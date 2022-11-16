Brick Wood Fired Bistro 60 Sherry Ln
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our Menu is a melting pot of different cultures and techniques, highlighting the flavors of the Chesapeake bay region in new and exciting ways. We strive to source the freshest ingredients possible, and let them star in our dishes.
Location
60 Sherry Ln, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
O'Gannigan's Irish Pub - 98 Solomons Island Rd
4.1 • 216
98 Solomons Island Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurant
Seabreeze Restaurant & Tiki Bar
4.4 • 1,004
27130 S Sandgates Rd Mechanicsville, MD 20659
View restaurant
More near Prince Frederick