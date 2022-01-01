Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Brick West Brewing Company - West Downtown Spokane

review star

No reviews yet

1318 W. First Ave

Spokane, WA 99201

Brick West Food

Chips, Salsa & Beer Cheese

Chips, Salsa & Beer Cheese

$9.00
Brewers Nachos

Brewers Nachos

$13.50

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00
Mexican Street Corn Dip

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$14.00

Rotating Soup

$8.50
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Chicago Style Brat

$12.00
Hot Mess Dog

Hot Mess Dog

$12.00
Italian Turkey Sandwich

Italian Turkey Sandwich

$15.50

Peppered Beef Sandwich

$15.50
Tomato Pesto Wrap

Tomato Pesto Wrap

$14.50
House Salad

House Salad

$13.00
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Kids Mac

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Located in Spokane's West End, Brick West is our investment back into the city we call home. Our enthusiasm for quality craft beer is matched only by our passion for building community. Join us down in our taproom; all are welcome at Brick West!

1318 W. First Ave, Spokane, WA 99201

