon Lafayette NEW OWNERSHIP
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, N/A beverages and Bar
Location
3822 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurant
Brick and Spoon - Lafayette, LA
No Reviews
3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurant
Frozpops Creamery and Shakes - 3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway - Suite 101
No Reviews
3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway - Suite 101 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurant
Poké Geaux - Johnson Street - 2668 Johnston St, C4
No Reviews
2668 Johnston St, C4 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lafayette
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurant
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurant