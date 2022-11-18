Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Brick and Spoon Mobile, AL

review star

No reviews yet

3662 Airport Blvd # A

Mobile, AL 36608

NA Beverages

Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Flavor Soda/Tea

$3.00

Cold brew

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Day Starters

Biscuits For Two

$5.00

Deviled on the Bayou

$9.00

Bananas in Pajamas

$8.00

Breakfast Fries

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

Cafe Beignets

Beignets

$7.00

Foster Beignets

$8.00

Fruity Pebble Beignets

$6.00

Specialties

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Shrimp & Tasso Mac n Cheese

$18.00

American Breakfast

$12.00

Shrimp & Crab Cake Pasta

$20.00

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$14.00

Taste of the South

$17.00

BEC Sandwhich

$6.00

Crab Salad

$9.00

Breakfast Potato Bowl

$12.00

That's All Yolks

Garden Omelet

$13.00

SBC Omelet

$14.00

Killer Creole Omelet

$16.00

Three Cheese and Ham

$14.00

Create Your Own Omelet

$10.00

Bennys

Traditional Benny

$12.00

Farmer’s Market Benny

$12.00

Chicken Florentine

$16.00

Bayou Benedict

$17.00

Crab Cake Benny

$21.00

Fresh Catch Benny

$20.00

Pork Benny Special

$14.00

Sweet Eats

Original Pancakes

$9.00

OMG Pancakes

$12.00

Brioche French Toast

$9.00

Stuffed French Toast Sliders

$14.00

Bananas Foster French Toast

$14.00

OG Cinn Swirl Pancake

$10.00

King Cake Sliders

$14.00

Pb Pancake

$12.00

Coconut Sliders

$12.00

Fresh Greens

The Chef Salad

$10.00

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Shrimp & Avocado

$13.00

The Cobb

$12.00

Extras/Sauces

Extra Foster Sauce

$2.00

Extra Mango Salsa

$0.50

Extra Feta Cheese

$0.50

Extra Bayou Topping

$3.50

Extra Shrimp

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.25

Burgers

Brick & Spoon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Bacon Cali Burger

$14.00

Southwest Burger

$14.00

Sammiches

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

Shrimp & Avocado

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

Grown-Up BLT

$13.00

Grilled Fish Po Boy

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

BLT

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids

Kids Pancake & Fruit

$7.00

Mac n Cheese & Fruit

$7.00

Kids Breakfast Plate

$7.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

A La Carte

***1 PLATE***

Fire Roasted Corn Grits

$3.00

Cheese Grits

$3.50

French Fries

$3.00

Parmesean Truffle Fries

$6.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Gouda Mac&Cheese

$5.00

Side Tasso Mac&Cheese

$7.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Fruit

$4.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Biscuit With Sausage Gravy

$8.00

English Muffin

$3.00

White Toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

One Pancake

$4.00

Single Piece of French Toast

$1.75

Canadian Bacon

$3.50

Breakfast Sausage

$3.50

Bacon

$4.50

Crispy Bacon

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Gulf Shrimp

$8.00

Bayou Topping

$8.00

Smoked Sausage

$4.50

Chorizo

$2.00

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

3 Eggs

$6.00

1 Crab Cake

$5.00

Grilled Fish

$9.00

Fried Fish

$9.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Gouda Grits

$3.50

House Aioli

Sriracha Aioli

Sun Dried Aioli

Banana Foster Sauce

$2.00

Garlic Cream Sauce

$2.00

Sauteed Sinach

$4.00

Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Mac And Cheese

$4.00

Hollandaise

Foster Sauce

$1.50
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3662 Airport Blvd # A, Mobile, AL 36608

Directions

