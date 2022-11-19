- Home
Brick Street Furniture CO + Wine Lounge
No reviews yet
114 N 11th St.
Sabetha, KS 66534
Appetizers
Spinach Artichoke Dip
creamy lux dip with spinach, artichokes & goat cheese served with a side of pita bread
Four Cheese Ravioli
deep fried & served with a side of marinara
Garlic Cheese Curds
lightly breaded, fresh garlic & parsley served with a side of ranch
Fried Calamari
wild squid breaded & fried, served with a side of cocktail sauce
Onion Rings App
beer battered onion rings served with a side of sriracha aioli
Duck Fat Fries
crispy fries tossed in duck fat & parmesan served with a side of garlic aoli
Fried Pickles
crispy fried pickles served with a side of ranch
Lunch
Bacon Cheeseburger
8oz. Beef patty topped with crispy bacon, American cheese & garlic aoli served on a brioche bun & served with a side of fries
Jerked Chicken
grilled & topped with cilantro pesto, arugula, tomato, provolone cheese, garlic aoli & served on a brioche bun served with a side of fries
Chicken Salad
Diced apples, celery, dried cranberries, topped with tomatoes & served on wheat bread with a side of fries
Grilled Chicken
grilled & topped with arugula, tomato, garlic aoli & served on a brioche bun served with a side of fries
Bahn Mi
Vietnamese pork meatball sandwich topped with pickled carrots, jalapenos, fresh cilantro, chili aoli & served on a toasted baguette with a side of fries
Salad Bar Unlimited
Side Of Fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich
slow cooked pork shoulder coated in bbq sauce and served on white bread
Salmon Patty & Steamed Broccoli
Two Salmon patties grilled over a bed of arugula and dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of steamed broccoli.
Fried Pork Tenderloin
panko - crusted deep fried pork topped with tomato & garlic aoli
Jerk Pork Tenderloin
grilled pork tenderloin topped with cilantro pest, arugula, tomato, provolone cheese & garlic aoli
Add Salad Bar
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
chicken coated in our house spicy breading & deep fried. Served on a brioche bun with provolone, arugula and sriracha aioli
Dinner
Ribeye
16oz choice ribeye, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes & asparagus
Pork Chop
14oz bone in chop served with sauteed brussel sprouts & roasted garlic mashed potatoes
Chicken Marsala
pan seared chicken breast served with fettuccine pasta & a mushroom marsala cream sauce
Salad Bar One Trip
One trip through our salad bar.
Side Salad
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Slow cooked pulled pork covered in bbq sauce & served over smoked gouda mac & cheese.
Plate of Fries
Side of Fries
Salmon fillet
Surf & Turf
One 5.5oz cut of beef tenderloin cooked to order & served over a bed of spinach and 4 sautéed shrimp.
Cowboy burger
8 oz hamburger patty grilled and topped with an onion ring, bbq sauce, American cheese and bacon. Served on a brioche bun.
Beef & Broccoli
sauteed choice beef tips with broccoli, mushrooms & house gravy served over mashed potatoes
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
114 N 11th St., Sabetha, KS 66534