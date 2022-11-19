Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Brick Street Furniture CO + Wine Lounge

No reviews yet

114 N 11th St.

Sabetha, KS 66534

BEVERAGES

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Siera Mist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Dr. Pepper & Cherry Juice

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sierra Mist & Cherry Juice

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Appetizers

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

creamy lux dip with spinach, artichokes & goat cheese served with a side of pita bread

Four Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

deep fried & served with a side of marinara

Garlic Cheese Curds

$12.00

lightly breaded, fresh garlic & parsley served with a side of ranch

Fried Calamari

$12.00

wild squid breaded & fried, served with a side of cocktail sauce

Onion Rings App

$10.00

beer battered onion rings served with a side of sriracha aioli

Duck Fat Fries

$12.00

crispy fries tossed in duck fat & parmesan served with a side of garlic aoli

Fried Pickles

$10.00

crispy fried pickles served with a side of ranch

Lunch

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

8oz. Beef patty topped with crispy bacon, American cheese & garlic aoli served on a brioche bun & served with a side of fries

Jerked Chicken

$14.00

grilled & topped with cilantro pesto, arugula, tomato, provolone cheese, garlic aoli & served on a brioche bun served with a side of fries

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Diced apples, celery, dried cranberries, topped with tomatoes & served on wheat bread with a side of fries

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

grilled & topped with arugula, tomato, garlic aoli & served on a brioche bun served with a side of fries

Bahn Mi

$13.00

Vietnamese pork meatball sandwich topped with pickled carrots, jalapenos, fresh cilantro, chili aoli & served on a toasted baguette with a side of fries

Salad Bar Unlimited

$14.00

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

slow cooked pork shoulder coated in bbq sauce and served on white bread

Salmon Patty & Steamed Broccoli

$15.00

Two Salmon patties grilled over a bed of arugula and dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of steamed broccoli.

Fried Pork Tenderloin

$11.00

panko - crusted deep fried pork topped with tomato & garlic aoli

Jerk Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

grilled pork tenderloin topped with cilantro pest, arugula, tomato, provolone cheese & garlic aoli

Add Salad Bar

$5.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

chicken coated in our house spicy breading & deep fried. Served on a brioche bun with provolone, arugula and sriracha aioli

Dinner

Jerked Chicken

$14.00

grilled chicken tender topped with cilantro pest, arugula, tomato, provolone cheese & garlic aoli

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Diced apples, celery, dried cranberries, topped with tomatoes & served on wheat bread with a side of fries

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

grilled & topped with arugula, tomato, garlic aoli & served on a brioche bun served with a side of fries

Bahn Mi

$13.00

Vietnamese pork meatball sandwich topped with pickled carrots, jalapenos, fresh cilantro, chili aoli & served on a toasted baguette with a side of fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

8oz. Beef patty topped with crispy bacon, american cheese & garlic aoli served on a brioche bun with a side of fries

Ribeye

$34.00

16oz choice ribeye, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes & asparagus

Pork Chop

$28.00

14oz bone in chop served with sauteed brussel sprouts & roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

pan seared chicken breast served with fettuccine pasta & a mushroom marsala cream sauce

Salad Bar One Trip

$10.00

One trip through our salad bar.

Side Salad

$6.00

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Slow cooked pulled pork covered in bbq sauce & served over smoked gouda mac & cheese.

Plate of Fries

$6.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Salmon fillet

$26.00

Surf & Turf

$26.00

One 5.5oz cut of beef tenderloin cooked to order & served over a bed of spinach and 4 sautéed shrimp.

Cowboy burger

$14.00

8 oz hamburger patty grilled and topped with an onion ring, bbq sauce, American cheese and bacon. Served on a brioche bun.

Fried Pork Tenderloin

$11.00Out of stock

panko crusted & deep fried pork tenderloin topped with tomato, garlic aoli & served on a brioche bun with a side of fries

Jerk Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

grilled pork tenderloin topped with cilantro pest, arugula, tomato, provolone cheese & garlic aoli

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

chicken coated in our house spicy breading & deep fried. Served on a brioche bun with provolone, arugula and sriracha aioli

Beef & Broccoli

$19.00

sauteed choice beef tips with broccoli, mushrooms & house gravy served over mashed potatoes

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

grilled cheese sandwich served with a side of fries

Dessert

Sugar Cookies

$1.50

Bombolini

$6.00

fried donut filled with salted caramel filling

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come See Us & Stay awhile!

Location

114 N 11th St., Sabetha, KS 66534

Directions

