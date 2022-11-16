Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brick Wood Fired Bistro 60 Sherry Ln

review star

No reviews yet

60 Sherry Ln

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Togo Cocktails MOD:

Old Fashioned Flasks

$30.00

32oz Gimlet

$40.00

32oz Blood Orange Cosmo

$40.00

32 oz Autumn Thyme

$45.00

32 oz Fall Vibes

$45.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Menu is a melting pot of different cultures and techniques, highlighting the flavors of the Chesapeake bay region in new and exciting ways. We strive to source the freshest ingredients possible, and let them star in our dishes.

Website

Location

60 Sherry Ln, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

O'Gannigan's Irish Pub - 98 Solomons Island Rd
orange star4.1 • 216
98 Solomons Island Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Stoney's Seafood House
orange starNo Reviews
896 Costley Way Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Moo's Corner
orange star4.6 • 161
3915 Hallowing Point Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
88Eatts
orange starNo Reviews
-150 ball rd St Leonard, MD 20685
View restaurantnext
Seabreeze Restaurant & Tiki Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,004
27130 S Sandgates Rd Mechanicsville, MD 20659
View restaurantnext
The Foxy Fish - 28976 Three Notch Rd
orange starNo Reviews
28976 Three Notch Rd Mechanicsville, MD 20659
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Prince Frederick

O'Gannigan's Irish Pub - 98 Solomons Island Rd
orange star4.1 • 216
98 Solomons Island Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Moo's Corner
orange star4.6 • 161
3915 Hallowing Point Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Prince Frederick
North Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lusby
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Solomons
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Leonardtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
California
review star
Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Waldorf
review star
No reviews yet
Upper Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston